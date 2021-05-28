U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,025.73
    -4,070.36 (-10.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Meet Justos, the new Brazilian insurtech that just got backing from the CEOs of 7 unicorns

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

Here in the U.S. the concept of using a driver’s data to decide the cost of auto insurance premiums is not a new one.

But in markets like Brazil, the idea is still considered relatively novel. A new startup called Justos claims it will be the first Brazilian insurer to use drivers’ data to reward those who drive safely by offering “fairer” prices.

And now Justos has raised about $2.8 million in a seed round led by Kaszek, one of the largest and most active VC firms in Latin America. Big Bets also participated in the round, along with the CEOs of seven unicorns, including Assaf Wand, CEO and co-founder of Hippo Insurance; David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank; Carlos Garcia, founder and CEO of Kavak; Sergio Furio, founder and CEO of Creditas; Patrick Sigrist, founder of iFood; and Fritz Lanman, CEO of ClassPass. Senior executives from Robinhood, Stripe, Wise, Carta and Capital One also put money in the round.

Serial entrepreneurs Dhaval Chadha, Jorge Soto Moreno and Antonio Molins co-founded Justos, having most recently worked at various Silicon Valley-based companies including ClassPass, Netflix and Airbnb.

"While we have been friends for a while, it was a coincidence that all three of us were thinking about building something new in Latin America," Chadha said. “We spent two months studying possible paths, talking to people and investors in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, until we came up with the idea of creating an insurance company that can modernize the sector, starting with auto insurance.”

Ultimately, the trio decided that the auto insurance market would be an ideal sector considering that in Brazil, an estimated more than 70% of cars are not insured.

The process to get insurance in the country, by any accounts, is a slow one. It takes up to 72 hours to receive initial coverage and two weeks to receive the final insurance policy. Insurers also take their time in resolving claims related to car damages and loss due to accidents, the entrepreneurs say. They also charge that pricing is often not fair or transparent.

Justos aims to improve the whole auto insurance process in Brazil by measuring the way people drive to help price their insurance policies. Similar to Root here in the U.S., Justos intends to collect users' data through their mobile phones so that it can “more accurately and assertively price different types of risk.” This way, the startup claims it can offer plans that are up to 30% cheaper than traditional plans, and grant discounts each month, according to the driving patterns of the previous month of each customer.

Latin America’s digital transformation is making up for lost time

“We measure how safely people drive using the sensors on their cell phones,” Chadha said. “This allows us to offer cheaper insurance to users who drive well, thereby reducing biases that are inherent in the pricing models used by traditional insurance companies.”

Justos also plans to use artificial intelligence and computerized vision to analyze and process claims more quickly and machine learning for image analysis and to create bots that help accelerate claims processing.

"We are building a design-driven, mobile first and customer experience that aims to revolutionize insurance in Brazil, similar to what Nubank did with banking,” Chadha told TechCrunch. “We will be eliminating any hidden fees, a lot of the small text and insurance-specific jargon that is very confusing for customers.”

Justos will offer its product directly to its customers as well as through distribution channels like banks and brokers.

“By going direct to consumer, we are able to acquire users cheaper than our competitors and give back the savings to our users in the form of cheaper prices,” Chadha said.

Customers will be able to buy insurance through Justos’ app, website or even WhatsApp. For now, the company is only adding potential customers to a waitlist but plans to begin selling policies later this year..

During the pandemic, the auto insurance sector in Brazil declined by 1%, according to Chadha, who believes that indicates “there is latent demand raring to go once things open up again.”

Justos has a social good component as well. Justos intends to cap its profits and give any leftover revenue back to nonprofit organizations.

The company also has an ambitious goal: to help make insurance become universally accessible around the world and the roads safer in general.

“People will face everyday risks with a greater sense of safety and adventure. Road accidents will reduce drastically as a result of incentives for safer driving, and the streets will be safer,” Chadha said. “People, rather than profits, will become the focus of the insurance industry.”

Justos plans to use its new capital to set up operations, such as forming partnerships with reinsurers and an insurance company for fronting, since it is starting as an MGA (managing general agent).

It’s also working on building out its products such as apps, its back end and internal operations tools, as well as designing all its processes for underwriting, claims and finance. Justos’ data science team is also building out its own pricing model.

