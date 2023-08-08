Meet the finalists for YWCA Knoxville's Tribute to Women awards

YWCA Knoxville is again honoring local women leaders by announcing the finalists for its 2023 Tribute to Women awards.

The finalists will be honored and winners announced at the 38th Tribute to Women Awards at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

YWCA's Tribute to Women recognizes the contributions and community impact of women all across East Tennessee, particularly women who exemplify the organization's mission: "empowering women, eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all."

The event celebrates the achievements of finalists in seven categories. The honorees are selected by judges who live outside the Knoxville area.

Arts and culture

Hannah Houser is the president of HH Creative LLC and a manager of internationally renowned musicians. She specializes in artist relations and management, community building and creative content management.

Courtney Bergmeier is the executive director of the Bijou Theatre, where she oversees the theater's business strategy, administration and more. Her goal is to propel the Bijou as a vibrant performing arts center that serves as a gathering place for the community and a platform for diverse cultural experiences.

Shanna Browning is the community outreach manager for First Century Bank and Dogwood Arts. She wants to create an inclusive environment in all areas of her life, from work to friendships to volunteering.

Business and Industry

Eugenia Almeida is the founder of A New Hue, specializing in plaster art and faux finishes. She came to the U.S. more than 30 years ago from Argentina and loves to help the community.

Jan Brown is the vice president of culture, inclusion and performance at the Tennessee Valley Authority. She is an inclusive, mission-driven leader committed to building and leading diverse teams.

Lauren Miller is a partner and CEO of MoxCar Marketing + Communications. She oversees the company's brand, vision, services and products and client satisfaction.

Community Enhancement

Katheryn Ellis is executive director of the Knoxville Family Justice Center and works with more than 40 partners to ensure victims of domestic violence in Knox County and Knoxville get the help and support they need. Ellis has spent more than a decade raising awareness about the issue of domestic violence.

Enkeshi El-Amin is an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Agnes Scott College, the founder of The Bottom and creator and co-host of the Black in Appalachia podcast. Her research is focused on how racial practices shape Black places and how Black people in turn define, contest and reimagine places.

Chloe Akers is the president and founder of The Liminal Plan, a super PAC designed to moderate Tennessee politics. Akers spent 14 years practicing law as a criminal defense attorney, serving as both a state and federal public defender in offices from Philadelphia to Seattle.

Education

Christi Kirk is the family and community engagement manager for Project GRAD. providing service and support to students and their families. Kirk has been an educator in Knoxville for 22 years and specializes in connecting students with post-secondary and enrichment opportunities.

Jamea Beach is the education impact manager at United Way of Greater Knoxville, ensuring equitable access to community resources for students and families in the Knoxville area. Beach is a dedicated educator and community advocate with a passion for educational equity and access.

Elizabeth Foster is the director of the Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where she provides new pathways to make higher education and industries more accessible and representative. Her research focuses on public health crises.

Emerging Leader

Shante Southwood is a diversity, equity and inclusion analyst at the Knoxville Utilities Board. The Knoxville native advocates for sponsorship and mentorship programs aimed at empowering underserved youth, particularly young girls.

Allison Comer is the executive director of Muse Knoxville, driving the museum's expansion while overseeing its strategic operations, and making play accessible to all families. She's the youngest CEO or executive director among Tennessee science centers, and leads the Science Alliance of Tennessee.

Angela Bartlett is the senior manager of community engagement and capacity building at the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging. She works with the aging population to help them navigate and eliminate any barriers to care and helps shine a light on aging inequality.

Racial and Social Justice

Denise Dean is founder and executive director of the East Tennessee Freedom Schools, a six-week summer literacy and empowerment program where children learn. She serves on the board of Muse Knoxville, the East Tennessee Foundation and the Community Building Institute.

Femeika Elliott is the owner and founder of Meik Meals & Rooted East Knoxville. She's passionate about transforming everyday dishes into healthy masterpieces using fresh ingredients. Her businesses address the health crisis within the Black community, including mental health, postpartum, medical and food apartheid.

Kim Lauth is the chief operating officer of Positively Living & Choice Health Network. Through her work she strives to promote quality health care for all, uplift marginalized communities and dismantle barriers for Tennessee’s most vulnerable citizens facing challenges posed by HIV, homelessness, mental illness and substance use.

Science, Technology and Health

Dr. Mandy Halford is senior vice president, chief medical officer, and chief medical informatics officer for Covenant Health. She has served in health care leadership roles for more than 15 years and specializes in strategic leadership, expertise and dedication to patient care.

Jennifer Niedziela is a senior research and research group leader in the National Security Sciences Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Niedziela’s physics research seeks to understand how disorder and defects in real materials affect their physical properties, especially as related to the nuclear fuel cycle.

Abby Henson Enns is a strategic consultant, regional relations at the Tennessee Valley Authority. During her career, she has worked with TVA's local power companies as a customer service engineer and improved the carbon footprint of the Tennessee Valley through her time on TVA's renewables team.

