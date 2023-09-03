Meet The MBA Class Of 2025: Inspiring, Inventive, Impactful

Picture a Formula 1 race. Think 90 minutes of gunning 230 miles per hour. Imagine G-forces as strong as a space launch pressing against you the whole time. On top of that, you’re stuck in a cramped cockpit where temperatures can top 110 degrees.

To race an F1 car, you need conditioning – cardio and endurance – to fend off the fatigue. Lose focus for a split second and you could spiral out control into a deadly pileup. While every driver can take corners and hit top speed, races are often decided by a split second. That’s because F1 races require strategy, knowing when to push and how to take angles. It is a mix of spatial awareness, timing, instinct, and reflexes honed since childhood karting. To win, the best drivers must be audacious in ambition and patient in practice, a tight-rope walker ever aware of his surroundings and deliberate in his movements.

Nicholas Latifi, London Business School

TWO YEARS OF POSSIBILITIES

Nicholas Latifi was one of these elite F1 racers – among 20 in the world. He was a member of Williams Racing, home to 114 wins and 331 podiums over the past half-century. Latifi himself notched three Top 10 finishes from 2021-2022—the culmination of 15 years of unwavering conviction. That’s not to say there weren’t a few humbling moments along the way.

“I failed my first driving test even though I was a racing driver at the time,” Latifi jokes. “I’m not the only racing driver to have done the same!”

Now, he is channeling his energies into a new pursuit: An MBA degree at the London Business School. A member of the Class of 2025, Latifi is looking forward to the school’s globally diverse student body – an advantage he enjoyed with his team at Williams. While Latifi is currently weighing whether to enter the family business or the commercial side of motorsports, he already understands the best part of business school is that anything can happen over the next two years.

“This openness to possibilities is another key reason for pursuing an MBA degree, he tells P&Q. “I want to put myself outside of my comfort zone and in a position where I can learn from a group of diverse, intelligent, and accomplished individuals and broaden my horizons to life outside of motorsports.”

Story continues

A 14-YEAR-OLD COLLEGE STUDENT

Maud Chifamba, Wharton School

Latifi could add creative, courageous, and committed to the list as well. This fall, you’ll find another cohort of talented, full-time MBA candidates descending on campus – with Poets&Quants covering the incoming classes of 45 world-class business schools. This incoming class hails from undergraduate programs as different as Haverford College, Howard University, Universidad de Los Andes, Chulalongkorn University, and the Pearl Academy. They studied disciplines as different as Aerospace Engineering, Architecture, Political Science, Decision Sciences, and Radio, TV, and Film. After graduation, they worked as project managers, teachers, veterinarians, copywriters, and, entrepreneurs. You’ll even find a few lawyers mixed in! At the same time, they held positions in blue chip firms: Google, Eli Lilly, Morgan Stanley, Dropbox, and Coca-Cola.

Some students were pioneers in their countries and their fields. Take the Wharton School’s Maud Chifamba. Born in rural Zimbabwe, Chifamba has been fascinated with business since she was selling vegetables in the market as a 6-year-old. Chifamba’s family lacked the money to send her to school, so she taught herself at home. At 14, she became the youngest university student in Africa thanks to a full-ride scholarship. After graduation, she became the country’s youngest chartered accountant. Along the way, she headed up the Zimbabwe Youth Council, which focuses on the needs of over five million young people in the country. Chifamba further contributed to her country’s well-being by acting as a trustee of the Universal Service Fund, where she led the financial end of projects that included connecting 1,900 schools to the internet and building another 200 computer labs.

While Chifamba is accustomed to serving others, she was happy when the Wharton community came to her aid this summer as she adjusted to a new city – and continent. “A Wharton alumni member based in Philly was busy helping me source, find, and store furniture from the graduating class. A [second-year] helped me find accommodation (in the midst of co-signer troubles), and a classmate – Fran – helped me pay for the accommodation when I couldn’t process a payment from Zimbabwe due to sanctions. I did not know any of these people before my Wharton admission. When they were helping me, the only thing we had in common – or the only thing they knew – was the Wharton MBA.”

