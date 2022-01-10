Meet Qualia Skin, the Powerful Nutritional Supplement that Targets the Action of Environmental Pollutants on the Skin

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Is there a link between having one-too-many bad days, and having "bad skin"? While it might sound improbable, scientists believe that there is. Studies have demonstrated links between feelings of being "down in the dumps" and skin-related challenges. Narrowing the focus a little more, similar studies have shown links between psychological stress and multiple skin issues. These studies linking external factors to skin health only partially demonstrate the skin's complex role as the body's largest organ in maintaining optimal health.*

Part of the skin's role in maintaining optimal health is the provision of a protective layer that changes and adapts to environmental challenges. As with most other functional biological systems, some people are better equipped than others with components (skin) that are better matched to the environment they interact with. For those that aren't quite as fortunate, there's the additional option of nutritional support to bridge the gap and provide backup to skin that helps it better adapt to skin stress.*

This is exactly where Qualia Skin comes in. Created by Neurohacker Collective , Qualia Skin is a unique nutritional supplement that is optimized to support skin health while supporting the gut-skin microbiome axis. With an emphasis on plant-based ingredients, Qualia Skin combines 21 skin-nourishing ingredients that work harmoniously to support hydrated, firmer, brighter and smoother skin. Unlike most other nutritional supplement companies, Neurohacker Collective places a primary consideration on the brain's interactions with various functional organs. This means that Qualia Skins' unique formulation also contains ingredients that support brain health and performance.*

The journey towards creating the perfect skin supplement

Neurohacker Collective was born after its CEO, James Schmachtenberger suffered a cognitive decline in his 20's. After rigorous personal research and experimentation that led to successful self-healing, he decided to work with scientists extensively to solve the problem at scale for others who might be experiencing similar problems.

The team's unique approach to research was not limited to studying biological systems in isolation, but to investigating how systems interacted with one another. This led to a complex, holistic systems approach towards creating nutritional supplements. Rather than creating nutritional supplements that only produced the desired effect in one body part, the team considered the local biological system and its complex systemic interactions. The result was a unique approach to creating nutritional supplements based on a basic understanding of the complex interactions between biological systems, ingredients, and dosages.*

For example, most stimulants work by increasing the levels of dopamine produced in the brain. However, with dopamine production comes waste production but most cognitive supporting supplements fail to integrate the necessary nutrients to balance the counter-effects. The solution was a complex science-based approach to fortify nutritional supplements with ingredients that considered the counter effects. In the case of cognitive supporting supplements that encourage dopamine production, this means integrating stress-managing adaptogens within the formula.*

Now, Neurohacker Collective is leveraging this approach to address the growing concern of the effects of environmental pollutants on the skin by understanding the role of the skin-brain axis in offering protection against these pollutants.

Qualia Skin's formulation is based on knowledge of neuroendocrine and neuroimmune signals within the skin-brain axis, and their contributions to skin health. Based on this, the supplement is designed to revitalize the skin from the inside out by supporting normal protective and repair functions, as well as resilience to environmental pollutants.*

Backing Qualia Skin's unique formula is extensive research from a robust team of medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, PHD researchers among other qualified professionals. Every product from Neurohacker Collective undergoes rigorous real-life beta testing prior to approval. With a commitment to complete transparency and scientific evidence, Neurohacker Collective makes information on its ingredients publicly accessible , complete with all published research.

The larger collection of Neurohacker Collective's products consists of nootropics - chemical compounds that help support the biological conditions needed to optimize brain function. These can include ingredients (e.g amino acids, vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and even stimulants such as caffeine) that could help fuel cognitive processes and facilitate various processes involved in neurotransmission. These ultimately help to promote optimal brain processes.*

With its suite of products, Neurohacker Collective is committed to driving a future where the body's self-healing properties can be fully supported, and our full cognitive capabilities can be harnessed. This means that people are empowered to reach their full potential, effectively and without putting some biological systems at the mercy of others.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, cure, or prevent any disease.

