Is Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Medtronic Carry?

As you can see below, Medtronic had US$25.0b of debt at October 2023, down from US$26.6b a year prior. However, it does have US$7.73b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$17.3b.

A Look At Medtronic's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Medtronic had liabilities of US$9.66b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$28.8b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$7.73b and US$5.93b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$24.8b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Medtronic has a very large market capitalization of US$105.5b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Medtronic's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.0 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 36.4 times, makes us even more comfortable. Unfortunately, Medtronic saw its EBIT slide 2.5% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Medtronic's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Medtronic recorded free cash flow worth 76% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Medtronic's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its EBIT growth rate. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Medtronic commonly do use debt without problems. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Medtronic takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Medtronic .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

