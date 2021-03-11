Survey Finds A Majority Of New York Voters Support Accelerated Rollout Of Legalized Cannabis

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- A new survey conducted by Siena College Research Institute on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, finds 57% of New Yorkers favor a faster rollout of legalized cannabis through the expansion of the current medical market compared to legalization proposals that could take 18 months or longer.

According to the survey by the independent pollster, conducted online in February 2021 among 800 New York state registered voters, a majority of New Yorkers (84%) believe that tax revenue from legalization will help New York's financial situation. As one of the most populated states in the country with more than 20 million residents, a legalized adult-use cannabis industry would bring many jobs to New York, and according to the state's budget director raise an estimated $300M in annual tax revenue, while also hopefully bringing economic relief and entrepreneurial opportunities to communities most impacted by the war on drugs.

According to the survey, 67% of voters say it is important that the regulation of adult-use cannabis ensures racial, ethnic and gender diversity in the industry and 69% of participants say it is important that the rollout of adult-use cannabis positively impacts communities that have seen the most impact from the war on drugs. In addition, 58% of New Yorkers support directing a portion of cannabis revenue into a community reinvestment fund to benefit communities most affected by past marijuana criminalization.

"New York has the potential to be one of the most vibrant cannabis markets in the U.S., and proposals to legalize adult-use need to be focused on ensuring that the state can achieve considerable tax revenue, job creation, and social equity benefits as soon as possible - not waiting until 2023. We've seen other states successfully build their adult-use programs in order to accelerate these benefits and it's clear that voters in New York want to see the same thing happen here," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "It's also critical that the adult-use market creates a fair and equitable industry for all, which includes making sure no one is precluded from employment and business opportunities as the industry evolves."

Story continues

Curaleaf, one of the largest medical operators in New York employs over 210 team members at its four dispensary locations and one cultivation center. As part of its Rooted In Good initiative, Curaleaf has made a nationwide commitment to ensure that 10% of all 2021 new hires are from populations of people touched most by prior cannabis related offenses. As part of its national Rooted In Good program, the Company has also committed to doing business with 420 new cannabis brands, ancillary suppliers and advocacy organizations from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem by the year 2025.

In addition to findings that support an accelerated and equitable adult-use market, the Siena survey also finds that:

A majority on New York state voters believe cannabis is safe and, in many cases, can be helpful in promoting wellness (72%)

At a rate of 65% New Yorkers agree that with adult-use recreational marijuana legal in many states including Massachusetts and New Jersey, there´s no good reason for New York not to legalize

57% of New Yorkers approve of the way medical marijuana dispensaries are being operated in New York (with 31% having no opinion)

57% of New Yorkers prefer to license medical dispensaries for adult-use sooner in order to facilitate a quicker rollout

78% of New Yorkers believe it is somewhat or very likely that cannabis will be legalized in 2021

For the crosstabs, visit https://scri.siena.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Curaleaf-Study-Crosstabs.pdf. To learn more about Curaleaf and its Rooted In Good program visit Curaleaf.com/social-responsibility

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

About the Survey

This survey was conducted by Siena College Research Institute online between February 18-22, 2021 among 800 New York state registered voters. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact media@curaleaf.com.

About Siena College Research Institute

The Siena College Research Institute, directed by Donald Levy, Ph.D., conducts political, economic, social, and cultural research primarily in NYS. SCRI, an independent, non-partisan research institute, subscribes to the American Association of Public Opinion Research Code of Professional Ethics and Practices. For more information, call Leslie Foster at 518-783-4270 or visit https://scri.siena.edu/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the legalization of cannabis in New York. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-finds-a-majority-of-new-york-voters-support-accelerated-rollout-of-legalized-cannabis-301245424.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/11/c0003.html