The startup will be focused on Brazil, with plans to eventually expand within Latin America, then Iberia and Asia.

Kaszek’s Andy Young said his firm was impressed by the team’s previous experience and passion for what they’re building.

“It's a huge space, ripe for innovation and this is the type of team that can take it to the next level,” Young told TechCrunch. “The team has taken an approach to building an insurance platform that blends being consumer-centric and data-driven to produce something that is not only cheaper and rewards safety but as the brand implies in Portuguese, is fairer.”

Insurtech startups are leveraging rapid growth to raise big money

Recommended Stories

  • US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

    The U.S. State Department said Friday it is deeply concerned about the detention of two American citizens who have been working as journalists in Myanmar, and is pressing that country’s military government for their immediate release. It said in a statement that it will keep seeking the release of Daniel Fenster and Nathan Maung “until they are allowed to return home safely to their families.” Human rights organizations and groups promoting freedom of expression have been calling for the release of both men, as well as all other journalists being held by Myanmar’s military government.

  • UN to investigate possible crimes committed during recent fighting between Israel and Hamas

    The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible "violations of international humanitarian law" during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Why it matters: The investigation will cover a broad scope, encompassing "all alleged violations" committed in Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank during the latest crisis and the events leading to it. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: In a speech to the council on Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, called into question the actions of both Israel and Hamas during the conflict as basis for investigation.The rockets launched by Hamas were "indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects" making them a "clear violation of international humanitarian law," Bachelet said. Israel's strikes on Gaza "raise serious concerns" about its adherence to "principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law," she added. "Despite Israel’s claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence in this regard."Both actors have pushed back against the allegations.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the council's decision as "shameful" and accused the council of "whitewashing" Hamas, a "a genocidal terrorist organisation."A spokesperson for Hamas defended the group's actions as "legitimate resistance" and called for "immediate steps to punish" Israel, per Reuters.The big picture: More than 240 Palestinians, including at least 63 children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza before a ceasefire came into effect last Friday, per the United Nations.The strikes destroyed displaced more than 74,000 people. At least 12 people, including two children, in Israel were killed by Hamas rockets.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Regulators Are Looking at Ways to Prevent Future Treasury-Market Blowups. Here’s One Popular Idea.

    The Federal Reserve has a temporary facility for foreign central banks and governments to pledge Treasuries for cash. It may make that facility permanent, in a bid to prevent Treasury-market blowups.

  • Canopy Growth: Favorable Risk/Reward Merits an Upgrade

    At the start of the year, following Joe Biden’s presidential win and the Dems taking control of the Senate, hopes were high that marijuana reform at the federal level was just around the corner. Accordingly, investors took the developments as a sign to load up on shares of Canadian cannabis stocks - favorable U.S. legislation would provide companies from north of the border with a way into the far more lucrative U.S. market. But progress has stalled, and at the same time, the fight over market share and pricing pressure in the Canadian cannabis industry remains. In the meantime, investors have headed to the exit gates. Shares of Canopy Growth (CGC), for instance, sit 50% beneath February’s yearly highs. However, MKM analyst William Kirk says it’s time for a rethink. The risk/reward equation is now “very favorable,” and merits a change to Kirk’s model. As such, the analyst upgraded CGC from Neutral to Buy. Kirk has a C$55.00 (US$45.70) price target for the shares, implying investors have 75% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Kirk’s track record, click here) That’s not to say all is plain sailing. Ahead of Canopy’s F4Q21 (March quarter) results on June 1, Kirk expects the results will reflect – as suggested by peer Aurora’s 37% sequential decline in recreational revenue - a “difficult environment.” However, it is in the following quarter and beyond where Kirk expects the company “to return to sequential growth and have better aligned its supply chain/logistics to capture domestic and international demand opportunities.” What’s more, the depressed valuation no longer takes into account the potential for U.S. legislation, which might be taking longer than anticipated, but still remains on the table. And Kirk lists a couple of reasons why the U.S. CBD market is where the “sales narrative” is heading: “1) Martha Stewart gummies are rapidly gaining distribution and recruiting new consumers (1/3rd new); and 2) BioSteel expands throughout Constellation Beer's Gold Network (Constellation owns a big chunk of Canopy).” Kirk also believes the recent Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits distribution deal for the CBD beverage portfolio is being “underestimated” by investors. “Southern offers Canopy a singular, national relationship, a huge advantage in a dynamic regulatory environment,” the analyst further said. So that’s MKM’s take, but what does the rest of the Street think lies ahead for Canopy? The results are a bit of a conundrum, actually. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Hold, based on 2 Buys, 5 Holds and 1 Sell. However, the $32.52 average price target suggests shares will appreciate ~25% in the year ahead. (See CGC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole

    Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

  • Slain railyard workers remembered in California

    Nine employees of a San Francisco Bay-area transit agency who died in a mass shooting were remembered Thursday after an employee opened fire Wednesday at the Valley Transit Authority rail yard in San Jose, before taking his own life. (May 27)

  • Biden budget drops Hyde Amendment to allow public funding of abortion

    U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed 2022 budget omits a ban on federal funding for most abortions that has been part of government spending bills for decades. The budget, released Friday, makes no mention of the "Hyde Amendment," first passed in 1976, which has been included in federal spending bills since. The amendment, which restricts abortion coverage for recipients of Medicare, Medicaid, federal employees, servicewomen and Washington, D.C., residents, could still be added to any final 2022 spending bill as it moves through Congress.

  • ‘Oh my God!’: cicada crawls up CNN reporter’s neck on air

    Insect jumps on Manu Raju just before live TV segment‘I’ve got to tell you, those things gross me out’ This cicada, presumably one of the brood X bugs that have recently surfaced, appeared as Raju prepared to deliver a live report. Photograph: Manu Raju/CNN/Twitter After 17 years underground, why not 15 minutes of fame? A single cicada went viral on Thursday after crawling up the CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju’s neck while he was filming. The veteran reporter recoiled, exclaiming several expletives, as his colleagues apparently suppressed good-humored chuckles. This cicada, presumably one of the brood X bugs that have recently surfaced to mate and then die as per their periodic cycle, appeared as Raju prepared to deliver a report. At first blush, the cicada almost looked like an ovular mic on Raju’s chest. Then, it ascended Raju’s lapel, ultimately winding around his collar. Raju’s face stiffened a bit as he placed a hand at the back of his neck. “Ugh! Oh my God!” Raju remarked as he removed the insect from his neck. Profanity-blocking bleeps ensued. “[Expletive] cicada! What the hell? Do I have more on me?” Raju said, turning so that colleagues could see his back. Then came another bleep as Raju asked whether any were in his hair. “Where are all these [expletive] cicadas coming from?” Raju asked, looking up. On Friday, Raju addressed the cicada incident on CNN’s New Day. JUST NOW: "The context is important here."@mkraju with his first public comments after he found the strength to survive an on-camera #CicadaAttack.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/Wi4Kspassl— John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 28, 2021 “The context here is important here,” Raju said. “A couple minutes before that happened, there was actually another cicada that allegedly fell out of my pocket. And that happened as I was waiting to go on.” Raju said that a producer told him “‘a cicada just fell out of your pocket,’ and I saw it on the ground, and I was a bit stunned”. “I was indoors – I had just come from outside about 30 minutes before,” Raju explained. “Perhaps a cicada, one of these buggers, jumped on me as I was running back into the Capitol.” “It crawled up, I thought that was maybe the cord at the back of my neck and no, it was one of those buggers,” he said. After Raju’s team reviewed the video, they were trying to decide what to do, “everybody on our team said the world needs to see this.” They enlisted the help of a producer’s 15-year-old daughter “to bleep out all my profanity”. “I’ve got to tell you, those things gross me out,” he remarked. The “New Day” segment featured the chyron “CNN’s MANU RAJU SURVIVES ATTACK BY CREEPY, CRAWLING CICADA.”

