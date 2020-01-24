Meet the b2b videoconferencing startup that's gone crazy for online dating

Founder Andreas Kröpfl has spent almost a decade hard-grafting in the b2b unified communications space, building a videoconferencing business with a patented single-stream system and a claim of no 'drop-offs' thanks to "unique low-bandwidth technology".

His Austria-based startup's current web-based videoconferencing system, eyeson (née Visocon), which launched in 2018, has had some nice traction since launch, as he tells it, garnering a few million customers and getting a nomination nod as a Gartner Cool Vendor last year.

Eyeson's website touts 'no hassle, no, lag, no downloads' video calls. Pricing options for the target b2b users run the gamut from freelance pro to full-blown enterprise. While the business itself has pulled in a smidge less than $7M in investor funding over the years.

But when TechCrunch came across Kröpfl last December, pitching hard in startup alley at Disrupt Berlin, he was most keen to talk about something else entirely: Video dating.

That's because last summer the team decided to branch out by building their own video dating app, reusing their core streaming tech for a consumer-focused social experiment. And after a period of internal beta testing -- which hopefully wasn't too awkward within a small (up-til-then) b2b-focused team -- they launched an experimental dating app in November in India.

The app, called Ahoi, is now generating 100,000 video calls and 250,000 swipes per day, says Kröpfl.

This is where he breaks into a giggle. The traction has been crazy, he says.

In the staid world of business videoconferencing you can imagine eyeson's team eyeing the booming growth of certain consumer-focused video products rather enviously.

Per Kröpfl, they had certainly noticed different desires among their existing users -- which pushed them to experiment. "We saw that private people like the simple fun features (GIF reactions, ...) and that business meetings were more focused on 'drop-off' [rates] and business features," he tells us. "To improve both in one product was not working any more. So eyeson goes business plus SaaS."

"Cloning eyeson but make it social," is how he sums up the experiment.

Ahoi is very evidently an MVP at this stage. It also looks like a pretty brave and/or foolish (depending on your view) full-bore plunge into video dating, with nothing so sophisticated as a privacy screen to prevent any, er, unwanted blushes... (Whereas safety screening is an element we've recently seen elsewhere in the category -- see: Blindlee.)

There's also seemingly no way for users to specify the gender they wish to talk to.

Instead, Ahoi users state interests by selecting emoji stickers -- such as a car, cat, tennis racket, games console or globetrotter. And, well, it goes without saying that even if you like cars a lot you're unlikely to change your sexual orientation over the category.

There are no generic emoji that could be used to specify a sexual interest in men or women. But, er, there's a horse...

Such limits may explain why Ahoi is generating so many early swipes -- and rather fewer actual calls -- in that the activity sums to (mostly) men looking for women to videochat with and being matched with, er, men.

And frustration, sexual or otherwise, probably isn't the greatest service to try and sell.

Still, Kröpfl reckons they've landed on a winning formula that makes handy reuse of their core videoconferencing tech -- letting them growth hack in a totally new category. Swipe right to video date.

"People are disappointed by perfect profiles on Tinder and the reality when meeting people," he posits. "Wasted time. Especially women do not want to be stalked by men pretending to be someone else. We solve both by a real live conversation where only after a call both can decide to be connected or never see each other again."

Story continues