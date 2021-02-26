Meet Donia Miller, The Digital Entrepreneur And Investment Expert Offering A Fresh Take On Investment Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / At just 21 years old, Washington DC-born digital entrepreneur Donia Miller has already made a name for herself in the investment industry thanks to her relentless ambition and rigorous work ethic. However, it wasn't a seamless transition. When she graduated high school at 17, she was disappointed by her job prospects.

"The majority of jobs available to teenagers under 18 were in the food and hospitality industry," says Donia, " I felt underpaid and overworked working at a local fast-food restaurant."

Thus, at just 17, Donia started her first business, 25Team LLC. A service-based platform in which users could hire out contractors to fulfill errands. Most errands could be achieved in an hour or less, which offered far greater earning potential than other minimum wage jobs. Furthermore, high school seniors could take advantage of the platform's flexible scheduling and pick up errands around their school periods. Though Donia had the drive, she had no experience running a business. In the early days, she went door to door in her downtown DC neighborhood, soliciting advice from local business owners. Over time, she began to pick up valuable knowledge, and many establishments even allowed her to put up flyers in their stores.

Still, Donia was looking for further practical business and financial mentorship. When her uncle introduced her to some connections at First Financial Security with the suggestion that she try to learn from them, Donia leaped at the opportunity. She began studying their financial courses, took the necessary exams, and became a licensed financial strategist as soon as she could.

Two years later, Donia is the founder of Prestige Enterprises LLC and has dedicated herself to teaching others the same tips and tricks that have equipped her with limitless earning potential and a long-term investment lens.

According to Donia, "There is no reason that you should have to choose between fast cash and long term security in your investment strategy, with the right tools, you can absolutely have both."

Story continues

For this reason, Donia takes a unique approach to investments and teaches her clients about the benefits of forex investing coupled with risk-free solutions.

The forex market, also known as the foreign exchange market, is an international marketplace in which numerous foreign currencies are traded. Forex investors can buy, sell, and exchange currencies such as the dollar, euro, yen, crypto-currency, and more. A few years ago, this type of investment could only be done in person at a kiosk, bank, or airport, but now it is possible to do it entirely from one's mobile device, without ever leaving the home. According to Donia, there are both pros and cons to this strategy. The benefits are that it is possible to make extremely fast cash with this investment technique, you can see a return in just a few seconds, and investors can cash out immediately. On the other hand, the market can be incredibly volatile.

"If you don't know what you're doing, you will most likely end up losing money," says Donia, "There is a reason that trading is considered an ‘Ivy League Skill.'"

However, with Donia's mentorship and IM Mastery Academy's educational platform, one can be consistently profitable leveraging trade ideas from master traders while learning the ins and outs of trading in the forex market.

While forex investing is an efficient way to learn how to invest and gain capital, Donia is adamant about building assets and a diversified portfolio. She suggests using one's trading profits to reinvest in other vehicles to create multiple streams of portfolio and passive income. Donia supports her clients in choosing the best life insurance, retirement, and annuity plans for them while educating them on how to create tax-favored situations. Life insurance can deliver cash distribution for life with a growth structure that leverages the aggressiveness of the market without the downside risks. Though many young people assume they don't need to worry about such matters until they're older, Donia urges her clients to begin thinking about financial security as early as possible. While there's many variations of cash accumulation, the long-term benefits are unmatched.

"This is my top tip for a long-term wealth-building strategy," says Donia.

Donia has mentored 1100+ individuals all across the world in investing and starting their own businesses and have helped put $35 million back into the African American community. To learn more about investing with Donia Miller or becoming one of her flourishing mentees, visit https://linktr.ee/prestigeenterprisesllc.

CONTACT:

Contact Name: Donia Miller

Business Name: Prestige Enterprises LLC

Website Link: https://linktr.ee/prestigeenterprisesllc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spontaneouslay/?hl=en

Send Email

SOURCE: Donia Miller





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/631489/Meet-Donia-Miller-The-Digital-Entrepreneur-And-Investment-Expert-Offering-A-Fresh-Take-On-Investment-Strategy



