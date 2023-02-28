U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Meet the Elite Podcast Doubles Down on Its Commitment to Deliver Free Marketing Opportunities to Small Business Owners

·2 min read

Ranked in the top 3% of all podcasts globally, Meet the Elite has already provided tens of thousands of free podcasts to small business owners since its inception. And with the announcement today, it will continue its free podcasting initiative indefinitely. Continuing its support in providing access to critical marketing solutions traditionally out of reach for most SMBs.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the Elite Podcast, a subsidiary of All Entertainment Media Group, has given away tens of thousands of free podcasts to promising small business owners. Today, they have announced this tradition will continue to give back and provide much-needed support for business owners without the deep pockets necessary for such high-level marketing in the modern world.

"Our goal is to empower the small business owner to achieve success beyond their wildest dreams," explained Jeff Burton, Co-Founder, and CEO. "Free podcasts are just our way of giving back."

Meet the Elite Podcasts debuted in 2020, just as the pandemic forced many businesses to change their model or pause operations entirely. Within 18 months, podcast database giant, Listen Notes, ranked MTE in the top 3% of over 3,031,104 podcasts globally. However, from the very beginning, MTE has focused on providing small businesses and, more importantly, small business owners, with the means of boosting visibility and connecting with their audiences totally free of charge.

MTE's reasoning behind this is simple and undisputedly true: most small businesses don't have the marketing budget to pay for podcasting and distribution. Without that funding, SMBs are often invisible and unable to reach their target audience, many failing without ever having the chance to truly shine.

"We will always give back to the community that has given so much to us," stated Todd Napolitano, Co-Founder, and President. "We are forever a company that supports business owners."

For more information about Meet the Elite Podcast or to learn how to be featured as a small or medium-sized business, visit https://www.mtefm.com.

Media Contact:
All Entertainment Media Group
354528@email4pr.com 
888-245-2479

