Meet the 2023 Top Workplaces winners for Greater Louisville

Here are the Top Workplaces for the Greater Louisville area for 2023, ranked in the following size order: Large workplaces, 300 or more employees; midsize, 299 to 150; and small 149 or fewer. We recognize all of these employers as "winners."

Large workplaces

Nazareth Home: Founded: 1976; Ownership: Non-profit; Sector: Long-Term Care; Regional employees: 319 First Urology: Founded: 1979; Ownership: Private; Sector: Physicians Practice; Regional employees: 347 Seven Counties Services: Founded: 1978; Ownership: Non-profit; Sector: Human and social services; Regional employees: 1,100 Jeff Wyler Automotive Family: Founded: 1973; Ownership: Private; Sector: Auto Dealership; Regional employees: 313

Midsize workplaces

HealthEquity, Inc: Founded: 2002; Ownership: Public; Sector: Health Account Administrator; Regional employees: 200 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: Founded: 1996; Ownership: Private; Sector: Restaurant: Regional employees: 270 Total Quality Logistics - TQL: Founded: 1997; Ownership: Private; Sector: Third Party Logistics; Regional employees: 193 Verisys Corporation: Founded: 1996; Ownership: Private; Sector: Data Analysis and Research; Regional employees: 187 Koetter Construction: Founded: 1954; Ownership: Private; Sector: General contractor and commercial developer; Regional employees: 155 Fifth Third Bank: Founded: 1858; Ownership: Public; Sector: Financial Services; Regional employees: 270

Small workplaces

Kyana Packaging Solution: Founded: 1976; Ownership: Private; Sector: Packaging solutions; Regional employees: 68 Miranda Construction: Founded: 2016; Ownership: Private; Sector: Construction; Regional employees: 66 Stockton Mortgage: Founded: 2001; Ownership: Private; Sector: Independent Mortgage Bank; Regional employees: 50 Strategic Marketing Services: Founded: 1995; Ownership: Private; Sector: Direct Marketing for Automotive Dealerships; Regional employees: 58 Statewide Mortgage: Founded: 2001; Ownership: Private; Sector: Mortgage Company; Regional employees: 60 Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator: Founded: 1918; Ownership: Government; Sector: Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator; Regional employees: 60 PMR Companies: Founded: 2002; Ownership: Private; Sector; Property Management; Regional employees: 102 Usher Transport: Founded: 1946; Ownership: Private; Sector: Distribution, Logistics and Freight; Regional employees: 149 Shepherd Insurance: Founded: 1977; Ownership: Private: Sector: Business and personal insurance; Regional employees: 84 PERFICIENT: Founded: 1997; Ownership: Public; Sector; IT Consulting; Regional employees: 50 Abel Construction: Founded: 1938; Ownership: Private; Sector: Building construction; Regional employees: 97

