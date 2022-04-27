Meet your 2022 First Quarter Form 941 Deadline with TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 /The deadline to file the quarterly payroll Form 941 for the first quarter is approaching on May 2, 2022. With just a few days left for businesses to meet their deadline, TaxBandits offers a simple and streamlined solution! Tax professionals and business owners of all sizes can easily e-file Forms 941 as needed with all of the time-saving features that TaxBandits has to offer.

Form 941 is used to report the social security, medicare, and income taxes withheld from employee wages to the IRS. Since this is a quarterly form, there are four deadlines that employers are required to meet. Employers will need to file the most recently updated version of 941 Form for the first quarter of 2022.

TaxBandits has adjusted the filing process accordingly and the first quarter Form 941 for 2022 is available from TaxBandits with all necessary updates.

TaxBandits has adjusted Form 941 to accommodate the updated data fields and Worksheets that employers and tax professionals will need to complete and file this form successfully. Many of the tax credits created by the CARES Act to aid businesses during the pandemic are expiring, this will change certain lines and worksheets.

When e-filing with TaxBandits, the following time-saving features are available:

Bulk Upload Templates for 941 data

Schedule B for semi-weekly depositors

Schedule R for PEOs and other reporting agents

Volume-based prepaid credits

Built-in 941 Worksheets

Automatic Tax Calculations

Error checks using the IRS Business Rules

Easy e-signature options (Online Signature PIN or Form 5498-EMP)

When asked about the upcoming 941 deadline , CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram, responded by stating, "When it comes to the quarterly Form 941, we highly recommend that employers e-file this form to avoid confusion, as the IRS updates it frequently. At TaxBandits, our team stays ahead of the IRS updates and adjusts our simple filing process accordingly to help businesses, tax professionals, and service providers file easily and accurately every quarter."

Create a free account at TaxBandits to e-file Form 941 for the first quarter of 2022.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099, W-2, 1095, 940, 941, and W-9, providing solutions for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

