JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Meet some of the associates leading Walmart Canada's transformation

·3 min read

  • Walmart Canada releases 2021 Impact Report

  • More than 14 associate stories

  • Highlights of community investments across the country

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is on a transformative path to become a regenerative company – one that is choosing to leave our planet, communities and people better than we found them.

Walmart Canada&#39;s 2021 Impact Report is a collection of associate stories, investments and progress Walmart Canada is making. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Canada's 2021 Impact Report is a collection of associate stories, investments and progress Walmart Canada is making. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

At the heart of regeneration are our associates - more than 100,000 strong across the country. They faced unpredictable challenges this past year, such as extreme weather, global supply chain disruptions, difficult moments with reconciliation and racism and the ongoing pandemic extending from months into years. They again delivered for our customers, every day.

To highlight the past year, Walmart Canada is releasing its 2021 Impact Report. The report is a collection of these associate stories. You'll meet:

  • Joshua, an Operations Manager at the Sudbury North Walmart Supercentre, who took it upon himself to educate his peers about the impact residential schools have had on his family.

  • Karla in St. Albert, Alberta who started losing her hair over the stress from the pandemic, until a Walmart wellbeing program helped her return to dancing in her store

  • Shahpoor, a Store Manager, who helped his fellow Afghanis on their arrival in Canada.

  • The pharmacists who helped administer more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 2021 Impact Report also highlights investments and progress Walmart Canada is making:

  • 99% of Supercentres offering online order pickup, up nearly 30% from just one year earlier

  • $20 million - invested to launch state-of-the-art warehouse technology at one of our Cornwall distribution centres, a first for Walmart Canada

  • 900 million - number of cases moved by Walmart Canada's fleet and transport partners

  • $200 million - invested to renovate 56 stores across the country

  • 7,400 - associates promoted in 2021

  • $71 million – total amount of the funds raised and value of the goods donated to Canadian charities, non-profits and community groups in 2021

  • 1.5 million - pounds of beef we committed to buying from certified-sustainable farms and ranches in Canada

  • More than 100 new Canadian suppliers this year

"I am tremendously proud of our associates and what we all accomplished together this past year, despite unprecedented challenges," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "This is about using our size and scale to do good; to make a meaningful difference by acting with integrity, promoting sustainability, creating opportunity for all, and supporting our communities. Thank you to all our associates who continue making us so proud."

"Our associates showcase the heart and soul of Walmart Canada. Our associates are amazing and if they taught us anything this past year, it's that together we can overcome and achieve," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "We have bold ambitions and our 2021 Impact Report speaks to our transformation and the company we're becoming – one that is focused on regeneration."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Walmart Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c0263.html

