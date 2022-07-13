U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,823.76
    +4.96 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,928.71
    -52.62 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,309.55
    +44.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.27
    +4.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.55
    +0.71 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    +10.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    +0.25 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0067
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0520 (-1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3140
    +0.4920 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,823.56
    +88.94 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.09
    +7.84 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Meet the all-electric RV startup steered by Tesla alumni

Kirsten Korosec
·4 min read

What started as a pet project to electrify food trucks in the San Francisco Bay area — an enterprise inspired by the cacophony of generators that greeted Ben Parker every day during his lunch break at Tesla — has evolved into a much larger, complex and potentially more lucrative undertaking.

Parker and partner Toby Kraus have set their sights well beyond food trucks and are aiming instead to build an all-electric RV company that will upend the industry.

"Every time that I would tell people about the food truck project, RVs would come up in conversation because these (vehicles) have similar needs for onboard power," said Parker, a Tesla veteran who worked on the battery for the Model 3.

He soon discovered that the RV market, and specifically the towable travel trailer sector, was much larger than he realized. It was also badly in need of a switch to electric. A three-month, 6,000-mile RV road trip designed to give Parker firsthand experience as well as an understanding of the customer and market provided the final proof points.

Lightship Energy, the startup the pair co-founded in May 2021, was soon charging forward with a high-flying goal.

Lightship is not only trying to design and produce an electric travel trailer that ditches the propane tanks and generators that creates a "bummer RV camping experience" as Parker describes it, the company is also trying to remove a barrier for owners of all-electric SUVs and trucks who want to haul a travel trailer on long road trips.

An EV truck with a 300-mile range traveling at 65 miles an hour with a traditional travel trailer in tow becomes a 100-mile truck, explained Parker, who is CEO. The team at Lightship, which now numbers 20 people, experienced the range loss first hand.

"We pulled the most aerodynamic trailer we could rent behind a Tesla Model X and we actually had to drop the trailer in the middle of an off ramp on an interstate because we couldn't pull it to the next Supercharger," said Kraus, who is chief operating officer at Lightship. "It was miserable."

The effort promises to be complex, but the pair contend the market size and opportunity are simply too large to ignore.

In 2021, 600,240 recreational vehicles were sold in North America, up from 430,412 units the year before, according to Thor Industries, the RV giant that owns brands Airstream, CrossRoads, Cruiser RV, Dutchmen, Jayco, Keystone, Tiffin and Erwin Hymer Group.

"Ninety percent of the market is towable travel trailers," Kraus said, who is an alum of Tesla and Proterra. "The market is huge."

Lightship is still creeping out of stealth and not yet ready to show its electric travel trailer to the world. But the company's idea and its progress has attracted investors and fresh capital.

Lightship, which previously raised $1 million in pre-seed and $3 million in seed funding, recently closed a $23 million Series A round led by Victoria Beasley of Prelude Ventures. Existing and new investors include Obvious Ventures, Congruent Ventures, My Climate Journey, HyperGuap and Alumni Ventures.

Beasley, who has also joined the board, said the combination of market opportunity, the team, which includes former Tesla, Proterra, Apple and Rivian employees, along with Lightship's aim to create a delightful customer experience led her to invest in the startup.

The funds will be used to double the team by the end of the year and develop an alpha prototype of Lightship.

"Our goal is definitely to create a super satisfying long-range, EV roadtripping experience," Parker said. "As any good Tesla alum would work, we started with going back to the fundamentals and asking, 'what should a travel trailer be?'" The team identified that efficiency was an absolute necessity for it to exist in the future.

But the project extends beyond designing a sleek-looking, aerodynamic trailer. Lightship is also developing the underlying EV skateboard architecture.

The final ingredient to Lightship's secret sauce is the powertrain, which includes a battery pack comparable to one in a Tesla Model 3, that will propel the trailer as it is being towed. Lightship is also exploring the integration of solar cells on the roof for passive charging.

"I think the gravity of the problem around towing and towing range is just starting to hit home with people as more EV trucks are hitting the market," Parker said. "With an EV powertrain on board you can use that additional energy for the trailer to propel itself, reduce all of the load on the tow vehicle and get back to a range loss zero experience — now you have a 300-mile trailer and a 300-mile truck."

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. auto agency will not allow EV owners to pick alert sounds

    U.S. auto safety regulators on Tuesday scrapped a 2019 proposal that would have allowed automakers to offer a variety of sound choices for electric vehicles and other "quiet cars." Electric vehicles are often harder to hear at lower speeds than gasoline-powered engines. Under rules mandated by Congress and finalized by NHTSA, automakers must add sounds to hybrid and electric vehicles when traveling at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour (30 km per hour) to help prevent injuries among pedestrians, cyclists and the blind.

  • Polestar on track to sell 50,000 EVs in 2022

    Polestar, the electric vehicle maker that made its Nasdaq debut in June, said Wednesday it is on track to meet its annual sales target. For the first half of 2022, Polestar delivered approximately 21,200 cars, more than twice as many as the 9,510 cars it posted for the same period in 2021. The company said it expects to deliver 50,000 cars this year.

