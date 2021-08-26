The highly contagious Delta variant poses significant risk to children who are about to go back to school

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has been hit again by the resurgence in confirmed COVID-19 cases brought about by the highly contagious Delta variant. The number of cases worldwide has surpassed the 200 million mark, with a large number of children now being included in the daily tally, straining pediatric resources and healthcare systems. According to medical experts, children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination are at high risk for infection by the Delta variant. In response, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory on August 5, 2021 recommending universal masking for children, educators and visitors to k-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, as part of the prevention strategy.

Medtecs Safeguards the Health and Safety of School Children this Fall with Launch of 6 Colorful Face Masks on Amazon

With the new school year about to begin, Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Medtecs), the world's leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital services, has launched a line-up of face masks for children in six vibrant colors on Amazon, with the hope that children can return to school for safe and healthy in-person learning this fall. For a box of 50 pieces, the recommended retail price for teen-sized masks (6.1" x 3.7") is US$14.99, and US$14.50 for child-sized masks (5.3" x 3.7").

As a key player in the healthcare industry, Medtecs' products include 3-ply disposable face masks, isolation gowns, and coveralls. The company not only has more than 30 years of manufacturing experience in medical consumables, but also provides quality medical protective supplies to the global market, including major medical institutions in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Medtecs has tapped into its resources and network of partners such as DHL and FedEx to maintain a robust production cycle and an uninterrupted supply chain. With over 6,500 workers and 14 production facilities, Medtecs was able to ramp up production to meet the surge in demand for its products at an unprecedented scale and speed during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

Owing to Medtecs' unique position as the biggest PPE provider in the Philippines and Cambodia, the company was awarded multiple tenders by the Philippine government and secured a number of PPE supply agreements with the Ministry of Health of Cambodia in April 2021. The company will continue to secure more long-term contracts with government agencies, and to position itself as a trusted national stockpiling partner for the Philippines and Cambodia.

In May 2021, Taiwan experienced its first major COVID-19 outbreak. Overnight, the demand for PPE exploded. Medtecs responded in record time and in just 25 days, Medtecs was able to distribute five million pieces of PPE from five distribution centers around the world. This proves that Medtecs is well-equipped to mobilize resources globally to assist clients across all sectors during times of public health crisis.

Now with the Delta variant setting off a new wave of infection in the United States, child COVID-19 cases have steadily increased throughout July. As the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reported, nearly 72,000 COVID-19 cases were reported among children and teens in late July, five times more than that at the end of June. In response and for the school year to come, Medtecs has launched its highly-sought-after collection of children's face masks in 6 cheerful colors on Amazon.com. These Medtecs single-use face masks are made of 3 layers of high-quality non-woven fabric, with a Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of over 99%. The masks come in Green, Cobalt Blue, Purple, Lavender, Pink and Cherry Blossom, and now are available for sale on Amazon.com.

With the Delta variant currently being the most dominant strain in the United States, and the risk of other variants coming into play, extra care and caution should be exercised to keep children, their caretakers and education providers safe. U.S. President Joe Biden said on August 18th that there are 2 key ways of protecting against COVID-19: "Vaccines are the best defense, but masks are extremely helpful as well. And for those who aren't eligible for the vaccine yet — children under the age of 12 — masks are the best available protection for them and the adults around them. That's why we need to make sure children are wearing masks in school." Medtecs will continue to expand its product offerings on Amazon to include facemasks in more colors and patterns, isolation gowns, coveralls, and other protective gears for those who demand reliable, top-notch health and safety products.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099N61YR7?maas=maas_adg_1CD5231CC09445D200985B146881469A_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas

*Do not use on a child under 2 years old.

About Medtecs

Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Medtecs) is the world's leading provider and distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a trusted multi-national PPE stockpiling solutions provider to governments and group purchasing organizations around the world.



Medtecs and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") commenced operations in 1989 and have since established a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Group has offices and facilities spanning Asia including Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, the People's Republic of China, and Cambodia, as well as in the United States, with expansion plans to provide global coverage of the PPE and medical consumables market. Currently, the Group's headquarters is located in Taipei, Taiwan.

Medtecs is dual-listed on Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX: 546) and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 9103).

Medtecs Group Official Website：https://www.medtecs.com/

