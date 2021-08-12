U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Meet fumé - A Modern Cannabis Brand Elevating the Experience

·3 min read

New line features a curated selection of California's best cannabis strains chosen for their unique attributes and complex terpene profiles

RUTHERFORD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Napa Valley Fumé introduced fumé, a modern cannabis brand for the experienced cannabis consumer. The strains showcased in the fumé line are hand-selected based on their unique terpene profiles and the sustainability practices of the grower - to highlight the best of #CaliforniaCannabis.

fumé was created for the informed cannabis consumer who understands that terpenes are key players in their experience and that THC simply introduces the psychoactive element. These consumers care about how their cannabis is grown—having a strong passion for the environment—and believe in giving back to the cannabis community.

"We are thrilled to bring fumé to market," said Eric Sklar, co-founder and CEO of Napa Valley Fumé. "We took two years to develop the brand, keeping the customer in mind with every decision made from the sustainability of the packaging to the quality and uniqueness of the featured strains. We believe fumé will set the new standard for the premium cannabis segment."

Unique, high-quality cannabis, grown responsibly

fumé strains are uncommon as they are small-batch cannabis with complex cannabinoid and terpene profiles that deliver a full-spectrum experience. The strains are visually appealing, have vibrant colors and produce enticing aromas when squeezed. Each large bud was cured to perfection and hand-trimmed with care.

The flower is sourced based on the sustainability of the grower's cultivation practices. The brand showcases the growers, many of whom are heritage growers who have honed their craft of growing small-batch cannabis sustainably and responsibly. That means, no run-off from their grow, no chemicals or toxic chemicals are used, and they don't import water.

Elevated packaging and smoking accessories

fumé strains are offered in three formats--Flower (3.5g), King Cone (1g) and Pre-Roll Pack (3.5g). The flower is beautifully packaged in a premium UV-resistant, air-tight flower jar that preserves the flower five-times longer than any other jar on the market. The King Cone and Pre-Roll Pack include custom cherry wood smoke tips created by a small wood accessory maker in the US, and an organic beeswax hemp wicks to remove the taste of sulfur from a matchstick or butane from a lighter, allowing to taste the flower in its truest form. fumé packaging is totally sustainable, 100% recyclable and child-resistant certified–to open the King Cone and Pre-Roll Packs, you simply insert a credit card to expose the snug-fit tray where each cone joint is housed in a glass tube with a cork for freshness.

Giving back to the cannabis community

In 2020, Napa Valley Fumé partnered with Last Prisoner Project to free people who are currently incarcerated for a drug that is no longer illegal. The company continues to be an active partner with continued support in their ongoing efforts with recurring monthly donations. Napa Valley Fumé is proud to be long-standing supporters of Last Prisoner Project.

fumé is now available throughout California on Eaze.com, Sweet Flower in Los Angeles, and select High Times dispensaries.

To learn more, visit www.enjoyfume.com or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/enjoyfume/.

About Napa Valley Fumé
Napa Valley Fumé is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Napa, CA. The company's mission–Planting Trees for Future Generations–comes from its vision to plant seeds to grow a brighter future for cannabis by bringing the most innovative products and experiences to market. Its first brand–LAKE GRADE–entered the market in July 2019 and its proprietary strains quickly became one of the most popular sun-grown cannabis on the market. In August 2021, Napa Valley Fumé launched its flagship brand–fumé–for those who seek an elevated cannabis experience.

To learn more, visit www.fumebrands.com.

Media Contact
Jenny Russo
650-269-8789
316378@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-fume---a-modern-cannabis-brand-elevating-the-experience-301353814.html

SOURCE Napa Valley Fumé

