U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.55
    +40.62 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.97
    +156.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,608.94
    +174.89 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.12
    +4.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.73
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.20
    -9.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.26 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4190
    -0.0730 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6780
    -0.6720 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,879.50
    +185.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.66
    +9.05 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.16
    +57.71 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Meet Our Nation’s Next Generation of Leaders, Volunteer at FBLA

Future Business Leaders of America
·2 min read

Reston, Virginia, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, invites business and technology professionals to volunteer during its National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The NLC hosts more than 14,000 middle school, high school, and college students. The conference offers volunteers the ability to share their expertise with the next generation of business leaders while networking with colleagues and gaining exposure for their company’s brand. The NLC for college students will take place June 22-25 at the Hilton Atlanta, while the NLC for middle school and high school students will be held June 27-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

FBLA is seeking talented professionals to share their expertise by serving as judges in more than 100 competitive events, spanning a wide range of business and technology areas. Judges evaluate competitors using a provided scoring rubric to assess a project, presentation, or pre-submitted materials.

Business and industry professionals, business interns, and individuals with applicable business experience can serve as judges for all events; college students can judge middle school and high school events. In addition to judging events at the conference, volunteers can score student materials virtually between May 22 and June 2. All students competing at the NLC have previously won local, district/regional, and state competitions.

FBLA is also seeking volunteers in a variety of other areas. Workshop leaders are needed to present engaging 45-minute sessions to help FBLA students develop their leadership skills, deepen their knowledge in the field of business, and prepare for the transition from school to college or career. FBLA is also looking for volunteers to provide feedback on student resumes and/or LinkedIn profiles in a one-on-one setting. Reviewers are provided with an advisory guide that includes tips on feedback.

“If you want to give back or make a difference, FBLA’s NLC in Atlanta is the perfect bite-size volunteer experience,” said FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham. “By serving as a judge, leading an educational workshop, or supporting a young job seeker with a resume review, you will be inspired by the talent and drive of our student members.”

More information is available at fbla.org/nlc. To volunteer, go to fbla.org/2023-nlc-volunteer-opportunities. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at the NLC, please contact Development Manager Mike Hyatt at mhyatt@fbla.org.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

CONTACT: Mary Lynn J Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org


Recommended Stories

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • Visa, MasterCard $5.6 billion settlement with retailers is upheld

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement with more than 12 million retailers that accused Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc of improperly fixing credit and debit card fees. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected claims that a class action should not have been certified because of confusion over who deserved compensation, and that the $523 million of legal fees awarded to the retailers' lawyers was too high. The operators and the companies both claimed to have been injured after accepting Visa and MasterCard for gas sales.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • A $100 Billion Bet on Semiconductors Hinges on Remaking Upstate New York’s Workforce

    Micron plans to hire 9,000 employees at a new suburban Syracuse semiconductor campus amid a shortage of engineers and technicians.

  • 3 Midstream Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Prevailing Uncertainty

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX).

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Glencore CEO Says His Company Is Cheapest Way to Benefit From Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc boss Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of dealmaking in the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeT

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Can I Retire at 50 with $4 Million?

    Achieving the goal of retiring at 50 allows ample time to pursue the passions put aside during your career and create cherished memories with loved ones. Nevertheless, leaving the workforce 12 years before qualifying for Social Security presents a significant … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • If You're Trading Adobe, This Is No Time to Play Games

    On Wednesday evening, Adobe Inc released the firm's fiscal first quarter financial results. For the three month period ended March 3rd, Adobe posted an adjusted EPS of $3.80 $2.71 on revenue of $4.655B. Total cost of revenue came to $568M (+10.9%), resulting in gross profit of $4.087B (+9%), which amounted to 87.8% of revenue.

  • Adobe Stock Rises After Creative Software Firm Beats Quarterly Targets

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for its fiscal first quarter.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in fraudulent-accounts scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal.

  • Investors Reward PDD for Winning Crown in China Online Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- Budget shopping app Pinduoduo has emerged as a clear winner in an intensifying price war in China as e-commerce companies fight for market share amid a pullback in consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising

  • A Late Player In The Laid-Off Tech Worker Sweepstakes: Johns Hopkins

    A day after Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a second massive wave of layoffs, another business school is joining the large group enticing laid-off tech workers to join their MBA programs ... The post A Late Player In The Laid-Off Tech Worker Sweepstakes: Johns Hopkins appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • The Smartest Way to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout

    A pension plan promises to pay a defined benefit for the length of an employee's retirement. Depending on your financial circumstances, you may consider taking a lump sum instead of a lifetime monthly payment. Let's take a closer look at … Continue reading → The post How to Invest a Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil extends slide after ending at 15-month low

    Oil futures trade lower Thursday, unable to shake recession worries after the U.S. benchmark closed below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021.