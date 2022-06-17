Meet the 2022-2023 Class of Girl Up's Teen Advisory Board

Introducing 25 youth leaders working with Girl Up to advance gender equity worldwide

WASHINGTON , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girl Up—a youth leadership movement founded by the United Nations Foundation—has announced the next class of teenage leaders that will work alongside the organization to advance global gender equality.

The most international cohort of Teen Advisors to date, this year's class represents 14 countries worldwide: Angola, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Taiwan–Province of China, United Kingdom, and the United States.

From racial equity and climate action to girls' education and mental health, these 25 high school students are passionate about a diverse range of social justice issues. Through coursework on Girl Up Academy—Girl Up's new virtual learning platform—and innovative independent projects, Teen Advisors will gain the knowledge, support, and resources to become lifelong changemakers for the causes they care about. After serving with Girl Up for one academic year, these youth changemakers will continue to lead efforts that create a tangible positive impact in their communities around the world.

"Joining the Girl Up Teen Advisor team means I have been given an opportunity, a platform, and a support system of empowered young women like myself to make a difference," 2022-2023 Girl Up Teen Advisor Co-Chair Rene Essel said.

United under the common goal of advancing the skills, rights, and opportunities for girls to become leaders, Teen Advisors represent Girl Up's growing global community and advocacy efforts. From programming to partnerships, these young activists provide crucial feedback that helps Girl Up continue its mission to create a generation of girls who drive sustainable social change.

The 2022-2023 class of the Teen Advisory Board includes:

Alexandra Gliwinski, Ga.*

Alice Paredes, Peru

Ammielle Wambo Becker, Canada

Ana Beatriz Lopes de Souza, Brazil

Ananya Bhatia, La.

Burke Jarrett, Md.

Dhira Dharmakusuma, Indonesia

Isabel Liu, Taiwan—Province of China

Jubi Oladipo, Mass.

Juliette Hulsizer, Ill.

Katie McCabe, Md.

Laura Gomezjurado, Colombia

Liliana Talino, Angola

Lilianne Asokwah, Texas

María José Pérez Aguirre, Mexico

Natalia Perez Morales, Calif.

Nishita Sujan, United Kingdom

Nora Mitchell, Fla.

Raina Batra, N.J.

Rene Essel, Ghana*

Sarah Kapesa, Madagascar

Sarah Ouardaoui, Morocco

Saundarya Nair, India

Sriya Chippalthurty, Texas

Varija Mehta, N.J.

*Denotes Teen Advisor Co-Chair. Each Teen Advisory board includes two advisors from the previous class to serve as Co-Chairs.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a movement to advance girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up's leadership development programs have impacted 125,000 girls through 5,600 Clubs in 130 countries and all 50 U.S. states, inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.

