Medtel Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medtel, a leader in hospital surgical suite optimization software, announced two appointments: Anthony Tedeschi, MD, MPH, MBA as Chief Medical Officer and Michael Sarajian as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. Together, Dr. Tedeschi and Mr. Sarajian bring decades of experience to Medtel and will play a critical role in elevating the company's brand, ensuring customer success, and maximizing value for Medtel's customers.

Innovative Hospital Surgical Suite Optimization Software Company Expands with Two New Hires

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Tedeschi and Michael to Medtel's leadership team. As we continue to grow and work towards improving surgical suite operating performance, I am confident they will each make a significant impact on Medtel," said Harold Mondschein, CEO. "I look forward to working with these industry experts to drive provider profitability, enhance the patient experience, improve population health, and improve the work-life of healthcare providers."

Over his remarkable career, Dr. Tedeschi is known for orchestrating hospital turnarounds in complex environments resulting in marked financial and cultural improvements, bringing stability to each organization. He served as interim co-CEO and hospital president for a large suburban integrated-delivery system, served as CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Detroit Market, and recently as a senior advisor for Pipeline Health. Dr. Tedeschi has received national recognition for his contributions to healthcare including Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives, the American College of Healthcare Executives Chicago Metro Leadership Award as well as the Detroit Community Health Connection Thomas Van Coverden Leadership Award.

Mr. Sarajian brings to Medtel 25 + years leadership and entrepreneurship as founder of numerous health and information startups including Equilar, a market-leading software company to mine and store executive compensation content from SEC filings, r4 Vascular, a vascular device company and Health Recovery Partners, a hospital revenue cycle company. He began his career at Thomson Reuters and held numerous positions including the appointment as General Manager of Thomson's first Chinese JV with the Ministry of Public Health. Most recently, Sarajian was Chief Revenue Officer of Spaulding Medical, a mobile cardiac platform.

Medtel is on a mission to improve surgical care. Our SurgiScript™ platform connects stakeholders and arms them with the data analytics they need to improve the surgical journey. By mitigating clinical and financial risk, surgical teams and patients are ensured to have the best possible outcomes. www.medtel.com

