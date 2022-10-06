U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.50
    +16.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,430.00
    +120.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,689.25
    +65.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.80
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9913
    +0.0028 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6500
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,324.66
    +87.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.79
    +3.38 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,335.55
    +215.05 (+0.79%)
     

Meet the Mouse! Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I Airplane Private Viewing Party Reception & Lecture at The Palm Springs Air Museum

·2 min read

Be among the first to celebrate this historic plane and hear Disney Archivist Ed Ovalle Speak on the History of the Airplane

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exclusive Private Viewing Party for Walt Disney's Grumman Gulfstream I plane takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 5:30 PM at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Disney Archivist Ed Ovalle will speak about the airplane's history. Beer, wine, soft drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served. Admission is $50 for the general public, $40 for Palm Springs Air Museum members and for D23 Gold Members. Please call 760-778-6251 to reserve your tickets or email Heather@PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org

(PRNewsfoto/Palm Springs Air Museum)
(PRNewsfoto/Palm Springs Air Museum)

The Gulfstream Jet will then go on display for the general public starting Sunday, October 16. In addition, a new exhibit will be constructed at the Museum and open on Walt Disney's birthday, December 5, 2022. Palm Spring Air Museum, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the role this iconic plane has played throughout the Company's history.

About Palm Springs Air Museum

The Palm Springs Air Museum is a living history museum that contains over 75 vintage airframes. he Museum is open daily from 10 am until 5 PM. Kids 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission.

About the Walt Disney Archives

For more than 50 years, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company's history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney's correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt's personal effects. Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is an educational non-profit organization whose mission is to Preserve, Educate and Honor. 

PALM SPRINGS AIR MUSEUM
745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 778-6262 / www.PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org

PRESS CONTACT:
Ann Greer – (323) 363-8243
ann@palmspringsairmuseum.org
Palm Springs Air Museum

Jeffrey R. Epstein (818) 560-8125
Jeffrey.R.Epstein@Disney.com
The Walt Disney Company

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-the-mouse-walt-disneys-grumman-gulfstream-i-airplane-private-viewing-party-reception--lecture-at-the-palm-springs-air-museum-301642117.html

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum

Recommended Stories

  • Baird CEO Steve Booth praised for corporate, community leadership as Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin's business leader of the year

    Steve Booth named Wisconsin business leader of the year by Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin.

  • Give, get help: Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

    There are many ways people can help those devastated by Hurricane Ian, including time, money, supplies, food and more.

  • Bitcoin Gains Momentum on Fed Pivot Narrative, but Some Banks Anticipate Dollar Rebound

    Bitcoin rose above $20,000 soon before press time, extending Monday's "ISM-induced" gains as dollar continued to lose ground.

  • Wall Street Analysts Believe Inspire (INSP) Could Rally 46%: Here's is How to Trade

    The consensus price target hints at a 46.4% upside potential for Inspire (INSP). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Tupperware Parties Are Moving Into Target Stores

    The iconic food storage brand will sell its products at Target after decades of relying on in-home living room parties and online channels.

  • OPEC+ agrees to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day: report

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian-led allies agreed Wednesday to cut crude production by 2 million barrels a day,

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Commodity-Trading Hedge Funds Are Having a Strong Year

    Some hedge funds that trade raw materials have generated blockbuster returns this year, making them among the major beneficiaries of exceptionally volatile commodity markets.

  • Fed Pivot Trade Sparks Again as Bonds Rally, Dollar Weakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds and stocks are rallying on hopes that the latest signs of weakness in the US economy will push the Federal Reserve to rethink the aggressive monetary policy tightening that some fear will trigger a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over J

  • Volkswagen brands gear up for listings as Porsche SE begins share acquisition

    Volkswagen brands are preparing for stock market listings as a training exercise, CEO Oliver Blume told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Tuesday, as its largest shareholder began its acquisition of Porsche AG shares. Volkswagen's listing of Porsche last Thursday, floating 12.5% of the sportscar brand on the stock market, prompted speculation of further listings as a means of unlocking value in the group that executives view as strongly undervalued.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsThe Ontario Tea

  • New Zealand Central Bank Hikes Rates Half a Point for Fifth Straight Time

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.50% as expected by most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Kathleen Hays reports on Bloomberg Television with David Ingles and Yvonne Man.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Siemens Gamesa to replace head of struggling onshore wind unit - memo

    Struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa will replace the head of its onshore unit due to recent financial losses that have piled pressure on the business, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed. Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt said in an emailed internal memo seen by Reuters that Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, chief executive of the Spanish-listed company's onshore unit, "will not be with Siemens Gamesa any longer". "This decision is driven by a need for change due to the losses in the onshore business and the continuous underperformance that has triggered several profit warnings and massive deviations from budgets, forecasts, market plans and non-conformance costs," Eickholt said in the email.

  • A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: The Deal Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the s

  • EV Demand Sparks Revival of US Manganese Mining After Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- South32 Ltd. aims to accelerate development of the first new US manganese mine for decades as carmakers rush to secure supply of the metal needed in electric vehicle batteries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With R

  • Credit Suisse shares bounce 4% higher in early trade

    Shares of Credit Suisse bounced 4% higher in early action, after the Swiss systemically important institution fell as much as 12% on Monday on worries over its financial health. The Swiss bank, which touched a record low on Monday, is nonetheless down 54% this year. Five-year credit default swaps widened on Monday to 325, according to IHS Markit data, a rise of 48% over the last month.

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as data, RBA move lifts hope of Fed easing

    Wall St. rallies

  • Sinclair Broadcast's Growth Prospects Prompts 25% Price Target Hike By This Analyst

    EF Hutton analyst Edward Reilly reiterated a Buy rating on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) and raised the price target to $50 from $40. The company held an investor day on October 3, where management covered its current state of operations and growth prospects. Reilly noted the company provided more transparency into some of its subsidiaries, including the Tennis Channel and Compulse 360. The analyst said Sinclair expects record midterm political advertising to offset any weakness in

  • Custodian Anchorage Adds to Asia Push With Batch of Institutional Crypto Partners

    Anchorage will be offering digital asset custody services to Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures and Antalpha.