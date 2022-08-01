U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.75
    -17.54 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.72
    -87.41 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,356.13
    -34.56 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.35
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.77
    -4.85 (-4.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0254
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6150
    -0.0270 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9290
    -1.2610 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,961.80
    -648.83 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.38
    -13.02 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Meet the second wave of Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners

Lauren Simonds
·6 min read

We asked TechCrunch readers to vote for the roundtable sessions they would most like to see at TC Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco, and startup fans from around the world have spoken.

Roundtables — some of the most popular sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt — are 30-minute expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect with and explore collaborative opportunities.

Before we reveal the next five roundtables that received abundant love during our Audience Choice vote-a-thon, here’s a brief reminder from the home office:

Click and save: Buy your pass to Disrupt before prices go up on August 5th 2022, and you can over $1,000.

Ready for an interesting mix of roundtable topics? From solving real-world problems with NFTs, improving AI with better data and disrupting without destroying, to knowing when to launch out of stealth and how to make a graceful, profitable exit — you’ll be hard pressed to pick and choose. What a delightful dilemma.

NFTs for real-world problems

Speaker: Manuela Seve, the CEO of Alphaa.io

NFTs are still associated with digital files, but in reality they can be used to solve problems around authenticity, resale and community engagement across art, fashion and even real estate.

In this roundtable, we'll chat about real use cases — developed through Alphaa.io — for certifying art and luxury goods. This includes point-of-sale integrations for legacy brands, shifting paper certificates of authenticity to NFTs, building utility and generating resale royalties.

We’ll also look at how, by using NFTs, you can offer exclusive digital environments and products to loyal followers, fund production of physical objects and experiences and create a tool that empowers creators to retain control of their work and fund any project.

Expanding applications of AI across real estate and beyond

Speaker: Sam Stone, the director of product management, pricing and data, at Opendoor

While buying a home is often one of the largest financial decisions one can make, the process went unchanged for decades until Opendoor rebuilt every part of the transactional experience to be digital, on-demand and more accessible.

Pricing systems are core to Opendoor’s DNA. By developing different machine learning model types and leveraging data science, the company provides a high level of accuracy, coverage and functionality.

This roundtable will draw on our AI, machine learning and data science expertise and focus on finding ways to develop a data-first approach to finance, integrate algorithms and humans, and improve AI with better data.

Lessons from disrupting the disruptors

Speaker: Shaival Shah, the co-founder and CEO at Ribbon

Is it possible to disrupt, be profitable and be beneficial for social good? Disruption is a natural outcome of innovation, but it could risk destroying necessary industry ecosystems. With a nuanced approach, founders can create solutions to relieve industry bottlenecks, develop products that solve tomorrow’s challenges and benefit ecosystem growth rather than flipping it on its head.

In essential industries such as real estate, Wall Street investors and iBuyers increasingly disrupt inventory at the expense of declining homeownership rates. However, disrupting an industry doesn't have to disrupt the communities it ultimately serves.

Ribbon entered the market to empower everyday buyers with competitive cash offers through an open solution that incentivizes local agents and lenders — instead of stealing their business. In this roundtable, Shaival Shah will share lessons he has learned through that process and the good that can come from disrupting the disruptors.

How will I know? How to pick the right time (and way) to launch from stealth mode

Speaker: Andrej Safundzic, the co-founder and CEO at Lumos

You have a product or idea, you’ve got angel investors and some early customers, and now you’re thinking about launching. When? And how? It’s tempting to launch ASAP, and lots of companies take that plunge.

We took a different launch approach. We went against the grain by challenging ourselves to be storytellers, building a culture we could be proud of and selling while in stealth mode. The world shifted in 2020 and so did our strategy. Like lots of early-stage companies, we had to think fast and place early bets on our go-to-market strategy.

In this roundtable, we’ll talk about the lessons we learned, how we set goals, built infrastructure and thought about growing from a four-person company to a 40-person company — and what we would do differently. Join us and fellow founders who went against the grain and took a different approach to launch their companies from stealth mode.

Startup exits: The good, the bad and the ugly

Speaker: Sam Wong, the CEO coach at Fundable Startups

Startup founders and investors work for years to reach a successful exit. After going through five exit opportunities culminating in four acquisitions, Sam Wong has seen the good, the bad and the ugly.

One exit died at the 11th hour. One deal closed but ended up being a financial bust. Another resulted in five offers. Do you choose the buyer offering tons of stock or the one offering all cash? Yet another deal resulted in a nine-figure acquisition, but probably left money on the table. Sam recently acquired a company, so he’s seen both the buy side and the sell side.

In this roundtable, Sam will discuss salability and due diligence and — to help entrepreneurs position themselves for the best possible exit — he’ll share the inside story of what worked, what didn’t and why.

Check out the first group of roundtables we recently announced and stay tuned for more Audience Choice roundtable winners coming soon!

