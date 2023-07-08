Meet the Pueblo artist combining art and mathematics to get students excited about math

A Pueblo artist who has been working for two decades to find novel ways to keep students interested in learning mathematics has gained national attention for her efforts, which include writing a new mathematic proof.

Theresa Ferg is a woman with two identities: as Theresa Ferg Brownback she is a portrait and bronze sculpture artist who does commission work and owns San Isabel Gallery; as Theresa Ferg, she has a Ph.D. in education and is founder and CEO of Visuospatial Education Center.

It was in Ferg's role as an educator she was awarded a $256,000 National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research Merit Award & Grant last year.

Her business, located inside the gallery building at 1610 N. Salem Ave., is the first in Pueblo to win the award. It's one she said she is "so proud to bring to Pueblo."

Ferg said the help of Brian Estrada, executive director at the Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center, and Noah Cummerford at the Latino Chamber has made her work possible. She credits both men with having "gone out of their way to help."

Since moving to Pueblo in 2014, Ferg's deep dive into how people see things and learn has been her focus. That research involved a lot of studying and along the way, she has added three degrees in mathematics, integrated sciences and education, on top of the two art degrees she already held.

Although it is difficult to explain Ferg's complicated Effective Symmetry Gauging research and findings, she said the process is something everyone uses, but is highly honed by artists because they are "making things they want people to pay attention to."

"A good example is anyone looking at art will walk up to it, then step back and then step forward again. They are adjusting their perceptual vision to read that information correctly, geometrically," she explained.

"We have a meter that is favorable or non-favorable and that is always the initial response," to the art, Ferg said.

Helping students conquer math

For every classroom full of students, between one and three of them have a natural understanding of ratios and the ability to memorize the lessons, so they have a favorable response.

"The rest of the students struggle, so their basic emotional state is unfavorable. The less you understand what is going on, the less likely you want to be there to learn," Ferg explained.

So she set out to find a way to make learning math favorable, even fun for students. She developed the Matrix Game and tested it on 23 Centennial High School students who volunteered to help with her research in February.

With two to six players working as a group, they played the game twice and then took on three algebra problems.

"To my absolute amazement, they carried the enthusiasm from the game into the math and it was very successful. Very clearly the students enjoy the game," she said.

The program has helped adults, too. Paula Robben of Pueblo is owner of Aloha Success Coach and had a breakthrough at the workshop.

"I was a child that had academic difficulties. I have to put what I study into practice in a variety of ways, including through reasoning, feeling and imagery," Robben explained. "After attending Visuospatial Education Center's workshop, for the first time in my life, I was able to understand math and art in three dimensions, which was very exciting."

Ferg's technique "can help kids change and regain the self-worth and confidence they may have previously lost due to their arithmetic difficulties," Robben said.

Ferg is quick to mention that the method she came up with is just one way to try to change the tide from a classroom full of math haters to students itching to learn math. She said teachers can take her findings and "write new ideas and begin to understand for themselves the thinking process" that will help students.

Part of what her research found was that the use of computers has limited learning to a two-dimensional screen when students need what works for their natural visual spatial ability, which is three dimensional.

One of the discoveries she made came when she was working on her doctorate dissertation and was allowed to study 161 artworks composed by students with Down syndrome at an art school in Mexico City. She compared their work with pieces from seven famous art masters.

Using the new method of mathematics she developed to analyze the work, she concluded that the art students were using processes that were the same as the master artists.

"The master artists' work was more complicated, with more lines, but they all still follow that same construct which means it's innate," she said.

By the way, she got an "A" grade on that dissertation and her doctorate degree was awarded in 2018.

Since then, she has taught many workshops on Effective Symmetry Gauging, most recently at the Colorado Department of Education CoLab Teaching Conference hosted by Colorado State University Pueblo on June 23.

"It is just some of the information that can help move students into excitement about learning, creativity and innovation," she said.

Now she is gearing up for phase two, which is an effort to help schools keep students' emotional meters on favorable as they work to help students meet state required academic standards. One of those standards requires students to pass a basic algebra class.

The National Science Foundation grant funds have been spent paying a salary for Ferg as the principal investigator, and two consultants to help her with the work. She estimates 90% of the grant money has been spent with local businesses for everything from marketing to web design to Jake's Cakes treats that keep the students stay fueled.

To help thank Pueblo for its support, she is hosting an appreciation event from 6-9 p.m., Aug. 3, featuring a live band and food in the courtyard at the education center/art gallery, 1610 N. Salem Ave.

To find out more, visit Ferg's website at visuospatialeducationcenter.com or email her at theresa.ferg@visuospatialeducationcenter.com. The business phone number is 719-582-1176.