A DARING RESCUE

As a whole, the Class of 2025 hasn’t been hesitant to lend a helping hand. In many cases, this call was expressed through military and public service. Before enrolling at Duke University’s Fuqua School, Henry White oversaw a Patriot Air and Missile Defense unit in the Middle East. His classmate, Rebecca Grimesey, worked in the Department of Defense commanding an “elite cell of intelligence specialists.” In the U.S. Coast Guard, Brennan Dougherty managed the New York Container Inspection branch, with over half of his work involving hazardous materials. Equally impressive, Dougherty – a Michigan Ross first-year –can make this claim…

“I have my license to navigate any size ship in the world!”

Shefali Agrawal, UC-Berkeley (Haas)

Most recently, Pierre Benjamin – a lawyer by training – acted as a deputy head of accounting and internal controls in the French Ministry of Defense. His defining moment came during an operation in Mali, where he devised a solution that enabled 400 isolated French forces to receive water.

“Military and civilian convoys were constantly under attack. With the help of Malian entrepreneurs, we set up a camouflaged supply chain with operators of different ethnicities depending on the potential bandits on the route. Thanks to this solution, the isolated soldiers finally had access to this fundamental resource.”

Benjamin wasn’t alone among the Class of 2025 in orchestrating a rescue. Working as a foreign service officer in the U.S. Department of State, Shefali Agrawal sprung in action when COVID-19 hit. “I helped organize evacuation flights to repatriate U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, and their families from Pakistan to the United States,” writes the UC-Berkeley Haas first-year. “I led a team of 50 volunteers from within my organization and worked closely with leadership and counterparts across the U.S. government to safely return over a thousand passengers to their homes. On flight days, our team worked check-in at the airport. I will never forget how moved I was to see hundreds of Americans assembled at the airport, eager to return home, all because of my team’s efforts.”

PREPARING FOR SPACE FLIGHT

Along with service, versatility defines the Class of 2025. For Alex Bowman, business school is a homecoming. A rescue diver and Ironman, Bowman earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of North Carolina before becoming a fighter pilot with the U.S. Navy. Now, he is returning to UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School with the dream of establishing a dental practice. Harley Zhu is a first-generation high school and college graduate, who has earned degrees in Economics and Education. A former Teach for America instructor, Zhu has already made the transition to consulting as an implementation associate. By the same token, Sasha McNair started out as a ballerina who’d performed at iconic venues like the White House and the Kennedy Center. Several years later, she was partnering with Deloitte’s Office of the CEO to develop a DEI practice for Federal agencies that she grew from 5 employees to over 100 in just six months! McNair’s classmate at Emory University’s Goizueta School, Betzaira Herrera, has already shifted between several industries and organizations.

“I started my internship experience as a senior in high school, working as a Talent Acquisition Intern at PepsiCo in Chicago. In college, I had three internships: I was a Campus Recruiting Intern at Chick-fil-A Support Center in Atlanta, a Law Enforcement Operations Intern at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and a Campus Recruiting Coordinator at a management consulting firm in Chicago called West Monroe Partners. I started my post-college career at PepsiCo in Dallas as a Talent Acquisition professional managing recruiting operations and diversity relations. After 5.5 years at PepsiCo, I left to join Allstate Insurance Company to join the experienced Talent Acquisition team as a Senior Diversity Recruiting Consultant. To summarize, by my current age of 30, I’ve managed to work at five different industries, two Fortune 100 companies, and at the third largest restaurant chain brand in the country.”

Matteo Memmo, Georgetown University (McDonough)

Yeah, but has Herrera been to space? Nick Callegari has come close has a mechanical design engineer for SpaceX. Here, the Yale SOM first-year oversaw the design, manufacturing, and testing of the Dragone 2 spacewalk structure, which will be used on an upcoming Polaris Dawn mission.

“I have flown on a Zero-G flight with future astronauts to assist with training operations for one of my Extravehicular Activity (EVA) structure designs. It was a riveting experience that led to some valuable insights.”

