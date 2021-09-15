MedX to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum on September 16th

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX) (“MedX” or the “Company”), a global leader in teledermatology, is pleased to announce its participation in the Life Sciences Investor Forum, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 16 at 1:00 PM EST.



Mike Druhan, President Dermatological Services, will present MedX’s vision for scaling access to its unique dermatological image capture technology and fully integrated telemedicine platform, DermSecure®. The screening platform features high-resolution image capture technology that enables the accurate evaluation of moles, lesions and other skin conditions, providing a complete, virtual dermatological assessment by a certified dermatologist within just 72 hours. Investors are invited to participate in an open Q&A session following the presentation.

An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who are not able to join the event live.

Click here to join the webcast.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate®, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS®, SIMSYS®, and MoleMate® include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. Visit https://medxhealth.com.

