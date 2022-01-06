U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,702.49
    +1.91 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,279.09
    -128.02 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.50
    +15.32 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.19
    +22.19 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    +1.86 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -36.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.97 (-4.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9140
    -0.2160 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.29
    +2.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

MedVision, Inc. Acquires Complete Health Systems, LC

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">SYNERGY CREATES ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE ADMINISTRATIVE SAAS OFFERINGS IN THE HEALTH BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION SECTORS</span>

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. and WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVision, Inc. (MedVision), a leading provider of value-based healthcare business applications for delegated risk entities today announced its acquisition of Complete Health Systems, LC (CHS), a long-time leader in the Self-Insured and Third-Party Administrator arena. In tandem, the companies create a more advanced, comprehensive, and seamless approach in automation of the many departmental processes of health plan and benefit administration-oriented organizations.

Your Value-Based Model - Our Technology Solutions
Your Value-Based Model - Our Technology Solutions

In addition to serving the Self-Insured and TPA sectors of healthcare, the combined companies address the needs of many Risk-Based Models that include Health Plans, Independent Physician Associations, Physician-Hospital Organizations, Integrated Delivery Networks and of CMS' Advanced Payment Models including Direct Contract Entities.

"This acquisition infuses MedVision with a broader based expertise within the business segments where CHS has historically played a role and vice versa," said Albert B. Sosa, Chief Executive Officer of MedVision, Inc. "Much of each firm's core product competencies will together create an unmatched approach in efficient, cost-effective solutions geared to virtually any healthcare administrative environment."

Chacko Kurian, President of CHS, said "Since 1991, CHS has been providing their technology platform to administrators of self-funded health plans, both large and small. MedVision, through its acquisition of CHS, provides CHS with access to their resources, including the capabilities of their over 1,100 strong worldwide talent pool. We are excited to leverage these synergies with MedVision to deliver even greater value to our current and future clients, especially in the existing environment of evolving marketplace requirements."

Today MedVision provides advanced solutions to virtually every type of delegated risk model of healthcare delivery organizations. MedVision's platform has pioneered supporting structures from fee-for-service through value-based capitation arrangements across organizations. An integral part of the Meditab Group of Companies (MGoC), MedVision and it's affiliated firms address the technology oriented solution needs for providers, payers, employers and members across all lines of business.

About MedVision, Inc.

Since inception in 1994, MedVision has created sophisticated and multifunctional application healthcare solutions that are designed to handle diverse operational structures—managing complete end-to-end workflow for delegated Risk-Based Organizations (RBOs). Designed to manage all core lines of business including Medicare, Medicaid/Medi-Cal, and commercial plans within business structures such as IPAs, MSOs, PHOs, TPAs, ACOs, FQHCs, plans and other Specialty Carve-Out networks.

About Complete Health Systems, LC

Since 1991, Complete Health Systems, LC, "CHS", has provided information technology and health plan technology solutions for Health Plan Benefit Administrators. Today CHS has nationwide clients and a reputation for providing a comprehensive solution for Third Party Administrators who administer self-insured; Medical, Dental, Vision, and Disability plans, Taft-Hartley Plans, Association Plans and Self-insured plans administered by Employers.

For more information, visit or contact:

info@quickcap.net | alberts@quickcap.net | ChackoK@completehealthsys.com
847.222.1006
www.medvision-solutions.com
www.completehealthsys.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medvision-inc-acquires-complete-health-systems-lc-301455814.html

SOURCE MedVision, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian cannabis company CannTrust developing 'orderly wind-down plan' after debt default

    CannTrust Holdings Inc. said Thursday it's developing an "orderly wind-down plan" to maximize the value of its assets, because the company does not have sufficient liquidity to operate beyond the near term. The wind-down plan would be used if a financing or strategic transaction option cannot be finalized by the Canadian cannabis producer. The company said it has contributed $50 million to a trust to facilitate class action settlements in "full satisfaction of the actions against it." It also se

  • You Need to Know the Bear Case for Upstart Right Now

    After going public in December 2020, Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride, skyrocketing more than 13-fold in 10 months before finishing 2021 up only 271% on the year. Upstart's lending platform aims to make credit accessible to more borrowers by using artificial intelligence (AI) to capture details that FICO scores might miss, while supporting volume growth and lowering costs for lenders. Down about two-thirds from its recent highs, Upstart's stock is trading at levels it hasn't been at since last July, and investors might be wondering if it's a buy today.

  • Stocks: Meta climbs, Tesla rebounds, Rivian under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down today's trending stocks: Meta, Tesla, Rivian, Nike, and Lululemon.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

    Bouncing back from a two-day sell-off, shares of semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had booked a 2.2% gain through 11 a.m. ET Thursday. Declaring Nvidia its "top compute pick" in 2022, Bank of America doubled down on its buy rating on Nvidia stock. Its $375 price target forecasts a 33% run-up for Nvidia shares this year, on top of the more than 100% gain they scored last year.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Allegiant Air CEO defends new Boeing 737 MAX order

    SEATTLE/CHICAGO (Reuters) -Allegiant Air executives held an investor call on Thursday to assuage fears that adding 50 new Boeing Co 737 MAX jets to its fleet of used Airbus jets would be too costly. Allegiant's shares fell more than 8% on Wednesday after the company confirmed plans, first reported by Reuters, to buy 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets.

  • UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • Why Tesla Stock Just Keeps Falling

    Between a price target hike from Bank of America and some very positive news on electric car battery ranges, Thursday should have been a great day to own Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- but it's not working out that way. Instead of going up, Tesla stock is going down today, falling 4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET and extending a three-day slide that has already cost Tesla investors 12.5% since the start of the New Year. This morning, analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla stock to $1,300 a share, as StreetInsider.com reports.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Humana stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after slashing Medicare Advantage membership growth view

    Shares of Humana Inc. tumbled 13.0% toward a three-month low in afternoon trading Thursday, to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after the health insurance services company slashed its full-year membership estimate for its Medicare Advantage products. Humana's stock was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it slid 13.9% on March 16, 2020. Humana disclosed earlier Thursday that it now expects 2022 net membership growth for its individual Medicare Advantage products of 150,000 to 200,000 membe

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

    Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the pa