Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2023

Medtronic plc beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.25, expectations were $1.18.

Ryan Weispfenning: Good morning. Welcome to a crisp fall morning here in Minnesota. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations. And I appreciate that you're joining us this morning for Medtronic's Fiscal ‘24 Second Quarter Video Earnings Webcast. Before we go inside to hear our prepared remarks, I'll share a few details about today's webcast. Joining me are Geoff Martha, Medtronic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Karen Parkhill, Medtronic Chief Financial Officer. Jeff and Karen will provide comments on the results of our second quarter, which ended on October 27, 2023, and our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. After our prepared remarks, the Executive VPs covering our segments will join us and we'll take questions from the sell-side analysts that cover the company.

Today's program should last about an hour. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release containing our financial statements and divisional and geographic revenue summaries. We also posted an earnings presentation that provides additional details on our performance. The presentation can be accessed in our earnings press release or on our website at investorrelations.medtronic.com. During today's program, many of the statements we make may be considered forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ is contained in our periodic reports and other filings that we make with the SEC, and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

A surgeon in a modern operating room holding advanced medical devices with a sense of purpose and accuracy.

Unless we say otherwise, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis, and revenue comparisons are made on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency and second quarter revenue in the current and prior year reported as other, which stems from prior business separations. There were no acquisitions made in the last four quarters that had a significant impact on total company or individual segment quarterly revenue growth. References to sequential revenue changes, compared to the first quarter of fiscal ‘24 and are made on an as-reported basis, and all references to share gains or losses refer to revenue share in the third calendar quarter of 2023, compared to the third calendar quarter of 2022, unless otherwise stated.

Story continues

Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release or on our website at investorrelations.medtronic.com. And finally, our EPS guidance does not include any charges or gains that would be reported as non-GAAP adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. With that, let's head into the studio and hear about the quarter.

Geoff Martha: Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Q2 was another good quarter for us as we executed and delivered mid-single-digit revenue growth. The underlying fundamentals of our business are strong, and our growth was broad-based across multiple businesses and geographies, with cardiovascular, neuroscience, and medical-surgical all growing mid-single-digits, and diabetes accelerating to high-single-digit growth. Our new product launches are performing well and driving growth across many businesses. And we look ahead to the back half of our fiscal year, those launches, combined with several recent regulatory approvals, give us confidence in our ability to continue delivering dependable growth. And at the same time, we're executing on our comprehensive transformation, including enhancing our global operations, quality, and supply chain.

See also Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen's Stock Portfolio: 10 Top Stock Picks and 20 Best Countries To Work And Make The Most Amount of Money.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.