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in person on October 18–20 in San Francisco with an online day October 21. Buy your pass before prices go up on August 5th, and you’ll save over $1,000.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan State football recruiting: Nick Marsh, the state's top 2024 WR, commits

    Michigan State football reeled in one of the top 2024 wide receivers in the state when River Rouge's Nick Marsh committed.

  • California tenants could see rent hikes up to 10%

    State law limits rent increases to 5% plus an amount for inflation — which is high enough to make 10% hikes legal, according to a report. That does not apply to rent controlled and some other apartments.

  • 49ers sign Akeem Spence, place Maurice Hurst on IR

    With defensive lineman Maurice Hurst out for the season with a torn biceps, the 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman. San Francisco announced on Monday that the club has signed Akeem Spence. A fourth-round pick in 2013, Spence spent time with Washington and Denver after being cut by New England at the start of [more]

  • White Women Cut Spending the Most as Fed Hikes Rates, Study Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Monetary policy has a more significant impact on spending of US households headed by White women than on those led by White men or Black men and women, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?White women with a mortgage decreased t

  • Amazon Starts Same-Day Deliveries From Diesel and PacSun Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has started delivering items from brick-and-mortar stores in a dozen US metro areas, the e-commerce giant’s latest effort to make more products available for speedy delivery.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThe company’s initial partners are Diesel,

  • 10 Side Hustles That Don’t Pay Off

    Not all side hustles are created equal. While some jobs on the side can make you rich -- or least help you earn a nice chunk of change in a reasonable amount of time -- others are notorious for doing...

  • Can a CPA Save Your Small Business Money?

    As a business owner, you might find yourself asking, "Do I need a CPA for my small business?" This is because It's often not required to hire a certified public accountant (CPA) for your small business. But in many cases, … Continue reading → The post Do I Need a CPA for My Small Business? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Things Smart Investors Should Know About Shopify

    Once a darling among investors, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has fallen back to the ground. Shopify is a tech company providing the tools to help anyone -- individuals or small and large companies -- to sell products to anyone and everywhere. Via Shopify, entrepreneurs can start selling their products online by subscribing to a monthly plan for as low as $19 per month.

  • Kimberly-Clark Recognized as One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

    Kimberly-Clark announced that it was once again named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition honors the company’s exceptional lead...

  • HSBC posts second-quarter surprise as profit jumps unexpectedly by 61 per cent on deferred tax gain, helping bank to beat estimates

    HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, reported an unexpected increase in its second-quarter profit, as it overcame a weaker performance in its biggest market and benefited from a US$1.8 billion deferred tax gain. Net profit jumped by 61 per cent to US$5.49 billion in the three months ended June 30, beating the US$3.98 billion expected by analysts. Revenue advanced by 1.6 per cent to US$12.8 billion, while net interest income rose 13.6 per cent to US$7.5 billion during th

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Narrowly Beat

    Core Laboratories' (CLB) second-quarter earnings meet the consensus mark, while revenues marginally outperform the same.

  • U.S. stocks kick off August in the red after best month for stocks since November 2020

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, the first trading day of August, as they looked to give back some of their gains from July --- the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 112 points, or 0.3%, to 32,732, while the S&P 500 shed 22 points, or 0.6%, to 4,107. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite , which led stocks higher last week, lost 68 points, or 0.6%, to 12,323. If stocks finish lower on Monday, they will snap a three-session winning streak for

  • Uber Misses Out on Reopening Trade as Investors Crave Profitability

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumers have rediscovered the desire to travel following the pandemic, but the reopening trade isn’t filtering through to ride-hailing companies, which are poised to report quarterly results in an unfriendly environment for the stocks.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?S

  • Royal Caribbean Stock Tumbles on $900 Million Notes Offering

    Royal Caribbean Group stock tumbled after the company said it had started a $900 million private bond offering to restructure some of its short-term debt. “The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing near-term maturities of convertible bonds with new longer-term convertible bonds in a manner which is non-dilutive to shareholders,” said Naftali Holtz, chief financial officer of Royal Caribbean (ticker: RCL ) in a press release. In addition, the company will grant initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $135 million principal amount of convertible notes.

  • Perkin Elmer to raise $2.45 billion in cash by selling Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses

    Shares of PerkinElmer Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the disease diagnosis company announced an agreement to sell its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses for $2.45 billion in cash to private-equity firm New Mountain Capital. As part of the deal, PerkinElmer will receive $2.30 billion at closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, and $150 million will be payable contingent on exit valuation. "Following the close of the transaction, we will be

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • Oil outshines stocks and dollar in 2022

    Oil prices are proving resilient to global economic recession fears and have outperformed major equity indices and the U.S. dollar so far this year as Western sanctions on Russia further limit supplies to an already tight market. MSCI's 47-country world stocks index suffered its biggest first-half drop since its creation in 1990 as inflation hit 40-year highs and central banks raised interestrates. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, is up about 10% so far this year, the data shows.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Huobi Group registered as digital currency exchange provider in Australia

    Huobi Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset service providers, has completed its registration as a digital currency exchange provider with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis ...