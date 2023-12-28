Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Medtronic is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$6.0b ÷ (US$90b - US$9.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Medtronic has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Medtronic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Can We Tell From Medtronic's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Medtronic's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Medtronic to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Medtronic is paying out 52% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Medtronic's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Medtronic's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 9.7% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