A WITNESS TO HISTORY ON JANUARY 6TH

Forget space – David Iwanowski’s NBA Championship ring will be the envy of MBAs at USC’s Marshall School. Before business school, he worked as the research and innovation analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks. In a nutshell, he was the analytics whiz who fed the statistical patterns to coaches and player that informed game strategy – the kind that helped the Bucks hoist a Championship banner in 2021. Before joining MIT’s Sloan School, Jake Daniels was busy developing television shows for NBCUniversal. Ironically, that’s where Matteo Memmo was devoting his time getting a show cancelled.

“[During COVID], I was given the opportunity to work on generating new forecasting models and analyzing the current sports portfolio,” explains the Georgetown McDonough first-year. “I built a comprehensive analysis on the NHL broadcast deal and presented my work to the President and CFO of NBC Sports. I argued to consolidate some of our portfolio by not renewing the NHL deal and instead focusing on sports properties with more cohesion within the portfolio. My analysis helped executive leadership make the decision to not renew the NHL deal and instead look to acquire rights to Big Ten College football – a $7 billion multinetwork deal that was finalized in late 2022. This deal offers millions of new viewers, supports the already existing Sunday Night Football broadcast deal, and positions NBC to have a major foothold in Saturday sports broadcasting.”

Some class members have been witnesses to history. Exhibit A: Harleigh Bean, who was most recently the director of operations and strategic planning for Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer, House majority leader from 2019-2023. In this role, Bean watched as the January 6th insurrection played out.

“In college, I studied terrorism, insurgency, and political extremism. Never did I envision experiencing firsthand what those courses encompassed. That day, twelve of my colleagues and I barricaded ourselves in the Capitol, waiting with bated breath as we listened to the attackers pillage the office. Though my faith in democracy was tested, I remained committed to my office and my job.”

Page 3: Profiles of 28 MBA candidates from the Class of 2025, including Harvard ,Wharton, Chicago Booth, and more.

Hunter Wang, USC (Marshall)

BIG IMPACT ON THE BIG STAGE

Hunter Wang also represents the artistic sensibilities of the incoming class. A Beijing native and USC Marshall first-year, Wang claims he has lived three lives: professional ballet dancer, film composer, and artistic manager. As a business student, he hopes to add a fourth life: consultant. In the meantime, he can look back on his crowning moment a summer ago, when he published a debut album that turned an unknown artist into a celebrity.

“This album quickly topped the new music chart, experimental chart, hip-hop chart, and R&B chart within the first month of its release in China and Hong Kong,” Wang explains. “The leading single alone amassed over 6 million streams in the first week. This success captured opportunities for TV show appearances and collaborations with established talents and attracted multiple record deal offers. Once unsure about pursuing this career, the artist became extremely thankful for sticking with our plan and can now make a good living doing what he loves.”

Wang joins a long list of highly accomplished MBAs in the Class of 2025. Before starting at Chicago Booth, Folasade Runcie launched DoorDash’s fresh meat program. In contrast, NYU Stern’s Aishani Majumdar pushed an initiative at Rodan + Fields to develop skincare products for consumers with melanin-rich skills – a first for the company, she says. At Nike, Brianna Ross spearheaded the development and launch of the footwear team’s DEI strategy.

“This experience was truly a catalyst for me because it illuminated what I wanted from my career,” explains the Michigan Ross first-year. “It became evident that I was hungry for greater impact and fueled by a desire to be a positive force for change in society. It also gave me the confidence to not settle where I wasn’t having the impact I wanted.”

READY AND RESOURCEFUL

For such effort, class members were honored. Three years ago, Ruben Antonio Quesada was named a recipient of the John Wiebenson Award by the American Institute of Architects and the Washington Architecture Foundation. The award recognized Quesada, a first-year at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School, for his philanthropic work in the DC area. At Amazon, you’ll find Adrian James Peters on the company’s 2021 Wall of Fame (along with being honored as a Star Performer).

