Meet with professionals and get inspiration at the 2024 New Jersey Home & Garden Show

The spring season is all about starting new home projects— inside and out. While it's easy to dream all of the ways you'd like to upgrade your home, it can be tough figuring out how to get started.

Whether you're looking to remodel your kitchen and bathroom, thinking of redesigning your living room or are hoping to spruce up your home's landscaping, the 34th Annual New Jersey Home & Garden Show can help.

From Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, the New Jersey Home & Garden Show is bringing more than 100 home industry experts — including gardening professionals, remodeling contractors, design specialists and more — to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Homeowners are invited to attend the show, get ideas for their own homes and meet professionals who may be able to help.

"At the end of February, when the weather is starting to break a little bit and it's starting to get a bit warmer out, people are starting to think about the interior and exterior of their home, what they can do and what options are available," said Eric Udler, the show's producer. "So folks coming to the show usually have a project or two or three in mind, and they're looking for solutions, whatever it might be."

Burst into spring

Udler said the theme for this year's show is "Burst into Spring." To go along with it, he said there will be six unique featured gardens — the first time gardens have been part of the show since before the pandemic — that are meant to inspire homeowners and give them ideas for their own outdoor spaces.

"We've had different themes over the years but 'Burst into Spring' seems really appropriate this time of year because it's cold out and everybody's ready," he said. "The problem here in New Jersey is we get it all, we get all kinds of weather. So we can have the best summers and the coldest winters, but bursting into spring is an opportunity to refresh your house. Do somethin different to improve the environment because when you come home at the end of the day, it should be a place of comfort and satisfaction and you want it to feel like home."

Featured speakers and presentations

Don Engebretson, a gardening and landscaping expert known for his website Renegade Gardener.

In addition to the featured gardens, the New Jersey Home & Garden Show has three guest speakers lined up to give presentations throughout the weekend.

Among them is Don Engebretson, a gardening and landscaping expert with more than 30 years of experience writing and speaking about the field. Known for his website Renegade Gardener, he has spoken at a number of Master Gardener national meetings and home and garden shows.

"I just developed a real aptitude and a joy for just going out and sharing, as I call it, my horticultural heresy with folks," Engebretson said. "When speaking, I speak on design. Design is design. It doesn't matter if you're in Anchorage, Alaska or Miami, Florida, good design is good design and dumb design is dumb design."

Engebretson will be giving presentations on two topics: "Yes You Can! Landscape Design for Homeowners" and "Top 10 Gardening & Landscaping Blunders — and How to Avoid Them."

Photos of garden and landscape work by Don Engebretson.

Additionally, he said homeowners are invited to bring photos of their yards to the show, as he will be offering individualized tips and recommendations after his presentations. While these are not full landscape consultations, he said it will give him the opportunity to draw out suggestions for improving the space.

"People can bring photos and I'll have graph paper with me. I guarantee there will be some cases where I quickly sketch in the house footprint and then draw in a suggested improvement, probably things like the concept line, the actual bedlines and landscaping lines," he said. "Typically I'm doing plant recommendations as well as some landscape design ideas that may have popped into my head."

The other speakers slated to attend are Doreen Stovenour, specializing in DIY projects through her platform Did You Know DIY, and Russel Siegal, a wallpaper artist based in Brooklyn.

Vendors at the NJ Home & Garden Show in Edison

New Jersey Home & Garden Show

Udler said there will be vendors from a wide variety of companies in attendance at the show. He said the New Jersey Home & Garden Show gives homeowners the opportunity to meet with different professionals face to face and to find the best fit for their project.

"The home show is such an efficient use of time. You go there, spend two or three hours walking around the show, seeing all the options available, collecting cards, making appointments, getting ideas, and then you can think about the next step," he said. "For estimates, instead of calling around to 10 different people and hoping you get a call back from one or two, all the entrepreneurs that have booths at the home show are ready for your business and they want your business."

He said the show's vendors primarily consist of small businesses, and that professionals who attend the show typically book 70% to 80% of their business for the year. The show has a list of businesses that are expected to be in attendance available online.

Kids crafts and marketplace at the NJ Home & Garden Show

New Jersey Home & Garden Show

New this year, the show will have a marketplace full of crafters selling accessories, home decor, unique gifts and other items. Then, one Saturday and Sunday, there will be activities available for kids, including balloon animals, old fashioned games and make & take crafts.

The New Jersey Home & Garden Show will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Feb 23; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb 24; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb 25. Tickets are available online for $10 per person, and are valid for one day of the show.

"Where else can you go where it's $10 to get in, but you have access to all these experts and all different facets," Udler said. "Even if you only pick up one new idea, it makes the investment totally worthwhile."

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Home & Garden Show in Edison: Get help with home projects