Meet ReAzalia Allen, Attorney SouthernBelle Using Her Platform To Inspire And Help Others

·3 min read

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2021 / Louisiana native ReAzalia Allen is a writer, attorney, and advocate for her clients and the community. From an early age, she had a passion for writing and negotiating. She followed this passion through high school, where she was an avid writer and member of the trial team. From fourth grade through graduation, ReAzalia was a dedicated member of the 4H organization, where she honed her leadership, communication, and community development skills. At the recommendation of her mother, coaches, and mentors, Coach Steve Soileau, Mr. William Kendig, and Miss Karen Soileau, ReAzalia decided to pursue a career in law. She enrolled at Louisiana State University, where she majored in English, and triple minored in psychology, leadership, and communications. In 2015, she obtained her Juris Doctor and Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law from The Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University. The same year she passed the bar exam, ReAzalia began working as an attorney for a bankruptcy firm. She spent several years helping others get their lives back on track, never dreaming that she would one day find herself in the same position.

Between 2016 and 2019, ReAzalia experienced a series of hardships that would forever shape the attorney she is today. ReAzalia dealt with infidelity, emotional abuse, and complete betrayal in her marriage. This experience left her thousands of dollars in debt, facing bankruptcy and completely doubting her self-worth. However, when she looks back on what were some of the most trying years of her life, ReAzalia is certain that the experience made her stronger and more compassionate as an attorney. "I went through really hard years," she says, "Now I want to be an example to others that we can go through hardship and come out stronger on the other side of it."

In the wake of her divorce, while simultaneously putting the pieces of her life back together, ReAzalia launched her blog, Attorney SouthernBelle. Years ago, she earned the nickname Attorney SouthernBelle while working as a judicial staff attorney. "My southern drawl was very memorable," ReAzalia says with a chuckle, "Although I am sweet and soft-spoken when I speak, the court knows I mean business." Her combination of kindness combined with nerves of steel and a knack for negotiation has made her a formidable force in the courtroom. ReAzalia's primary practice focuses on protecting others, whether that be their intellectual property, copyrights, estates, and trusts. However, ReAzalia is a true "Jill of all Trades," as she practices multiple areas of law, including family, personal injury, bankruptcy, and real estate law.

ReAzalia is passionate about giving back to the community and helping others find their voice. Each year, she takes on as many pro-bono cases as possible. "Helping people is the reason I do what I do, it's my heart behind everything," she says. Today, ReAzalia is dedicated to sharing her own journey to healing. She is a major advocate for therapy and using words, either written or spoke aloud, to find inner healing. "How can we heal if we don't share our problems and share our truths?" The depth of compassion and past experiences that ReAzalia brings to each client case has been transformational in the lives of those she's touched. "I want my clients to understand that I'm a real person; oftentimes, people see attorneys as being so aloof and cold, I am the opposite. I will meet my clients wherever they are at, and help them fight their battles with compassion and strength, just like a true SouthernBelle."

To read more about Attorney SouthernBelle, or learn about working with ReAzalia Allen, visit www.attorneysouthernbelle.com.

CONTACT:
Contact Name: ReAzalia Z. Allen
Business Name: The Allen Law Firm, LLC /Attorney SouthernBelle
Phone Number: (225) 800-2169
Website Link: http://www.attorneysouthernbelle.com

Send Email

SOURCE: ReAzalia Z. Allen



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636562/Meet-ReAzalia-Allen-Attorney-SouthernBelle-Using-Her-Platform-To-Inspire-And-Help-Others

    (Bloomberg) -- A vertiginous Christian Louboutin stiletto, a chunky Dr. Martens boot and a wide-strapped Birkenstock sandal.Three different shoes, one common feature: The owners of their makers are cashing out for billions of dollars.Exor NV, the holding company of Italy’s Ferrari-owning billionaire clan, the Agnellis, announced last week it’s buying almost a quarter of Christian Louboutin SAS in a deal that will give its eponymous figurehead a net worth of at least $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The deal follows two other recent transactions involving owners of revered shoe brands: the sale of Birkenstock to L Catterton at a valuation of about 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) and the $1.8 billion initial public offering of Dr. Martens Plc. The former made billionaires of brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock (a third brother, Stephan, sold his stake in 2013), while the latter has given the founding family, the Griggs, a fortune valued at more than $500 million.Meanwhile, rapper Kanye West’s sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy, is valued from $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG. Sales for Yeezy’s Adidas sneakers grew 31% to nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue last year, netting Yeezy $191 million in royalties, according to a UBS document reviewed by Bloomberg.Casual ShiftThe pandemic has boosted a shift toward casual footwear that was already in motion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Deborah Aitken. Flexible working arrangements and a newfound appreciation for the outdoors will likely sustain it.Despite the pandemic’s crushing blow to the economy -- particularly the retail sector -- luxury fortunes have soared in the past year. Europe’s richest person and backer of Birkenstock-owner L Catterton, Bernard Arnault, has added $69 billion in wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as shares of his LVMH have almost doubled. His rival, Kering SA founder Francois Pinault, is up by more than $20 billion.“The luxury sector has outperformed over the past year, and proved how versatile every category can be in downturns,” Aitken said.Driving it all is faith in a resounding post-Covid bounce-back, a brisker-than-expected pivot to online luxury shopping and the swift recovery of China, a crucial market for the world’s priciest brands.“Chinese consumers made up about a third of the global market for luxury goods before the pandemic, but most of their purchases were overseas,” Aitken said. “Now they’re unable to travel and you have a massive explosion in e-commerce at the same time.”Doc MartensOrthotic sandals and lug-soled boots aren’t your typical luxury items, but the pandemic and transition to working and socializing from home has placed renewed emphasis on products offering comfort, both physical and emotional. “Doc Martens” and “Berks” are unique for resonating across generations, from 1970s hippies to 1990s goths and Gen Z influencers.While Louboutin’s blade-heeled shoes offer neither comfort nor nostalgia, they’re a bet on a full-throttle return to parties, office life and other long-awaited opportunities to dress up. Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin has grown to operate 150 stores in 30 countries. Exor said it sees growth potential for the brand in China and in e-commerce.Louboutin, 58, and his business partner Bruno Chambelland, 72, will together retain a majority stake in the company, according to a person with knowledge of the arrangement, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter.The decision to sell likely came down to factors luring family-business owners across all industries to the auction block. Namely, loads of liquidity and heady markets pushing valuations skyward.Italian publishing house Panini, maker of the popular soccer stickers collected and traded by fans around the world, is weighing a potential sale and has drawn interest from suitors including buyout firms, according to people familiar with the matter.The founders of Renishaw Plc are seeking to offload their combined 53% stake in the British engineering firm worth more than $2 billion, while the billionaire behind Louis Dreyfus Co. agreed last year to sell a 45% stake in the storied agricultural trader to Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.