“During Prime 2021, an amazon site witnessed its biggest jeopardy as it ran out of Amazon trailers to ship its inventory putting ~200K customer facing packages at risk,” recalls the Yale SOM MBA student. “While Amazon thrives on its customer obsession, I swiftly analyzed and reacted to the problem by strategizing to support the site with Amazon trailers around the whole region for a long term solve and optimizing stationed third-party trailers for a short term solve. The strategy resulted fruitfully, and the site was out of jeopardy in 4 hours and the inventory was shipped out of the site on time keeping customer promise.”

Indeed, the Class of 2025 brings a little bit of everything to the table. When the University of Virginia’s Nicolas Martinez wasn’t devising strategy for Deloitte clients, he was assisting DC-area immigrants with issues ranging from health to finances. In the Houston Independent School District, Rebecca Conchos, a Dartmouth Tuck MBA, designed a district-wide program that enabled 900 new teachers to receive mentoring from seasoned counterparts. MIT Sloan’s Jack O’Brien sold his business-to-business software company after building his client list to 5,000 companies. At Climate Neutral, Isabella Todaro became a self-taught expert in corporate carbon measurement.

Isabella Todaro, Columbia Business School

“Last year, I was invited to speak on 1A, a National Public Radio show broadcast across the US to more than 4.5 million listeners,” writes the Columbia Business School first-year “It has been the accomplishment of my career to be able to teach others what I’ve learned. Spending the hard hours teaching myself carbon measurement, forming an opinion on the practice, has enabled me to succinctly represent complex concepts to volunteers that I’m training, sustainability leaders at companies, and my teammates who looked to me to shape out our organizational thought leadership on the subject.”

The class even features students like Aki Kiyomiya, who’ve been involved in scientific breakthroughs. “I was researching corneal stem cells and found a combination of ingredients that could decrease the damage of cells caused by oxidative stress,” explains the Indiana Kelley MBA. “Then, I collaborated with members from other departments, and we developed this technology into a new eye drop. We also did new trials in the process of promotion, such as calling out buyers from drugstores to the laboratory and directly explained the technology and our passion to buyers. This product sold out very well and became the top brand in the premium eyedrop market soon after its release and still remains the top sellers until now.”

A DISTINCTIVE CLASS

The Class of 2025 also includes members with some colorful backgrounds. Some highlights? Jasmin Rainbow studied French, Latin, Dutch, and Polish languages as an undergrad at the University of Cambridge. For the past decade, the NYU Stern first-year has been the lead singer for Colonel Spanky’s Love Ensemble, a 10-piece functional band. Folasade Runcie played violin beginning when she was four years old – and choreographed hip hop dances for her college dance group. How did Jonathan Santoso “ace” his history exams? He watched Hamilton clips on YouTube! UCLA Anderson’s Maria Carolina Travieso runs a half-marathon each day, while Caroline Campbell’s husband is joining her as a first-year MBA student at Carnegie Mellon. If you’re looking for good stories, you may want to reach out to Duke University’s Monserrat Etcheverry.

“I swam with hammerhead sharks in Galapagos, went freeriding on a snowboard in Niseko, Japan, and got proposed to on a millennia-old glacier in Patagonia.”

…Or you could strike up a conversation with Georgetown McDonough’s Gio O. Tantoco.

“I’m a Certified Rescue Scuba Diver and I am more comfortable in water than on land. Scuba diving has become a way for me to care for the environment as well. I do bio cleanups where I help remove the “crown of thorns” starfish: a poisonous invasive species that harm coral reefs.”

Martha Wong, Northwestern University (Kellogg)

“I HAVE FOUND MY PEOPLE”

Thus far, business school has made a positive impression on the Class of 2025. When Kate Woods began meeting her USC Marshall classmates, her first thought was, “Wow! I have found my people!” By that, she meant that they were “highly motivated friendly, yet totally different.” After spending six years in finance, Martha Wong found it refreshing that many of her classmates didn’t know – “or care” – what EBITDA was. Compare that to Sasha McNair, who has high hopes for her Emory classmates.

