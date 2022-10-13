U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,594.25
    +5.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,309.00
    +48.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,842.75
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.90
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +0.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.10
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9692
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.56
    -0.07 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8060
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.02
    -81.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.36
    -3.36 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,801.24
    -24.91 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Meet Korean ABC and Metaverse Companies on Virtual Export Conference

·2 min read

  • Korean IT agency NIPA invites foreign companies that seek suppliers of AI, Big Data, Content and Metaverse products to virtual exhibition spaces ICTWOW

  • Business talks will be held both on ICTWON and KMF&KME 2022 on 13 and 14 Oct.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National IT Promotion Agency (NIPA), a Korean government agency for supporting the ICT industry, hosts an online export conference for Korean companies with expertise on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Content (ABC) and metaverse to find overseas clients.

The event takes place on 13-14 October on World Online ICT Show or ICTWOW(http://www.ictwow.com), an integrated platform to support the domestic ICT business entering overseas markets. The online ICTWOW event will accompany the on-site exhibition Korea Metaverse Festival and K-Metaverse Expo (KMF & KME), held in COEX, Seoul.

- Korea Metaverse Festival and K-Metaverse Expo (KMF & KME), first held in 2017, is the biggest trade exhibition and conference on metaverse in Korea. With more than 140 exhibitors and 300 booths, the show presents the newest trends on NTF, VFX, digital twin technology, local content, and convergence of traditional industry into metaverse. 20 thousand visitors are expected to come around during the exhibits, conferences, and award ceremony.

More than 20 global companies from countries including Canada, Singapore, Vietnam, and China join the event. Among them is Bridge Alliance, a leading mobile alliance formed by 34 premier telecom operators in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. They visit on-site booths, searching for exhibitors with AI, big data, and metaverse video conferencing products.

Besides the companies joining online export conference, the buyer companies can reach any Korean business that has virtual booth on ICTWOW.

ICTWOW is a virtual space where more than 450 promising Korean ICT companies present their technology and products on a 24/7 basis.

They overhauled ICTWOW recently to refine company directories and enhance search features. It also faced off the design by building new 3D image elements on the main pages. AI chatbot is newly implemented for customer support.

"We expect this virtual and on-site hybrid event to create new opportunities by connecting Korean SMBs with strength in AI, big data, content and metaverse to global companies that seek world class products and technology," said Jinhong Park, lead of the Global Business Team, NIPA.

Participants from a Korean company are talking with potential foreign partners on ICTWOW during K-Metaverse Expo recently held in Busan.
Participants from a Korean company are talking with potential foreign partners on ICTWOW during K-Metaverse Expo recently held in Busan.

 

SOURCE National IT Promotion Agency

