Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.69

The board of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of October, with investors receiving $0.69 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Medtronic's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 96% of what it was earning and 80% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 56.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 68% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Medtronic Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.04 total annually to $2.76. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Medtronic has only grown its earnings per share at 4.3% per annum over the past five years. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 96% of its earnings. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

Medtronic's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Medtronic that you should be aware of before investing.

