Meet the six Shreveport Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman 2024 Honorees

The eighth annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards hosted by Holy Angels are almost here and the six honorees have been carefully selected.

This event is sponsored by Red River Bank and The Shreveport Times, it honors women in the community who have made significant contributions by providing their expertise, time and resources.

The women selected have shown a commitment to philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, those in need, the arts, business development, education or other acts of caring through unpaid positions.

Get to know the honorees below before the awards ceremony on March 7.

Dottie Howard Bell

Caddo Parish School Board District 12 Board Member

Dottie Howard Bell is a Shreveport native and has spent her life working to enrich the lives of students in Caddo Parish.

In 1965, Bell graduated from Walnut Hill High School and went on to Baton Rouge to get her bachelor's in education at Southern University. She then furthered her education and received her master's in education from Prairie View A&M University.

Bell came back to Shreveport and spent 34 years in the Caddo Parish Public School system. During that time, she created a career festival where students could showcase what they wanted to be when they grew up. This festival still goes on although Bell has been out of the classroom since 2005.

Following her retirement, Bell ran for Caddo Parish School Board District 12 and has been serving for the last 18 years.

In 2010, Bell alongside a friend, created A Party with a Purpose. A Party with a Purpose is a money and toy drive hosted every Christmas to provide homeless students in Caddo Parish Public Schools with a memorable Christmas.

Over the past 13 years, A Party with a Purpose has raised over $100,000. Bell said, "I will be ringing the bell for my sweet babies until I cannot anymore."

Jacqueline A. Scott

Attorney at Law for Jacqueline Scott & Associates, APLC

Jacqueline A. Scott was born in 1957, at the Confederate Memorial Charity Hospital in Shreveport. She was the sixth child of a single mother and remembers the hardships of childhood but also the fond memories of community.

In 1975, Scott graduated from Fair Park High School and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Following graduation, she was hired as a Louisiana State probation and parole officer.

In 1983, she enrolled in Southern University Law School to pursue a legal career to help those who could not afford adequate legal representation. Scott said, "many thought it was crazy to quit a good-paying job."

In 1989, Scott was sworn in as a lawyer and since then has been providing legal services to those in need.

Scott began giving back early in her career, speaking at churches, schools and donating to charitable organizations. She recently gave $30,000 to SUSLA and $20,000 to Caddo Parish Schools.

Scott was also on the committee to raise over $200,000 for the Shreveport Police Department to purchase body cameras. Scott has been appointed as an ad hoc judge by the Supreme Court and has her own reality judge court television show; Cajun Court TV.

She gives back through her Cajun Court platform by hosting Justice Jacque’s Jewels Community Event every quarter by partnering with vendors to bring resources to the community such as free phones and tablets, information on finances and buying homes, veterans affairs, food, haircuts, insurance and more.

Katrina D. Worsham

Chief Executive Officer for Katrina D. Worsham Insurance Agency, INC.

Katrina D. Worsham is an Arkansas native and found her passion for serving her community through her humble beginnings in Newport, Arkansas.

Worsham is a graduate of Arkansas State University and began her career at State Firm in 1995. Simultaneously, she also started to serve her country as a reservist in the United States Army.

Six years after her initial start, Worsham was appointed as a licensed State Farm agent. She began running her own agency in South Shreveport, serving the insurance and financial needs of North Louisiana for over 28 years with State Farm Insurance Companies.

After 21 years as a reservist in the United States Army, Worsham retired.

In 2010, she continued to pursue her passion for service and founded Make Me Mold Me Empowerment, INC. which focuses on philanthropy, teaching, self-development and leadership skills.

Worsham strives to motivate and help other women recognize their potential and live holistic lives.

Pam Atchison

Executive Director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC)

Pam Atchison has been overseeing the Shreveport Regional Arts Council's (SRAC) visionary Community Arts programs and services for the last 42 years. During her tenure, she has made the arts highly accessible throughout the community.

