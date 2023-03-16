U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,826.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,285.75
    +38.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.29
    +0.68 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.10
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +2.74 (+11.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8190
    -0.5310 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,469.04
    -393.83 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.09
    -13.14 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.67
    +47.22 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Meet eTOLLs - Revolutionary App for Driving Safely and Planning Trips Across the EU

·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukrainian developers who earlier launched Shtrafy UA platform for safe driving and fine payments, created a new tolling app for those who travel across Europe. Unlike usual vignette marketplaces, this service provides users with the opportunity to enhance their driving skills while planning their entire route and receiving toll information.

eTOLLs EU stands out from similar apps in these key ways:

  • It provides vignettes for almost every country in Eastern Europe (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Austria, Bulgaria and Hungary), with more of them to come.

  • The app offers an interface in four languages: German, Czech, English, and Ukrainian, and more will be added soon.

  • It offers lower commission rates, recognizing the financial burden that many travelers face when it comes to car-related expenses.

Denys Dmytrov, the main ideator and co-founder of the app, aims to create an entirely new culture of buying vignettes. Similar to buying plane or train tickets, the process of planning trips and paying for road use will be quick and straightforward.

New features will be introduced on the edge of Q2-Q3 of 2023:

  • Interactive map. It will enable users to easily plan their routes and make informed decisions about their travel. They will see the estimated sum of tolls beforehand.

  • Getting vignettes for the entire route. Other apps require separate purchases.

  • Notifications about toll roads. The app will ensure users steer clear of any potential fines or penalties.

  • Cost-effective offers. eTOLLs EU will calculate the best value for money.

Grant Dayan, the co-founder of eTOLLs EU, believes that except for becoming the premier service for European travelers, the app will be fulfilling an important social mission. An advanced motivation system based on big data from our other product, which will be soon introduced, is aimed at improving road safety throughout the European Union.

The developers' team is set to cooperate with European governments to explore new ideas and digitize more services for drivers. With the world already embracing seamless communication between drivers and government, society, and road services, there is much to be gained from this partnership.

To learn more about how it works and why it's convenient, get the app and try it out.

Press contact:
Tina Podmazina
pr@etolls.eu

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-etolls--revolutionary-app-for-driving-safely-and-planning-trips-across-the-eu-301773166.html

SOURCE eTOLLs EU

Recommended Stories

  • Baidu Dives After Pre-Recorded Demo of AI Chatbot Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. debuted China’s answer to ChatGPT in a pre-recorded video, disappointing those hoping for a stronger, real-life demo of the country’s highest-profile entry in a race with the US to dominate the transformative technology.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Fee

  • GPT-4 debuts and Google beats Microsoft in race to add generative A.I. to consumer office tools

    Google is also giving business customers access to its most powerful language models

  • Zuckerberg touts 'year of efficiency' as Meta lays off an additional 10,000 workers

    Meta has announced plans to lay off another 10,000 workers as part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is calling the company's "year of efficiency."

  • Lowe's' New Security Measure Might Irk Some Customers

    Lowe's is employing new technology at some of its stores in a pilot program aimed at improving security.

  • Microsoft Improves Position In Artificial Intelligence With GPT-4

    The release of OpenAI's latest artificial intelligence software will bolster Microsoft's position as a leader in the AI market, a Wall Street analyst says.

  • Samsung to invest US$230 billion to build world's largest semiconductor manufacturing base in South Korea

    Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won (US$230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making "mega cluster", which will be established in Gyeonggi province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or design

  • Inside the Lucrative–and Secretive–Business of iPhone Trade-Ins

    So you just traded in your old iPhone to get a deal on a new one. Where does that old phone go? Who makes money on it? WSJ’s Joanna Stern follows an iPhone through the refurbishment process to explain why the second-hand phone market is booming. Photo illustration: Kenny Wassus

  • Xiaomi's slow shift in India to premium smartphones helps Samsung steal its crown

    Xiaomi Corp is overhauling its India strategy after misjudging consumer tastes in mobile phones, a costly lapse that has allowed Samsung Electronics to pip the Chinese company to the top spot in the world's second biggest market for the devices. While Xiaomi remained focused on selling mobile phones under 10,000 rupees ($120), Indian consumers were willing to pay up for better looking models with richer features. Those moves have helped Samsung wrest leadership of India's competitive mobile phones market from Xiaomi, with data from Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research showing it had a 20% market share for the last quarter of 2022 compared to the Chinese company's 18%.

