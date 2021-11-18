U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,704.54
    +15.87 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,870.95
    -60.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,993.71
    +72.14 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,363.59
    -13.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    +0.51 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    -0.0150 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2400
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,285.50
    -2,554.07 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,407.09
    -60.85 (-4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Meet the next generation of launch companies at TC Sessions: Space

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

The new economy of space has been made possible by the new generation of launch companies — the old new generation now, actually, as SpaceX and Rocket Lab cement their reputations. Now it's up to the likes of Astra, Firefly Aerospace, Relativity Space and Launcher to change the game — as the CEOs of those companies will explain at our virtual TechCrunch Sessions: Space event on December 14-15.

These companies all have very different approaches to the orbital launch services industry. Launcher is focusing on efficiency, for instance, with a 3D-printed copper liquid engine that it says is among the most fuel-efficient out there. Lower costs, less fuel per launch, and subsequently more space for payloads mean it can undercut competitors in the increasingly competitive small launch market.

Astra, on the other hand, intends to lower costs by making the launch vehicles as cheap as possible and throwing caution to the wind. Launching from Kodiak, Alaska and brazenly accepting a higher risk per launch, Astra's philosophy is that demand will soon be so great that speed and convenience will grow in value, and its portable launch vehicle will be ready.

Firefly Aerospace has a larger launch vehicle that can take up to 1,000 kg to orbit, and has begun diversifying as well. A $93M NASA contract for an upcoming mission to the lunar surface shows that the company has escape its complicated past and is ready to become a major new force in the industry in the Artemis Era.

First, of course, they have to get to orbit — as difficult a task as it ever was, but one that each company is progressing towards at their own pace. The CEOs of all three companies — Max Haot from Launcher, Benjamin Lyon from Astra, and Lauren Lyons from Firefly — will be on stage with us to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the new launch (and funding) ecosystem in detail.

Like them but unlike them is Relativity Space, whose co-founder and CEO Tim Ellis will also be joining us for a fireside chat. Relativity is building the first all 3D-printed rockets, from nosecone to tail fin, and 2022 is looking like their year to finally put their big promises to the test. If their approach works, it could irreversibly change rocket engineering and the launch world.

Lastly but certainly not least, we have Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, coming to TC Sessions: Space as well. Growing quickly and putting satellites into orbit by the dozen, Rocket Lab's Electron is an established presence in launch but only the first step in Beck's long-planned expansion into larger launch vehicles, satellite design, and more.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Get your pass, join your global space community and get the very latest thinking on space launch systems.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Space Junk Spreads, Creating Risk of No-Go Zones for Satellites

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian missile test that shattered a dead satellite this week highlights a growing threat of space debris just as companies such as SpaceX and Boeing Co. make plans to launch as many as 65,000 commercial spacecraft into orbit in coming years.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the

  • Cassava Sciences In Hot Water Again As Shorts Claim 'Extreme' Data Manipulation

    Refreshed claims that Cassava Sciences manipulated the data foundational to its Alzheimer's treatment sent SAVA stock tumbling on Wednesday.

  • Artemis I, most powerful rocket ever built, prepares for first test flight

    NASA has completed assembly of the Artemis I rocket, which will be used to launch the Orion crew capsule on an uncrewed mission around the moon in 2022. Mark Strassmann got an up-close look at the most powerful rocket ever built.

  • What Is the Beaver Moon? Here’s How to Watch the ﻿Rare Lunar Eclipse Happening This Friday

    The next lunar eclipse is a once in a lifetime opportunity. (No, really.)Introducing the Beaver Moon. The eclipse is such a rare occurrence, it’ll...

  • A new quantum computer startup from Harvard, MIT raises $17M

    A new quantum computer startup born from researchers at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) called QuEra Computing said on Wednesday it raised $17 million from investors, including Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. It’s the latest quantum computer hardware maker to come out of the lab at a time when funding for the nascent technology is booming. While there are various technologies for creating so-called quantum bits or qubits where the computations happen, QuEra’s qubits use neutral atoms in a vacuum chamber and use lasers to cool and control them.

  • First Energy Metals Drills 1.59 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4.75 Meters in Drill Hole LC-21-20 at Augustus Lithium Property

    First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-20 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected five spodumene bearing lithium intercepts within a 91 metres wide pegmatite zone starting from 64 metres to 155 metres drilled depth. Two of the most prominent spodumene intercepts are: 1.10 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 4.3 metres (m) at 79.70 m and 1.59% Li2O over 4.75 m at 97.25 m drilled

  • See Why Cassava Sciences Shares Are Falling On Wednesday?

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC had launched a probe into claims that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) manipulated data key to its case for its experimental Alzheimer’s drug simufilam. The report comes just two days after Cassava, in an SEC filing, revealed that “certain government agencies” had asked the Company for documentation. It wasn’t clear which agencies were inquiring or what information they sought, and Cassava did say that the requests weren’t accusations of wrongdoin

  • Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university

    SYDNEY/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A Chinese professor at the University of Copenhagen conducted genetic research with the Chinese military without disclosing the connection, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's pursuit of military-civilian technology is tapping into Western academia in the strategically sensitive area of biotechnology. The professor, Guojie Zhang, is also employed by Shenzhen-based genomics giant BGI Group, which funds dozens of researchers at the university and has its European headquarters on the university's campus.