  • National Bank Declines After Earnings Underwhelm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada shares fell the most in four months after its fiscal second-quarter results underwhelmed investors following a week of blowout earnings from its peers.While National Bank’s profit topped analysts’ estimates, four of its Canadian banking peers also posted earnings that beat projections this week. National Bank, which generates a bigger portion of revenue from capital-markets activities than any of the country’s six biggest banks, also was hampered by a slowdown in that unit following a strong quarter for trading a year earlier.National Bank shares fell as much as 3% in Toronto on Friday, the biggest intraday decline since Jan. 29. The stock had climbed 35% this year through Thursday, the largest increase among Canada’s Big Six banks.“National ran up a lot into the quarter -- the bank has been the best performer year-to-date -- so the expectations were really high entering the quarter,” Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., said in an interview. “But, all in all, National had pretty strong results across the board.”While net income from National Bank’s financial-markets unit rose 50% to C$238 million ($197 million), the gain was driven by a lower provision for credit losses. Revenue in the unit slipped 5.2% from a year earlier, when pandemic-roiled markets fueled a surge in trading activity.Still, this year’s climbing equity markets helped the bank’s wealth division, with profit in that business rising 17% to C$165 million last quarter, the Montreal-based company said Friday.Overall net income more than doubled to C$801 million, or C$2.25 a share, in the three months through April. That compared with analysts’ C$1.94-a-share average estimate.Helping net income was a big decrease in provisions for credit losses. The lender set aside C$5 million for potential bad loans, down from C$504 million a year earlier and less than analysts’ C$81.9 million average projection.Profit in the personal and commercial banking business, which is focused on Quebec, increased more than fivefold to C$321 million in the second quarter. Revenue in the unit rose 6.6% last quarter, and the value of mortgages in the unit swelled 9.4% from a year earlier to C$72 billion.The bank’s balance of commercial loans also gained from both a year earlier and the previous quarter, helped by its strength in Quebec as well as an emphasis on specialized sectors outside the province, including creative industries, real estate, health care and technology, Chief Executive Officer Louis Vachon said.“In terms of customer acquisition, we’ve had pretty consistent growth,” Vachon said in an interview. “We’ve been a consistent player in the mortgage market, where we’ve had pretty steady growth over the last quite a few years, and same thing on the commercial side.”(Updates with CEO’s comments in last two paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

    Wall Street's major averages rose on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February. In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%, blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens. Technology stocks provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500, with Salesforce.com Inc adding 7% after raising its full-year forecast for revenue and profit, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software during the pandemic.

  • Blackstone, Starwood Deal for Extended Stay Opposed by ISS

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of investors opposed to a $6 billion takeover of hotel company Extended Stay America Inc. got a boost Friday with two prominent shareholder advisory firms coming out against the deal.Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. urged investors to oppose the acquisition by Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group because they agreed there were issues with the process and that the terms undervalue the company at a time when the lodging industry is starting to recover from the pandemic.“While the company raises some valid issues about execution risk, the timing of the deal and the lack of a robust sales process do not provide sufficient confidence to shareholders that the proposed consideration appropriately incorporates the potential upside company-specific catalysts and the industry-wide recovery,” ISS said in its report.Blackstone and Starwood agreed to acquire Extended Stay in March for $19.50 a share, a 15% premium to where the shares previously closed. Six investors, collectively owning more than 14% of the company’s shares, have separately come forward to voice their concerns about the deal and its terms.The shares were little changed on Friday, closing at $19.71 in New York.“Extended Stay is disappointed with the ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations and strongly disagrees with their analysis and conclusions,” a representative for the company said in a statement.ISS said that the analysis by Extended Stay’s own advisers determined the premium was at the lower end, if not below, what shareholders might expect, and that two of company’s directors also voiced their unease about the terms. The firm said shareholders may want to consider a deal at a premium more in line with other transactions in the sector.“Given the potential upside from the sector-wide recovery and company-specific catalysts, the current deal terms do not appear to offer a sufficiently compelling value relative to the standalone scenario,” ISS said. “A host of issues related to the timing of the deal and the sales process also seem to validate, rather than mitigate, investor skepticism regarding the adequacy of the consideration.”Glass Lewis, in a separate report on Friday, also said it had concerns about the price and timing of the proposed deal.“We find that the proposed transaction follows a closed sale process that did not include outreach to any potential alternative bidders,” the report said. “We are concerned that the board has not taken sufficient steps to conduct a check of the market or to assure shareholders that the proposed transaction likely represents the most favorable offer available.”(Updates with statement from Extended Stay.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Education Department revokes Trump-era rules that protected student loan servicers

    The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • AT&T Stock Tumbled, and Director Stephen Luczo Scooped Up Shares

    AT&T director Stephen Luczo bought $3 million of shares of the telecom giant. The stock tumbled after AT&T announced a restructuring that includes slashing the dividend.