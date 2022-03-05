U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,993.11
    -2,478.74 (-5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Meet Josie Rushing, the Brazilian Entrepreneur that is single-handedly disrupting the U.S. Massage Market with her new, sensational, & remarkable education program.

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget all that you currently know about massage. "Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage by Josie Rushing" is here to prove itself by giving clients results from the inside-out in just one session! We are talking about a single, 50min session here that is capable of working on 3 distinct levels, and performed 100% only by hands:

Josie Rushing has her Brazilian Lymphatic techniques available in 12 Countries and 26 States of the U.S.
Josie Rushing has her Brazilian Lymphatic techniques available in 12 Countries and 26 States of the U.S.

  • INSIDE: Mental health, improved immune system, provides balance to our systems, & removes toxins

  • Outside: Provides contouring to the body, helps with the appearance of cellulite, & gives the skin its needed hydration.

  • Relaxation: Mental health and ultimate relaxation.

Knowing that our body carries an excess of 50% more lymph than blood, once living here in America it was unacceptable for Josie Rushing to learn that people were not talking all about Brazilian Lymphatic Massage here in the U.S. too. (Well, she certainly was.) As of now, Josie is a Celebrity Massage Therapist, Licensed Instructor and has spread her technique among 10 countries and 24 states here in America. Live and Online, the Texas CE Provider has trained hundreds of professionals all over the world.

Brazilian born and raised, Josie immigrated to the U.S. just 5 years ago. Even being discouraged by family and friends, she left her country and started her journey in America with not much. She left her job at a Fortune 500 tech company to fulfill her own American dream.

Starting out as a body contour specialist in her spare bedroom to owning 2 spas in Austin, a home care line of products and is now about to launch her proprietary, Professional Beauty line.

Immigrant, Female, Starting from ground zero, and thereby being outside the standard of an "American entrepreneur", Josie is a prime example that anyone with grit, determination, & tenacity, can make it here in America. (As her saying goes, "It's time to stop making excuses, and start building a future!"

The Brazilian Beauty Formula is expanding its strategy and soon will enter into the tech space with new technology that will lead likeminded women towards that dreamed of 8-figure income.

Contact: hi@braziliciousbeautyspa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-josie-rushing-the-brazilian-entrepreneur-that-is-single-handedly-disrupting-the-us-massage-market-with-her-new-sensational--remarkable-education-program-301496165.html

SOURCE Josie Rushing

