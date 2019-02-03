Meet the Man Who Wants to Make Crypto so Simple Your Grandma Can Use it

CCN had the opportunity to speak to FIO Protocol founder David Gold. The Foundation for Interwallet Operability is Gold’s brainchild and part of a larger effort to create a user-friendly blockchain experience.

David Gold, CEO of Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO)

The most notable aspect of FIO is that it provides decentralized naming services for blockchain wallets. In layman’s terms, it’s like a decentralized DNS for cryptocurrency.

Okay, that doesn’t work for some laymen. In the same way that DNS makes it so you don’t have to know the IP address of every website you want to visit, FIO will allow people and wallets to register human-readable addresses.

