Meet the 2021 Women in Technology Hall of Fame Inductees

WITI
·3 min read

Female Executives and Leaders to be Honored for Their Impact and Achievements

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in Technology International (WITI), the leading organization for the advancement and inclusion of women in business and technology, today announced its eight inductees into the 2021 Women in Technology Hall of Fame. The honorees will be inducted during WITI's 2021 Digital Inclusivity Summit, to be held virtually on Dec. 7-8.

The 2021 distinguished inductees are:

* Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India

* Lisa P. Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy, & Social Initiatives, Apple

* Olu Maduka, Chair & Founding Board Member, Women in Energy, Oil & Gas

* Karen Quintos, Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Officer, Dell Technologies [ret.]

* Angie Ruan, Vice President, Engineering, Chime

* Lisa T. Su, Ph.D., President & CEO, Advanced Micro Devices

* Kara Swisher, Editor-at-Large, New York Media; Contributing Writer, New York Times Opinion

* Tae Yoo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Corporate Social Responsibility, Cisco

Inductees' backgrounds and accomplishments can be found at http://www.witi.com/2021halloffame.

The Women in Technology Hall of Fame Award, considered one of the most prestigious honors for women in technology, was established in 1996 to recognize, honor, and promote the outstanding contributions women make to the technological communities that improve society and business. Recipients are also acknowledged for demonstrating a commitment to supporting and mentoring women and girls in STEM worldwide. To see a complete list of past honorees and to register for WITI's 2021 Digital Inclusivity Summit, visit witi.com/halloffame/.

"These accomplished women join a distinguished group of 125 other WITI Hall of Fame inductees who have demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing the technology sector and making a positive impact on how society values STEM contributions of women," said Michelle Bailey, CEO of WITI. "For the last quarter-century, this independent prestigious honor has set a standard for excellence that is even more relevant now as we consider the ongoing challenges faced by women and communities of color in the technology space, workforce, and society."

About WITI

Founded in 1989 by Carolyn Leighton, WITI is committed to empowering innovators, inspiring future generations and building inclusive cultures, globally. WITI is redefining the way women and men collaborate to drive innovation and business growth and is helping corporate partners create and foster gender-inclusive cultures. A leading authority of women in technology and business, WITI has been advocating and recognizing women's contributions in the industry for more than 30 years. The organization delivers leading-edge programs and platforms for individuals and companies — designed to empower professionals, boost competitiveness and cultivate partnerships, globally. WITI's ecosystem includes more than three million women and men in technology, 60 networks, and 300 partners.

To learn more, please visit witi.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACT:
WITI
David Leighton
witipress@corp.witi.com
818-652-5854

