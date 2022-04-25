U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

MedTech Company STENTiT Raises €1.8 million in Seed Round

·3 min read

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STENTiT, a medical device company bringing a novel class of regenerative endovascular implants for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, has closed a €1.8 million seed investment round. The funding facilitates further pre-clinical development and batch production of a regenerative stent (see video) for peripheral indications. The investment was made by Dutch investors NextGen Ventures, Brabant Development Agency (BOM) and the Ten Cate Investment Company.

STENTiT_Logo
STENTiT_Logo

STENTiT is an emerging player in the field of regenerative medical devices, offering a breakthrough solution for cardiovascular interventions by developing first-of-its-kind endovascular implants with regenerative capacity. Using a catheter-based approach, these devices provide the ability to restore arteries without the need for an invasive surgical intervention. The aim is to ultimately restore the affected blood vessel from the inside out to provide a lifelong solution.

As a first target indication, the company wants to improve the treatment of critical limb ischemia. This progressive form of peripheral artery disease affects almost 5 million people in the EU and the US in which the blood flow to the foot is severely being compromised. Unfortunately, current treatment options are ineffective, resulting in amputation within 6 months in 40% of these patients.

With the regenerative stent, blood flow to the foot will be maintained by securing vascular patency using temporary mechanical support and improving long-term efficacy by inducing vascular repair, thereby preventing thousands of amputations each year.

Bart Sanders, CEO of STENTiT, said:

"We are excited to receive the support of these esteemed Dutch early-stage investors. This financing round validates our vision to bring a novel class of implants that can rebuild the affected blood vessels. We are looking forward taking the next steps getting our regenerative stents ready for clinical trials. With our first product, we aim to treat millions of patients suffering from peripheral artery diseases, and save their limbs from amputation."

About STENTiT

STENTiT is a medical device spin-off company from the Dutch Eindhoven University of Technology, focusing on the development of regenerative endovascular implants. These bioresorbable devices trigger a natural healing response by the circulating blood cells, in which the implant is being replaced by new vascular tissue to restore the artery from the inside-out.

Since the establishment of the company, STENTiT has received broad international recognition and awards for its high-potential approach, covering world leading stages. As the company is currently going through the next translational phases, STENTiT is on its way to fulfill its ambition to become the new standard in endovascular treatment, providing a life-changing solution for millions of cardiovascular patients around the world.

More information is available at www.stentit.com

About Nextgen Ventures

Nextgen Ventures is an investment fund investing in knowledge-intensive companies that enable transformation in health care. We actively work with our portfolio companies to develop and market potential breakthrough innovations in health care IT and medical technology that provide meaningful results for people, patients, and professionals.

Please visit Nextgen's website for more info: www.nextgenventures.nl

About BOM Brabant Ventures

Entrepreneurship is the driver of change. From sustainable food sources to a healthy future, climate-neutral energy, and developing promising key technologies. The Brabant Development Agency (BOM) ensures that startups playing a role in these fields receive the right support and funding to get off to a flying start and grow into scaleups, and that companies that aspire to go global can actually do so. Every year BOM works with dozens of companies to create this impact. BOM is an executive body of the Province of Brabant and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

Please visit BOM's website for more info: www.bom.nl

For further enquiries, please contact:
STENTiT | Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Dr. Bart Sanders, CEO
T: +31 40 247 2445
E: b.sanders@stentit.com

For media:
LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication | Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Léon Melens
T: +31 6 538 16 427
E: lmelens@lifespring.nl

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtech-company-stentit-raises-1-8-million-in-seed-round-301531578.html

SOURCE STENTiT

