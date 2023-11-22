Can Medtronic plc's (NYSE:MDT) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) stock is up by a considerable 8.6% over the past month. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Medtronic's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Medtronic is:

8.0% = US$4.1b ÷ US$52b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Medtronic's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

On the face of it, Medtronic's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.5%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Still, Medtronic has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Medtronic's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.7% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MDT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MDT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Medtronic Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Medtronic has a high three-year median payout ratio of 82% (or a retention ratio of 18%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Additionally, Medtronic has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 51% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Medtronic's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 14%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Medtronic. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

