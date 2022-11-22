U.S. markets closed

Medtronic Canada Recognized Among Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2023

Medtronic
·2 min read

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc - a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has been recognized by MediaCorp as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

This is the 23rd year of the Canada's Top 100 Employers national competition, which highlights the most progressive and forward-thinking companies, evaluated on a set of eight criteria. It determines which employers across Canada lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees.

"I'm proud of the unique position we've earned in the Canadian health ecosystem as a global healthcare technology leader with more than 50 years as a trusted partner in Canada," says Sheri Dodd, President, Medtronic Canada. "We are guided by our enduring mission, which challenges us to improve the lives of the patients we serve, as well as the lives of our employees."

Medtronic has always prioritized inclusion, diversity & equity initiatives for its workforce through its active enhancement programs, employee-run resource groups, and global diversity networks.

"Having a diverse workforce and an inclusive working environment helps us grow, innovate, and better serve our patients, customers, and employees," adds Dodd. "The desire to make a positive impact in people's lives is generally what motivates talent to join us."

Guy Losier, respiratory therapist in the Critical Care business, put this mindset in action. With the company's support, Losier shared his Mi'kmaq heritage and rallied a team of employees to form a First Nations, Inuit, and Metis resource group, so the company could learn about and support Indigenous communities and colleagues.

"Medtronic is committed to fostering belonging and recognizing the worth of all employees," said Losier. "My colleagues embrace cultural differences, which allows us to collaborate and innovate to improve people's health and quality of life."

"The focus on tradition and culture for Medtronic has really been consistent across geographies in terms of understanding that diversity and inclusion are going to make a company better," says Dodd. "The diversity and strength of our employee-run resource groups are representative of the customers we serve."

Medtronic is the largest healthcare technology employer in Canada and Medtronic technologies are used to address nearly 70 medical conditions.

For more details, please contact Carmela Reyes 905-460-3609.

Medtronic, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Press release picture
Medtronic, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: http://www.medtronic.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727924/Medtronic-Canada-Recognized-Among-Canadas-Top-100-Employers-for-2023