  • Jim Cramer Calls Cathie Wood's Latest Take 'Outlandish'

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood isn't backing off her sky-high predictions about crypto. In Ark Invest's Big Ideas 2023, Wood suggested bitcoin's long-term opportunity was strengthening. "The price of one Bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade," the Jan. 31 report said.

  • Meta Cuts 10,000 More Workers After Scrapping NFT Plans—Is the Metaverse Still On?

    Facebook parent company Meta is shedding another 10,000 jobs after cutting NFT support and making noise about AI. Is another pivot coming?

  • With GPT-4, OpenAI’s chief scientist says the company has ‘a recipe for producing magic’

    There's a lot the company isn't saying about the powerful new language A.I. model it just released

  • TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Glo

  • Microsoft's Latest Change Seems Like a Bad Idea

    When the story of how artificial intelligence took over and conquered the human race is written (possibly by ChatGPT chatbots) this will be the chapter no one believes really happened. Just weeks before announcing that it will fuse the revolutionary AI tech from OpenAI with its search engine, Microsoft reportedly made deep cuts to the team focused on the ethics portion of the digital revolution. Among the 10,000 Microsoft employees that were laid off in January, the entire ethics and society team was also let go, according to a report from Platformer.

  • US-sanctioned Huawei denies breakthrough in chip packaging tech as speculation mounts on firm's efforts to overcome trade restrictions

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co has dismissed speculation about its development of an innovative semiconductor packaging technology, which would enable the US-sanctioned company to produce advanced chips for its smartphones and other devices, despite strict restrictions imposed by Washington. Shenzhen-based Huawei on Tuesday denied the rumours, which claimed that the new packaging tech was able to achieve 7-nanometre performance for chips, according to a report on Chinese

  • Motorola's (MSI) New Solutions to Enhance Enterprise Security

    Motorola (MSI) recently launched the new Avigilon physical security suite to deliver scalable, flexible and enhanced security to organizations.

  • 5 ways GPT-4 outsmarts ChatGPT

    OpenAI's new GPT-4 AI model has made its big debut and is already powering everything from a virtual volunteer for the visually impaired to an improved language learning bot in Duolingo. Although ChatGPT was originally described as being GPT-3.5 (and therefore a few iterations beyond GPT-3), it is not itself a version of OpenAI's large language model, but rather a chat-based interface for whatever model powers it.

  • T-Mobile to acquire Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in $1.35 billion deal

    T-Mobile is acquiring Mint Mobile, the budget-friendly wireless provider partially owned by Ryan Reynolds, in a deal valued at up to $1.35 billion, the company announced on Wednesday. The move indicates that T-Mobile is looking to boost its prepaid offerings. In a blog post, T-Mobile said it reached a deal to acquire Ka'ena Corporation, the parent company to prepaid wireless brands Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, as well as wireless wholesaler Plum, for a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock.

  • Samsung Earmarks $229B To Cement Korea's Chip Building Position As US - China Intensifies

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) proposes to spend about 300 trillion won ($229 billion) over the next two decades to build a new chipmaking complex on the outskirts of Seoul. On Wednesday, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol shared plans to invest $422 billion into chips, batteries, robots, electric vehicles, displays, and biotechnology in an investment plan through 2026, Bloomberg reports. South Korea eyes hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses, and material suppliers to bo

  • Daily Crunch: T-Mobile buys Mint Mobile's parent company in a deal worth up to $1.35B

    SVB’s new CEO Tim Mayopoulos has had a lot to say in the 24 hours since he joined the bank on Monday. In a private Zoom meeting run by SVB for a select number of LPs and investors, he asked clients to return deposits to the institution, Natasha M reports. Mint-y acquisition: The big news for today is that T-Mobile is acquiring Mint Mobile’s parent company — you know, the company that Ryan Reynolds has a stake in — in a deal valued at $1.35 billion.

  • T-Mobile is buying Ryan Reynolds’s budget wireless provider

    T-Mobile is buying the budget wireless provider Mint Mobile for as much as $1.35 billion. Both companies, along with Mint minority owner Ryan Reynolds, announced the sale on Wednesday (March 15).