Meet Lizzy Molina, the Woman Behind Thrown Media, an Independent Public Relations Consulting Firm That Is Passionate About Storytelling and Brand Promotion
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Unfortunately, oftentimes people work in an area that is not related to their true vocation. Some never get to do the job for which they feel passionate. This is not the case of Lizzy Molina who, ... Thrown Media
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Unfortunately, oftentimes people work in an area that is not related to their true vocation. Some never get to do the job for which they feel passionate. This is not the case of Lizzy Molina who, after having successfully completed her university studies, followed her calling.
Indeed, Lizzy followed her passion for media and marketing, two branches that are closely related, and started an independent public relations consulting firm in 2019. Thrown Media is an all-inclusive boutique agency focused on creating and executing digital media across various multimedia channels. They thrive on telling their clients' stories by crafting the perfect video narrative that any audience can fall in love with.
"I am passionate about storytelling and understand that the client's vision comes from a vulnerable place that is waiting to be crafted into a masterpiece. My team is made up of award-winning creatives, from videographers, photographers, editors, copywriters, producers, publicists, social media experts, and more. I take pride in the body of work I put out." Lizzy shares.
There are times in life when persistence makes the difference. Many times people have stumbled when things do not go as planned. According to Lizzy, the important thing is not to be pessimistic and give up, but to get up and keep going
"My advice for those trying to start their own business is that slow and steady wins the race. Trusting the process should be your mantra. All the closed doors, all the missed opportunities were meant for you. Whatever happens, keep going!" Lizzy says.
It has been the love and curiosity for celebrity life that inspired Lizzy to start Thrown Media, along with her creativity. She knew early on that a desk job was not for her.
"I was always fascinated by celebrity life, music videos, and bright lights. When I had the opportunity to experience it first hand while working behind the scenes at WAGS! and working on magazine shoots. I loved every aspect of it. I knew this was for me. I've always been a creative bean. I couldn't see myself working in a structured corporate environment that didn't allow me to express myself creatively. Being the assistant to a mayor in Miami and having to take orders from someone with no heart gave me the motivation to take a chance and start my own business and get up and do what I love every day. I'd rather work 80 hours a week for myself than 40 for anyone else." Lizzy states.
As is normal, everyone in life faces obstacles that eventually shape them and help them grow, mature, and bring out the best in them. Each industry gives way to different obstacles.
"The biggest obstacle I have faced was being a woman in a male-dominated industry which can be intimidating at times, but using my femininity as my superpower has allowed me to overcome it. Knowing that I'm an asset to whatever team I'm on is powerful." Lizzy says.
Lizzy prides herself on her team's work and the quality of their services. In a very competitive industry, their distinct offers and team of professionals is what sets Thrown Media apart from their competition.
"I don't know of any other marketing agency that produces content like my company does. We have a team of award-winning TV producers, journalists, video editors, copywriters, advertisers, and social media experts. We create a business model along with our marketing and branding campaigns. We're not just another marketing agency with the same menu as everyone else." Lizzy shares.
This year, Lizzy's projects include finishing the production and distribution of "Remaining Relevant," a documentary series produced by Thrown Media for a famous interior design client.
To find out more about Lizzy and Thrown Media click here.
CONTACT:
Paula Henderson
561-768-4444
phendersonnews@gmail.com
About VIP Media Group:
VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.
SOURCE: Thrown Media
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629223/Meet-Lizzy-Molina-the-Woman-Behind-Thrown-Media-an-Independent-Public-Relations-Consulting-Firm-That-Is-Passionate-About-Storytelling-and-Brand-Promotion