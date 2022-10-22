U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,159.12
    +86.05 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Meet BLUETTI at All Energy 2022

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage industry, will debut its latest power stations, including EP600---the product of 2023, at All Energy 2022 that will take place in Melbourne, Australia from October 26 to October 27, 2022.

BLUETTI leverages the accumulated R&D strengths to offer a series of advanced energy storage products, like AC200MAX, AC300+B300, EB70, EB55 and solar panels. In particular, the following 3 latest releases highlight BLUETTI's groundbreaking innovation in solar energy solutions.

AC500+B300S

It's 100%modular. Its capacity can reach 18.432Wh by connecting with 6 expansion batteries. It can deliver a 5.000W pure sine wave output and will hit the AU market on September 1. Come and get your first-hand experience with the power.

EB3A

This compact power station is light in weight(4.6kg) and large in capacity(268Wh). It features 330W fast charging that enables an 80% charge in 40min. Plus, it has 9 ports to satisfy all your basic needs during picnics or short travels.

EP600

BLUETTI will also show its latest power station with disruptive techology---EP600, which can run most of home appliances with ease and is expected to hit the market in 2023. It will be a milestone for the industry.

Drop by and explore more energy storage solutions!

Dates: Oct 26 to Oct 27, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Booth No: J101 , Area 18 MCEC, Melbourne, Australia

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

 

(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Recommended Stories