“The beauty of an MBA is the network you create. After only two days of getting to know my classmates, I’m convinced that we have the next CEOs, presidents, local leaders, tech savants, and innovators in our cohort. All of us have such unique backgrounds from military vets to entrepreneurs to nurses that I know that we each will have such a strong presence in the corporate workforce in 2025. Most of all, I’m surrounded by people that want to do good in the world. It says something about Emory that each of their selected students don’t only want to be successful in business, but want to be the changemakers making waves on an international scale.”

The Class of 2025 has also found inspiration from classmates and alumni alike. During her INSEAD interview, Catherine Dimitroff met with an entrepreneur, whose transformation into someone who recognized his personal possibilities and industry opportunities resonated with her. Similarly, Devanshu Ganatra was riveted by a story of how two Duke Fuqua roommates supported each other during their interviews with the same company. More than that, the story reflected how Ganatra hopes his next two year’s will play out.

“I want to be able to spend my time at Fuqua in the same way—being extremely ambitious, but also taking my peers along and helping them grow—whether it’s through introductions to my network, sharing interview tips and resources, conducting mock interviews, or providing genuine constructive feedback. The “supportive ambition” philosophy to me is to have a stake in my peers’ success and thus contribute towards making it happen.”

MEN AND WOMEN ON A MISSION

Beyond the unity, the Class of 2025 has been struck by the diversity of their classes. Just ask INSEAD’s Ana Maria de Carvalho Pavanello, a McKinsey consultant from Brazil. “This mix of cultures and backgrounds is like a treasure trove of insights. For me, “business education” goes beyond learning about industries, finance, markets and business strategies; it’s about understanding different viewpoints, problem-solving approaches, and ways of working from a global perspective, and those things are maximized when you have diversity. This exposure will undoubtedly enrich me, making me a more adaptable, culturally aware, and effective professional.”

Karolina Adamkiewicz, INSEAD

Make no mistake, the incoming class isn’t streaming to campus for a 21-month vacation. For Isabel Milton, a chemical engineer by trade, a Yale MBA is a means to integrate her technical skillset with business fundamentals so she can deliver sustainable energy in an equitable fashion. Similarly, INSEAD’s Karolina Adamkiewicz, a medical doctor, is weighing whether to join her family’s pharmaceutical firm or launch a “socially responsible” medical practice. For Jake Daniels, business school is a time to plot out how he can further disrupt the entertainment industry.

“I think there will be a desperate need to redesign many of the existing business models and workflows – I aim to be a part of that process. Tangibly, this either means a new, tech-focused version of a strategy role at a studio, or a hands-on role shaping new tools within a venture of my own or at an entertainment-facing startup.”

TRUST YOURSELF AND THE PROCESS

Of course, not everyone has already laid out ambitious plans during their first month in business school. Some are looking more towards living in the moment. “I’m focused on successfully pivoting my career and securing a full-time job post-MBA,” explains Emma Nosofsky, a Georgetown McDonough MBA who was previously a Google researcher. “I’d also love to make many new friends, travel abroad, and become a more experienced and well-rounded leader.”

What advice does the Class of 2025 offer to applicants hoping to get accepted to their dream school for next fall? They’ll tell you there is no magic formula, though strategies like maintaining a journal and being “different” can give applicants an edge. In the end, the application process is a leap of faith, says Duke Fuqua’s Gabrielle House – a test of self-awareness, planning, and ultimately perseverance.

“As simple as it may sound, just DO it—even if you’re scared, you don’t feel impressive enough, or you have a thousand reasons not to,” House tells P&Q. “The only outcome that is certain is if you don’t apply, and we both know what the best outcome could be. Betting on yourself is one of the bravest things you can do, and I can’t think of a better bet to make than Fuqua. Trust yourself, the process and that you deserve opportunities like this… you just have to be brave enough to leap.”

Page 3: Profiles of 28 MBA candidates from the Class of 2025, including INSEAD, Northwestern Kellogg, Columbia Business School, and more.

Editor’s Note: This year, Poets&Quants will be profiling some of the most promising MBA students at more than 45 top business schools, including the programs featured above. Please note that Stanford GSB submits Class of 2025 candidates in the spring.

The post Meet The MBA Class Of 2025: Inspiring, Inventive, Impactful appeared first on Poets&Quants.