  • Deepening inversion of Treasury yield curve is `getting harder to dismiss’

    For a sixth straight trading session, the U.S. bond market sent out a recession signal as the 2-year rate continued to trade above its 10-year counterpart.

  • GE Shelves Wind Turbine Blade Plant. Renewable Energy Has Been a Tough Go.

    General Electric is scrapping plans for a wind turbine blade plant in the U.K. Shares of General Electric (ticker: GE ) were up 2.6% in late trading Tuesday. Tuesday’s gain comes after Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski cut his price target to $95 from $100 a share—the fourth price-target cut in the past few days.

  • Tesla: Leading the Energy Revolution

    Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that in 2019 fossil fuels represented more than 80% of the world’s primary energy sources and were responsible for more than 99% of CO2 emissions across the globe. It is obvious, then, that in order to lower C02 emissions, the planet’s energy supply sources must be pivoted away from fossil fuels to what Canaccord analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer calls a “combination of renewables.” These include hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and other renewable/cle

  • Parkland releases 2021 Sustainability Report and continues its 'Drive to Zero'

    Today, Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX: PKI) released its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "2021 Report"). The 2021 Report highlights our progress on our Drive to Zero, including our goals of achieving zero safety incidents and spills, upholding zero tolerance for racism, discrimination, corruption, bribery, and unethical behaviour, and supporting our governments' goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • The World’s First All-Electric Jet Ski Is Ready for Its First Owners

    On Taiga Motors' Orca you'll quietly cut through the water with up to 160 hp.

  • PNC Bank Enters Into Agreement With Constellation To Power Operations With Renewable Energy

    PNC Bank’s long-term commitment supports development of 78 megawatts of new solar; helps company reduce carbon footprint by more than 55,000 metric tons each year

  • Worst of Global Energy Crisis May Still Be Ahead, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A global squeeze on energy supply that’s triggered crippling shortages and sent power and fuel prices surging may get worse, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right Now“The world has ne

  • Texas Bitcoin miners are getting paid to shut down and give electricity back to the power grid

    The grid operator has called on industries to conserve energy as Texas runs the risk of heat-induced blackouts.

  • Soaring temperatures fuel British demand for solar panels

    Herefordshire's "golden valley" has been soaking up its fair share of sun beaming onto England this week. At Howton Farm, Bill Quan is mulling how his family can convert these rays into revenue.

  • Persistent Energy raises $10M to grow its clean-tech venture building business in Africa

    Persistent Energy has raised $10 million in Series C funding to grow its climate venture building business in Africa, in a round led by Kyuden International Corporation, a subsidiary of the Japanese Kyushu Electric Power Group, and Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa Investments. The equity round also had the participation of six new private investors, high-net-worth individuals and businesspersons, including Kotaro Tamura, as well as existing investors like BK Ventures BV and DPI Energy Ventures.

  • Revealed: the electric cars with the best – and worst – battery life

    It’s well known that batteries lose performance over time and with use. We’ve all experienced it with phones and laptops; the same goes for electric vehicles (EVs), which will see their maximum potential driving range in between charges diminish over the years and miles.

  • Managing the electricity hogs in your house can save you money

    Air conditioning is the biggest electricity hog in a home, followed by appliances big and small, such as refrigerators and dishwashers. Here is how you can save on energy.

  • Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast to open first 6 showrooms in US this week

    Vietnamese Electric Vehicle (EV) automaker VinFast is scheduled to open six U.S. showrooms on Jul 14 and 30 more by the end of 2022, all of which will be located in the Golden State. The company reported that it would be opening stores in Berkeley, Commerce, Corte Madera, San Diego, San Mateo and Santa Monica this Thursday, starting with two EV models.

  • Perrigo Stock Mystery; Big Money Loves It, Though Profits Slim

    Perrigo, a leading generic-drug and nutritional products maker, is rebounding. One reason is that it increased production of its Bobbie-partnered baby formula by 40% in Q1 on a year-over-year basis. Decades of market research shows that the best stocks typically have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest price moves.

  • First Mover Asia: Does Anyone Care Anymore if Bitcoin Dips Below $20K?

    The more blasé crypto analysts become about a bitcoin price in the $10,000s, the more it seems like the bottom is in. PLUS: The euro on Monday approached parity with the U.S. dollar.

  • How I Crafted a 5-Year Strategic Plan I Could Share With My Entire Firm

    Sammy Azzouz of wealth management firm Heritage Financial recounts how he envisioned a transparent, big-picture document meant to be shared with the entire workforce.

  • Goldman Goes Cold on Copper as Power Crisis Sparks Bearish Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper has lost one of its most influential cheerleaders, after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chopped its near-term price forecasts in anticipation of a sharp slump in consumer spending and industrial activity as Europe’s energy crisis deepens.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret

  • Record-breaking grocery-price inflation in June could make food items hot sellers this Amazon Prime Day

    Adobe and Numerator, with differing methodologies, both show prices rising faster at supermarkets than in other segments of the economy.