With a Master’s in Nonprofit Administration from LSUS, Atchison along with SRAC's team of board members, staff, artists, innovators and implementers lead community arts initiatives for northwest Louisiana.

Recently, Atchison received the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement in the Arts” award from the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts recognizing her work in developing programs and services that include the nationally renowned Arts in Education STEAM Learning Program.

In 1984, Atchison created the ArtBreak Festival which celebrated the importance of curriculum-based and community-supported arts educational programs.

Atchison was also fundamental in helping in the creation of ARTSPACE, a downtown Center for the creation and presentation of the arts and the advancement of Shreveport Common, a downtown Cultural Community spanning nine blocks with Caddo Common Park as the creative hub.

SRAC serves as the officially designated arts agency for the City of Shreveport, and the State of Louisiana and for Region 7 which encompasses the Parishes of Bossier, Bienville, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster.

Atchison will be retiring from SRAC at the end of this year and looks forward to celebrating 50 years with her husband Bob.

Robin Giecek Merkle

Retired Caddo Parish Schools, elementary educator and community volunteer

Robin Giecek Merkle has spent her life educating the youth while giving back to her community. Merkle spent 33 years educating more than 2,000 Caddo Parish students.

During her tenure as an educator, she worked in the inner city with second graders helping many underserved boys and girls.

She also assisted with parenting education including the implementation of the Youth Enrichment Program at Central Elementary School. This program provided safe, interactive after-school care for students whose families qualified.

Merkle held a Reading Specialty position with Caddo Parish Title I, which provided individualized special assistance to a number of students.

Before retiring Merkle taught at Eden Gardens Elementary Magnet School where she supported several extracurricular activities. She was a 4H sponsor, cheerleader sponsor, student teacher mentor, in-service committee member, coordinator of 3rd grade schoolwide Social Studies Fair projects, language arts “Pumpkin Shine” sponsor and promoter of school fund-raising projects.

Although teaching was her first career, Merkle has made volunteering her second career. She is known for her work at Oakwood Home for Women, Women's Department Club, Questors 318, Daughters of the American Revolution- Pelican Chapter, Shreveport Symphony Guild, King’s Highway Christian Church, Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA), Shreveport Little Theatre Guild, Halcyon Club, Caddo Republican Women and the Friends of a Feather Philanthropic Group.

Sonja Bailes

Public Relations Liaison at Bossier Schools

Sonja Bailes says that actions speak louder than words and she finds purpose in modeling the importance of community service and mentoring young adults to be the best versions of themselves.

Bailes graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1992 with a journalism degree. Following graduation she spent the first 20 years of her career in broadcast news at KNOE-TV in Monroe and KTBS-3 in Shreveport.

With a love for being a voice, Bailes left broadcast news twelve years ago when she became the Public Relations Liaison at Bossier Schools. She is passionate about elevating the voice of those serving as educators.

Aside from her professional life, Bailes is actively involved in community service and working with non-profit organizations, because it is her belief “It is good to be blessed, but better to be a blessing.”

Bailes volunteers with the Commission for Women of Bossier City, in which she co-chairs the mentoring program, serves on the board for Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier and works closely with Bossier Youth Leadership.

Bailes is a staunch supporter of The Salvation Army and serves as the Vice President of the Advisory Board; she is also the Vice President of the Bossier Parish Community College Foundation, a board member on the Every Warrior Network, an advisory board member with SciPort Discovery Center, an advisory board member with Keep Bossier Beautiful, Membership Chair of the Louisiana School Public Relations Association, and a member of the National School Public Relations Association, Shreveport Journalism Foundation, Public Relations Association of Louisiana Northwest Louisiana chapter and Bossier Optimist Club.

The 2024 Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Most Influential Young Woman Award luncheon March 7, 2024, at East Ridge Country Club.

To purchase tickets or tables visit https://www.laholyangels.org/events/most-influential-woman/

