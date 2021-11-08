U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,703.32
    +5.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,465.82
    +137.87 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,992.73
    +21.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,453.88
    +16.79 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.79
    +0.52 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    +0.0250 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1230
    -0.2770 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,349.03
    +3,495.92 (+5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,611.89
    +3.66 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.29
    +8.33 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,507.05
    -104.52 (-0.35%)
     

Medtronic announces 2045 net zero emissions ambition to combat climate change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by fiscal year (FY) 2045 across its operations and value chain (scopes 1, 2, and 3) to accelerate efforts to combat climate change. The announcement comes during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), where world leaders are focusing on collectively cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

As published in Medtronic's new Decarbonization Roadmap, the FY45 milestone builds on the company's existing goal of reaching carbon neutrality in its operations by FY30, to encompass GHG emissions reductions across its entire value chain. To achieve its ambition, Medtronic will pursue setting GHG emission reduction targets across scopes 1, 2, and 3 through the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) – a multi-year initiative that provides companies a clearly defined path to reduce emissions aligned with the Paris Agreement.

"As a global healthcare technology leader, our goal is to transform industry expectations and behavior where health and climate change intersect," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Our teams across 150 countries are actively working to protect our planet by reducing our energy use, investing in renewables, and now moving toward net zero emissions throughout our operations, supply chain and logistic partners, by pursuing science-based targets."

The health care industry is responsible for 4.5% of global carbon emissions1. Medtronic is taking a leadership role in collaborative climate action with the National Health Service (NHS) in England and the U.S. National Academy of Medicine (NAM). Medtronic has joined the International Leadership Group for a Net Zero NHS, and Martha recently signed a joint letter with CEOs from Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Microsoft, and other member companies to support England's largest health system in its net zero goals. Medtronic is also participating in the NAM Action Collaborative to Decarbonize the U.S. Health Sector, which brings together multi-sector leaders to co-develop and implement a shared action agenda to reduce environmental impacts and strengthen sustainability and climate resilience. Greg Smith, Medtronic EVP of global operations and supply chain, serves as co-lead of the Infrastructure and Supply Chain Working Group within the NAM Action Collaborative.

Medtronic's new aspiration to reach net zero emissions by FY45 is part of the company's ongoing environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. To learn more about Medtronic progress on ESG priorities in its last fiscal year, download the full 2021 Integrated Performance Report: Engineering Impact.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.





1

Pichler PP, Jaccard IS, Weisz U, Weisz H. International comparison of health care carbon footprints. Environ Res Lett. 2019;14(6):064004.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)
(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-2045-net-zero-emissions-ambition-to-combat-climate-change-301418486.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Simple Reason I Don't Think a Stock Market Crash Is Coming Soon

    Want a reason to worry about your investments? Go type "stock market crash prediction" in your favorite search engine. You can even narrow the search down to the past month. Believe me, you'll find plenty of reasons to worry.

  • The Latest: A week in, big issues still unresolved at COP26

    After a week of negotiations, numerous of the stickiest issues in climate talks remain unresolved and teams of cabinet ministers from different countries are being sent to move things along. Briefing the United Nations Conference of Parties, or COP26, on the first week’s progress, COP President Alok Sharma had to correct himself, noting that “some” issues had been settled, rather than “many.” No deals have been made yet on the three main goals of the U.N. — pledges to cut emissions in half by 2030 to keep the Paris climate deal’s 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise goal alive; the need for $100 billion annually in financial help from rich countries to poor ones; and the idea that half of that money go on adapting to global warming’s worst effects.

  • German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

    Germany’s Social Democrats, the country’s main center-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders. The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69 year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he won’t be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month.

  • ChargePoint and Other EV Charging Stocks Electrified by Infrastructure Bill

    The bill provides billions of dollars of funding to create an EV-charging station network across the country.

  • Analysis-Big U.S., Brazil harvests and slowing China demand ease some crop shortage fears

    Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top buyer China are bolstering supplies of two of the top globally traded commodities: soy and corn. The rising stocks indicate that prices for those key crops, as well as for other staples such as sugar and coffee, may have peaked after the surge sparked by the onset of the pandemic, farmers, brokers and analysts said. Lower crop prices would be good news for consumers after global food prices soared to the highest level in a decade, according to the United Nations food agency.

  • Some Companies Sit Out the Fight Over Democrats’ Tax Increases

    Business lobbyists are pushing to derail about $800 billion in new taxes that come with President Biden’s spending bill, but along with opposition from Democrats they are facing an added challenge: division within their own ranks.

  • 8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

    Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.View Entire Post ›

  • The Energy Crisis That Helped Revive Coal Is Easing, for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- An energy crisis in two of Asia’s key economies that caused power shortages and threatened slower growth is beginning to ease, though further risks remain.Supplies of coal, the key source of electricity generation in China and India, are rising again after governments pressed miners to boost output. That’s allowing power plants and major industrial consumers to start rebuilding stockpiles. China’s largest grid operator confirmed Sunday that supply and demand have returned to balan

  • These are the first images from Landsat 9

    Amid a changing climate, the data collected provide scientists, city planners, farmers, and other stakeholders with information that can help them make better-informed choices for the future.

  • Massive waterspout leaves Vancouver residents awestruck

    A powerful waterspout spun off the coast of Vancouver, Canada, on Nov. 6, after it descended from a massive cloud that covered the city.

  • Powering the future: The drive for lithium

    With electric cars seen as the future of the American auto industry, companies are ramping up the production of batteries, which require lithium. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at efforts to increase lithium mining in the U.S., and the struggle over its environmental costs.

  • These Gorgeous Underwater Photos Show Us What Life Is Like Under The Sea

    “It’s heartbreaking in a way how much has been lost,” photographer David Doubilet told BuzzFeed News. “In some ways the photos are all that’s left, which is also a little crazy to think about.”View Entire Post ›

  • Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations Win Jolt of Energy in Congress

    The bipartisan infrastructure bill would direct billions to long-distance charging networks and steps to improve electric-transmission lines.

  • Ball State University sustainability project: Could climate change affect solar energy?

    One Muncie-area expert discovered fewer sunny days during a given month, sometimes not enough for solar energy.

  • The Great Lakes are at record warmth. Here's what that means for snow squalls

    Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.

  • The US could owe the world $2 trillion in climate-change damages

    Poor countries, rocked by storms and flooding from climate change, have spent years trying to hold the big carbon-emitters accountable. While most rich nations have fiercely resisted this liability, attendees at COP26 will give it another try in Glasgow next week. What is loss and damage?

  • In a World Desperate for Wheat, Australia and Argentina Step Up

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second season in a row, the stars are favorably aligned for Australian wheat growers -- a bumper harvest, a shortage of one of the world’s most important foods and global prices near nine-year highs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s N

  • Meet the opossum, nature's friendly sanitation worker

    Opossums are an ancient species, and eat all manner of bugs, vermin and rotting vegetables.

  • Tidy solution: How ships could turn plastic pollution into fuel at sea

    Plastic pollution in the world's oceans is an impending environmental disaster, one scientists are desperately trying to rectify.

  • China issues winter's first snowstorm orange alert, cold snap sweeps country

    China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country. A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency said.