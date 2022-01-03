Meet Popl, the Digital Business Card Startup That’s Helping Businesses Collect and Digitize In-Person Leads Faster and More Sanitarily.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / You want to meet highly-targeted business leads, so you're signed up to attend trade shows. After all, experts recommend attending face-to-face events as an effective means to meet new prospects, close sales, and strengthen your brand. But in positioning yourself to enjoy these benefits, there's the problem of exchanging contact information (and goodness knows what else) using paper business cards - especially in a pandemic. How can you share important contact information without physically exchanging paper, or without having to reprint business cards endlessly?

A more efficient, contactless way to collect in-person leads

This is the exact problem that Popl solves. Using NFC technology and QR codes, Popl helps prospects exchange business details in seconds using a combination of NFC tags, QR codes and dedicated mobile and desktop applications. With Popl, vital information such as phone numbers, e-mail addresses, social media handles, websites, and even files and videos can be exchanged with just a tap or a scan. Thus, Popl has pioneered the age of the new tap-to-share digital business card.

To share contact information with others, the technology is very simple to use. Popl's users only need to create profiles once, activate their Popl device on the mobile app once, then they can tap other phones to share contact information forever. With a backup QR code linked to each Popl profile, Popl extends the number of ways through which contact information can be shared instantly - without the information receiver needing an app.

Receiving contact information from others is also a breeze. Thanks to Popl's mobile app, users can also scan paper business cards into digital contacts in seconds. But the ease doesn't end at information collection. Popl users can also organize collected leads more efficiently into groups, then export the leads using the CSV export function to integrated external CRM software such as Salesforce, Hubspot, and more.

"Popl is that time-saving, eco-friendly bridge between the people you meet in person and your CRM", says Jason Alvarez-Cohen, co-founder of Popl.

Redefining the future of business cards for teams

Popl's recently launched solutions for teams aims to help businesses save time and effort in collecting leads sustainably by switching to a team-wide digital business card solution.

The new desktop app, Popl Teams features a dashboard that allows each team member's profile details to be updated and managed from a single web interface. For example, rather than the old practice of printing fresh paper business cards with each information update, Popl's new Teams dashboard enables instant team members' contact information updates at no extra cost. Teams also allows for easy adding and removing of members as work teams grow and evolve.

Popl Teams also analyses data to offer intelligent insight into how connections are being made, with additional capabilities to support export all of individual members' leads to CRM. Popl Teams' built-in integrations enables single-click lead exports directly to Salesforce,HubSpot, and other CRMs using a normal CSV file. This results in a simple, time-saving end-to-end solution where team members use Popl devices and Popl QR codes to turn in person interactions into digital leads, which can then be exported right to a central, team-wide CRM.

From idea to contact management bliss

The idea for Popl came after Jason Alvarez-Cohen and his best friend from UCLA, Nick Eischens discovered NFC technology at an event in the Hollywood Hills.

"My first thought was - hey, I want to be able to tap my phone to somebody else's phone and share information," says Jason.

Unfortunately, this was not possible with software alone. The next best thing was to create a hardware product which when attached to phones, could tap information into other phones.

Growing up as the son of two UC Berkeley-based engineers, Jason's passion for engineering began long before Popl. Experimenting with gadgets and electronics early in life set the stage for the research that was to come. Naturally, Alvarez-Cohen was able to experiment with a variety of materials and create a prototype for this invention. Finding success, Jason showed the prototype to Nick and together, they decided to start a company to make this ease of information sharing available to businesses all over the world.

Thankfully, Jason's undergraduate-level majors switch from engineering to computer science helped launch the company quickly, as there was no need to seek and hire a technical founder externally. Nick, on the other hand, took charge of the operations side of the business which played perfectly to his strengths.

In the future, Popl would like to see a world where paper business cards are eliminated and companies are able to utilize Popl to create powerful, digital business cards that convert and create more qualified leads.

"There are billions of dollars worth of paper business cards being printed every year. It's bad for the environment, and they don't offer an efficient, time-sensitive way to connect analogue data with digital platforms" says Jason Alvarez-Cohen.

By switching to an effective digital solution like Popl, businesses can save themselves time and resources involved in turning connections into valuable, efficiently organized data - all while respecting the planet's resources.

