Meet The B-School Students Who Just Won A National Football Championship

From Ann Arbor, Michigan: The No. 1-ranked University of Michigan Wolverines bested the No. 2-ranked Washington Huskies, 34-13, to capture the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas — a victory that capped off an undefeated 15-0 season.

Fifteen Ross School of Business undergraduate and graduate student-athletes were members of Michigan’s championship-winning team. In addition to their impressive efforts on the field, Ross student-athletes also performed in the classroom, with many of them earning Academic All-Big Ten Honors. To be eligible for this recognition, students must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months, and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Read more

Rosenthal Department of Management established at McCombs School of Business

Rozanne Rosenthal, B.S. ’74, and Billy Rosenthal, BBA ’72, pose in front of the UT Tower. Photo by Chris Lammert Photography

From Austin, Texas: The Management Department in the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin has long been recognized as a powerhouse for research excellence and teaching innovation. Now, it holds a new distinction. It is the first academic department in the business school to be named as the result of a generous gift.

The newly named Rozanne and Billy Rosenthal Department of Management has been made possible by a $25 million gift from two married Longhorns, Rozanne Rosenthal, B.S. ’74, and Billy Rosenthal, BBA ’72. The gift will enable the department to dramatically increase its efforts around research, teaching, students, faculty members and academic innovation.

The Rosenthal family’s business journey began in Fort Worth in 1935 when Ben H. Rosenthal, a Russian Jewish immigrant, rented a single meat locker, bought some beef in the nearby stockyards, processed it, and sold it from door to door to local clubs and hotels. He called his venture Standard Meat Company.

Story continues

Nearly a century later, Standard Meat Company is in its fourth generation of family ownership, and the Rosenthal name is equally legendary in the food industry and the world of philanthropy, in Fort Worth, around Texas and across the country.

Billy remembers his grandfather giving away money even during Standard Meat’s leanest times, and the pride his father felt when he could start making significant gifts to people and causes he supported. “I was also taught that giving was just something you did naturally and that it felt good to give of yourself,” Rozanne said. Her family’s long history of volunteerism and community support led her to what she calls her “life’s work”: founding and leading the Fort Worth affiliate of Susan G. Komen to honor her best friend and UT roommate, Joan Katz, B.S. ’74, a four-time breast cancer survivor.

Read more

Top European B-schools announce global women’s leadership event

From Berlin: ESMT Berlin is partnering with the three European business schools — Cranfield School of Management in the UK, Imperial College Business School in the UK, and Rotterdam School of Management in the Netherlands — for the third consecutive year to promote women in leadership in an online event on February 1.

The event “Woman in Leadership” will converge under the theme of leading with confidence. It will address questions vital to the advancement and empowerment of women in business, including how to tackle complex business issues successfully, how to shatter the imposter syndrome, and how to gain visibility in the workplace.

This year’s speakers include:

Dr. Deirdre Anderson, Director of Gender, Leadership, and Inclusion Research Centre (GLIC), Cranfield School of Management

Hetty Brand-Boswijk, Director of Coaching Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Nan Guo, Director, Learning Innovation Lab and Program Director, Women Leadership Excellence Program, ESMT Berlin

Erika Harriford-McLaren, Corporate Communications and PR Manager, Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Penny Hoffmann-Becking, Deputy Academic Director, Global Online MBA, Imperial College Business School

Prof. Sue Vinnicombe CBE, Professor Women in Leadership, Cranfield School of Management

Read more

Vlerick Business School launches new Sustainability Research Centre

From Brussels, Belgium: Vlerick Business School has launched a new Sustainability Research Centre, aimed at creating research to educate businesses further on sustainability and empower them to achieve positive impact.

The research centre will unite faculty from multiple disciplines, all of whom have hands-on research focused on the field of sustainability, with the aim of informing companies further on the topic.

Faculty’s research will span the full spectrum of ESG topics – from climate and the environment through to society, economics and governance – and centre members are able to set the priorities for this research, gaining actionable insights, frameworks and tools for supporting their organisation’s sustainability journey.

“Sustainability is high on the corporate agenda. The global challenges we’re facing are enormous.”, says Jonathan De Grande, Head of Vlerick’s Sustainability Centre. But at the same time, they provide tremendous opportunities for organisations to think beyond the bottom line – and to reshape businesses to have a positive impact on people, planet and profit.”

Read more

DON’T MISS FIVE-FOLD SAALRY INCREASE FOR 2023 MBA GRADS OF THIS TOP INDIAN B-SCHOOL

The post Meet The B-School Students Who Just Won A National Football Championship appeared first on Poets&Quants.