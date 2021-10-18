U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -21.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,996.00
    -175.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,070.50
    -64.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.20
    -14.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +0.99 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0680 (+4.39%)
     

  • Vix

    17.82
    +0.96 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2550
    +0.5780 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,297.50
    -752.21 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,413.41
    +38.19 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.41
    -47.62 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Meet Entegra: A Business Performance Company Reinvented

Entegra
·3 min read

With a New Identity and Unmatched Solutions, Entegra Redefines What it Means to Boost Client Business Performance

Gaithersburg, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entegra, a business performance and procurement services company with bold initiatives, creative solutions and a driven advisory team, partners with hospitality-driven businesses to propel them forward and achieve more than ever.

Today, Entegra is introducing a refreshed brand, reimagined website and new visual identity, reflecting the reinvigorated spirit of Entegra and the evolution from group purchasing organization to strategic business partner.

As the world’s largest food group purchasing organization with over $24B USD in purchasing power, Entegra brings clients incredible savings on not just food, but on the broadest offering of furniture, fixtures, and equipment, maintenance and repair operations, and services and supplies needed to run their business. Entegra’s growth over the years has allowed the company to deliver unmatched efficiencies and tailored solutions, boosting client business performance:

  • Savings and purchasing solutions unparalleled at the global, regional and local levels, maximizing savings and supply chain efficiencies for everyday purchases

  • Advisory services from trusted industry professionals who are dedicated to client growth and success

  • Entegra PurchasingIQ, an exclusive digital platform designed to help clients see and maximize savings, driving efficiency in decision making and improving business performance

  • A corporate social responsibility commitment, helping clients achieve sustainability, diversity and inclusivity goals

“Entegra has been headed in this direction for some time now, and we are excited to bring our clients along with us,” said Damien Calderini, Global CEO of Entegra. “We’ve expanded our catalogue of offerings, strengthened our advisory services and invested in digital tools to bring even more value to clients, and our new identity is a reflection of that.”

With its transformation, Entegra’s portfolio of services just keeps growing. In recognition of evolving client needs, Entegra’s team is constantly developing new offerings to provide tools and services to help clients better compete and outshine their competition, including:

  • Culinary Services – Entegra’s Culinary Director and newly opened Entegra Performance Kitchen deliver inspired solutions and drive innovation to help clients do more with their operations and elevate the guest experience. Grab ‘n Go, one of Entegra’s culinary solutions, offers turnkey, on-trend meal and snack solutions that are prepared in advance and safely packaged to serve customers on the go.

  • Energy Services – Provides expert-backed insights and cutting-edge tools for reducing energy costs and labor, helping clients meet sustainability goals

“We’re seeing firsthand how Entegra’s sharp and collaborative nature helps clients achieve, and often exceed their operational goals,” Calderini concluded. “With our new identity and the foundation it’s built upon, I know we’re on track to help all of our clients bring hospitality to life.”

Visit the refreshed EntegraPS.com to learn more about who Entegra is today, the services and solutions Entegra can deliver, and advice and insights from our industry experts.

About Entegra

Entegra Procurement Services®, a division of Sodexo Inc. supported by over 420,000 employees globally, boosts the performance of hospitality-driven businesses by helping them save on purchases and improve operations. As the largest food group purchasing organization in the world, Entegra delivers the industry-specific savings solutions, digital tools, advisory services and corporate social responsibility support to help clients improve customer experiences — and achieve their goals. Explore our unmatched purchasing solutions at www.EntegraPS.com.

CONTACT: Patricia France Entegra 202-839-0694 Patricia.France@EntegraPS.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Pra

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and […]

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Tesla Accelerating Toward Q3 Earnings, Expecting the Unexpected

    Although impacted in the short term by macroeconomic forces, the green tidal wave in electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to continue permeating the auto industry for the foreseeable future. The global semiconductor shortage has been an obstacle, but Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is weathering the storm and positioning itself for consensus-beating deliveries. The electric automaker is expected to report earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 20. (See Tesla Website Traffic on TipRanks) Delivering

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirZ

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Huge Premarket Moves Monday

    Stocks have bounced back sharply in the past week, and so it's reasonable for market participants to take a slight pause coming into Monday morning's open. As of 8:30 a.m. EDT, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down about a quarter percent, which was in line with the broader stock market. Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) saw its shares move strongly higher in premarket trading Monday morning, while the news was bad for industry peer Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC).

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • Zillow Won’t Sign New Contracts to Buy Homes Through Rest of 2021. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Zillow Group was sliding more than 6% in premarket trading Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS). Is Digital Turbine Inc […]