Meet the new Kentucky AFL-CIO president focusing on the future of young workers

Kentucky AFL-CIO president Dustin Reinstedler talked with Courier Journal reporter Olivia Evans in his office in Frankfort, Kentucky. Jan. 11, 2024

Dustin Reinstedler was angry.

He was young, struggling to get by, and working long hours in the restaurant industry with little financial and job security. But, he wanted more.

He wanted security, respect, a livable wage, and fair treatment at work ― all things he had seen his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather be afforded with their union jobs.

"Early on I saw the distinction between the kind of life that my relatives that were union construction were living, you know, they had nice trucks, property, farms, boats, all that good stuff and restaurant people were struggling," Reinstedler told the Courier Journal.

He left the restaurant industry in early 2005 to start an apprenticeship with the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 4 IN/KY.

On his first job during the four-year apprenticeship, Reinstedler met Cornelius Cotton, the current president of LIUNA Local 576 in Louisville representing construction workers and public service employees.

"In the beginning, it was like that deer in the headlights," Cotton said of his first encounter with Reinstedler 18 years ago.

Kentucky AFL-CIO president Dustin Reinstedler stands outside of the Kentucky House chambers during a recent visit to the capitol building in Frankfort, Kentucky. Jan. 11, 2024

But despite Reinstedler's newness, he realized there was something special about the 25-year-old worker. "I knew there was something about him... I just didn't know what it was," Cotton said.

Cotton took Reinstedler under his wing and intentionally showed him the solidarity of union work and the opportunities available to him, not just for personal career growth, but to help grow a workplace for other employees. Reinstedler quickly found a home in his union hall, attending regular meetings and working his way up into representative and activist roles on behalf of his fellow union brothers and sisters.

"Very early on in my apprenticeship, I found the love, the fight and I loved all the activism and just kind of ran with that the whole time," Reinstedler told the Courier Journal.

Today, Cotton said it's obvious that what he saw in the young Reinstedler on his first job was an emerging leader, with a willingness to never give up. And he was right.

In December, the now 43-year-old Reinstedler was elected and sworn in as president of the Kentucky AFL-CIO, a state labor council where all labor unions in the state are members. Reinstedler replaced Bill Londrigan who served as president of the organization for 24 years.

To Cotton, it's no surprise Reinstedler won the presidency, noting his proven leadership skills, his ability to grow local union membership, and his ability to work with politicians from a statewide role to advocate for workers.

With Reinstedler's presidency comes a new focus for the AFL-CIO: young workers.

In Kentucky, 16.88% of the current, active union membership is under the age of 30, according to Kentucky AFL-CIO. Nationwide, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed roughly 14% of all workers who are union-represented across the country were under the age of 35, as of 2023.

Reinstedler plans to capitalize on the younger generation's ability to use social media and sees that as the next great union organizing tool. He wants to use the same anger he felt at 25 that drove him into a successful union career to help the next generation fight.

"I'm a fighter ... From the time I wake up to when I go to bed, [I am] constantly thinking of ways to improve things for working people in Kentucky," Reinstedler said.

One area he hopes to focus on is the cost of living, which he sees becoming more oppressive to young workers. While 22 states will increase the minimum wage this year, Kentucky's minimum wage will remain at $7.25, the rate it has sat at for the past 14.5 years.

"In the way they're being taken advantage of, how could you not be angry?" Reinstedler said of entry-level workers. "Luckily, the younger people have realized that they have an ally in unions with their fight."

Reinstedler said he's excited to see where the labor movement is headed.

"Everything that you see, that makes me excited ... everything you saw this past year with the Teamsters' big wins, the UAW, the actors ... all these unions, the baristas ... everybody's having some major wins and I'm just so excited to be part of that movement," he said.

