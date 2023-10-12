Advertisement
Meet the 2023 Top Workplaces winners for Greater Louisville

Kathryn Gregory, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read
Top Workplaces 2023 logo
Top Workplaces 2023 logo

Here are the Top Workplaces for the Greater Louisville area for 2023, ranked in the following size order: Large workplaces, 300 or more employees; midsize, 299 to 150; and small 149 or fewer. We recognize all of these employers as "winners."

Large workplaces

  1. Nazareth Home: Founded: 1976; Ownership: Non-profit; Sector: Long-Term Care; Regional employees: 319

  2. First Urology: Founded: 1979; Ownership: Private; Sector: Physicians Practice; Regional employees: 347

  3. Seven Counties Services: Founded: 1978; Ownership: Non-profit; Sector: Human and social services; Regional employees: 1,100

  4. Jeff Wyler Automotive Family: Founded: 1973; Ownership: Private; Sector: Auto Dealership; Regional employees: 313

Midsize workplaces

  1. HealthEquity, Inc: Founded: 2002; Ownership: Public; Sector: Health Account Administrator; Regional employees: 200

  2. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: Founded: 1996; Ownership: Private; Sector: Restaurant: Regional employees: 270

  3. Total Quality Logistics - TQL: Founded: 1997; Ownership: Private; Sector: Third Party Logistics; Regional employees: 193

  4. Verisys Corporation: Founded: 1996; Ownership: Private; Sector: Data Analysis and Research; Regional employees: 187

  5. Koetter Construction: Founded: 1954; Ownership: Private; Sector: General contractor and commercial developer; Regional employees: 155

  6. Fifth Third Bank: Founded: 1858; Ownership: Public; Sector: Financial Services; Regional employees: 270

Small workplaces

  1. Kyana Packaging Solution: Founded: 1976; Ownership: Private; Sector: Packaging solutions; Regional employees: 68

  2. Miranda Construction: Founded: 2016; Ownership: Private; Sector: Construction; Regional employees: 66

  3. Stockton Mortgage: Founded: 2001; Ownership: Private; Sector: Independent Mortgage Bank; Regional employees: 50

  4. Strategic Marketing Services: Founded: 1995; Ownership: Private; Sector: Direct Marketing for Automotive Dealerships; Regional employees: 58

  5. Statewide Mortgage: Founded: 2001; Ownership: Private; Sector: Mortgage Company; Regional employees: 60

  6. Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator: Founded: 1918; Ownership: Government; Sector: Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator; Regional employees: 60

  7. PMR Companies: Founded: 2002; Ownership: Private; Sector; Property Management; Regional employees: 102

  8. Usher Transport: Founded: 1946; Ownership: Private; Sector: Distribution, Logistics and Freight; Regional employees: 149

  9. Shepherd Insurance: Founded: 1977; Ownership: Private: Sector: Business and personal insurance; Regional employees: 84

  10. PERFICIENT: Founded: 1997; Ownership: Public; Sector; IT Consulting; Regional employees: 50

  11. Abel Construction: Founded: 1938; Ownership: Private; Sector: Building construction; Regional employees: 97

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Top Workplaces: Meet the 2023 winners for Greater Louisville

