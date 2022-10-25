U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,804.50
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,510.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.75
    -16.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.65
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8440
    -0.1760 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,326.79
    -67.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.37
    +0.02 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,201.37
    +226.47 (+0.84%)
     

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the CECP's CEO Investor Forum

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP's) 10th CEO Investor Forum held at AdvaMed's 2022 MedTech Conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Boston, MA.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions on the company beginning at 3:30 p.m. CDT (4:30 p.m. EDT).

A live webcast of the session will be available on October 25, 2022, by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com to access The MedTech Conference registration using the code CECPINV. Within 24-48 hours, a replay will be made available on the same webpage.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

 Contacts:


 Erika Winkels           

Ryan Weispfenning

 Public Relations         

Investor Relations

 +1-763-526-8478       

+1-763-505-4626

 

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)
(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-chairman-and-ceo-geoff-martha-to-speak-at-the-cecps-ceo-investor-forum-301657910.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most undervalued value stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 has been an unfavorable year for stocks so far due to rampant inflation and high interest […]

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Why AT&T Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose on Monday, following positive analyst commentary. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan placed a strong buy rating on AT&T's stock. Louthan expects AT&T to continue to outperform its rival Verizon (NYSE: VZ) in the coming quarters.

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Can Energy Transfer LP (ET) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 27.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Foreigners Flee China Stocks at Record Pace as Panic Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are on track to turn sellers of Chinese equities for the first time ever for the year, as concerns about a lack of supportive policies from the Party congress and a renewed Covid Zero push spook markets. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Marke

  • Kinder Morgan Sees LNG Fueling Enormous Growth

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the undisputed leader in natural gas infrastructure. The company owns and operates 70,000 miles of pipelines, giving it the largest natural gas network in North America. It transports 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. each day.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $58.70, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Tencent, Huya, and Lufax Plunged Today

    Shares of Chinese tech and fintech companies Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY), Huya (NYSE: HUYA), and Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU) fell 14.5%, 4.6%, and 3.3%, respectively, as of 1:11 p.m. ET. The across-the-board sell-off in Chinese stocks this morning wasn't hard to figure out. This past weekend, China concluded the Communist Party's 20th National Congress.

  • 11 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 11 best low risk stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022. Amid the volatile market environment, investors are scurrying to pull out their investments and sit on cash stockpiles, or at […]