  • SpaceX plans first Starship orbital test flight for January 2022

    Elon Musk says SpaceX is aiming to launch a Starship orbital flight as soon as January, although that hinges on everything going according to plan.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Debris From Destroyed Soviet-Era Satellite

    Satellite imagery showed new space debris in the wake of the destruction of a Soviet-era Russian satellite on November 15.The imagery, captured by the US company Numerica, was taken by a telescope in Morocco that was tracking the last known trajectory of the satellite, a representative for the company said.The fragments of new debris, circled in the video by blue dots, were detected by Numerica’s algorithms, according to the company.The breakup of the satellite, which was caused by a Russian anti-satellite missile, created more than 1,500 pieces of “trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.The anti-satellite test by Russia prompted emergency safety procedures at the International Space Station.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he was “outraged” by Russia’s “irresponsible and destabilizing action”. Credit: Numerica via Storyful

  • IBM claims advance in quantum computing

    The company unveils an advanced "quantum" processor that's part of an effort to build super-fast computers.

  • The tales trees tell – from history to climate change

    As COP26 made clear, action is needed to address climate change. But those actions must be well-informed, and tree rings can help with that.

  • SpaceX aims to conduct first orbital flight of Starship in January, Musk says

    SpaceX has been advancing the development of Starship, the largest ultra-super-heavy reusable launch system ever designed in history, at a jaw-dropping pace — and CEO Elon Musk is “comfortable” it will reach orbit sometime next year. Musk made the comments — which often veered into the philosophical — at the National Academies’ first virtual joint fall meeting of the Space Studies Board and the Board on Physics and Astronomy. The talk, titled simply “SpaceX Starship Discussion,” and subsequent Q&A session gave Musk the opportunity to respond to questions from Academy members on the next-gen system’s technical and operational details.

  • Dyson Award winners: Glaucoma glove and bottle scanner

    A device to stem blood loss from stab wounds, which won the UK award, also received an international prize.

  • Aussie beer brewed using algae to help cut emissions

    Bubbling away in this Aussie brewery is a new formula for making beer that's friendlier to the planet.Two bioreactors are filled with micro-algae - a sort of plankton.The algae helps co-founders of beer label Young Henrys reduce their carbon footprint.Here's how:The carbon produced from the fermentation of a six-pack of beer can take a tree up to two days to absorb.So Young Henrys have turned to trillions of micro-algae for help.The carbon emitted by the fermenting beer is captured and fed to the algae which then reproduces and transforms the CO2 into oxygen.Oscar McMahon is a co-founder of the label."As an urban carbon sequestration and oxygen producing solution, it's mind-blowing. We could knock down our whole site and plant trees, and those trees, it would take years before they did the same amount of carbon sequestration and oxygen creation as those two bioreactors."The two 100 gallon bioreactors produce more oxygen than TWO hectares of Australian bushland.The process was developed with the help of scientists at the University of Technology in Sydney.Professor Peter Ralph says algae is extremely efficient in capturing carbon:"So the future as I see is going to be a whole range of algae producers that are gonna take somebody's waste, whether it's CO2, nutrients from a sewage treatment plant or from food waste, taking those waste products and making a new product, and this is going to create circular economies. Instead of us digging something up, making a product and then throwing it away, we circularise it."Not only does Young Henrys set-up algae to trap carbon but it also sends leftover grain to farmers to feed their cattle creating another circular economy.Early research shows promising results that adding micro algae to the mix could reduce the methane emissions from cows by up to 20 percent.As for the beer itself, the brewers are quick to reassure anyone curious about an algae aftertaste."Think one thing that we do get asked a lot - is, is there algae in the beer? And no, there's not algae in the beer. The beer is unchanged. The algae is just part of the production process, it never touches the beer, this is not green beer."And customers seem happy with the shift.

  • Q&A: Chris Sembroski, Inspiration4 and SpaceX Crew Dragon flyer

    Chris Sembroski, one of the most recent to fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule during the Inspiration4 mission, said it left him forever changed.

  • New Mexico State University develops chile grown on International Space Station

    New Mexico State University develops chile grown on International Space Station

  • SpaceX Starship launch date for ‘biggest rocket ever’ set for January, Elon Musk says

    Orbital flight of Starship SN20 is latest step towards billionaire’s vision of a human colony on Mars

  • Viewing conditions in Peoria are ideal for longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

    Peoria residents will have a great view of Friday morning's lunar eclipse from anywhere in the city, an expert says.

  • Lunar eclipse 2021: How to watch the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years

    The eclipse will be the longest of this century and longer than any other eclipse dating back 580 years.