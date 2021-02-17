Meet Solomen Rosenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of UNEEK USA, LLC

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Sol Rosenberg is the founder of UNEEK USA, LLC, A new startup company that teams up with bright inventors who own patents of products that haven't yet entered the market and makes their products a reality.

Sol has successfully launched a few private label brands of his own that collectively generate millions of dollars in annual revenue. What sets us apart is the "WHY US" when we launch any new product, we make sure that our product has the edge over the competitor immediately.

To elaborate a little bit more, Sol further explains his business philosophy. "When it comes to business, whether we are providing a product or a service, we think based on what the customer wants, it's within our core values.

What makes UNEEK USA different than other companies out there is that we make it extremely easy for the inventor no lengthy back and forth - once we get an idea, the review takes relatively fast, and we take care of the entire process from that point on we source - manufacture - market and distribute the product to the world while the inventor gets a royalty for every piece that sells in the process " No investment needed from the inventor's side" Which is huge

We strive to help the customer. Everything flows from that mentality."

As CEO and CFO of several multimillion-dollar e-commerce businesses, all privately held, Sol successfully manufactured and launched 35+ products since 2018, which was only his second year in the private label industry. "Our e-commerce PL brands topped over $8 million in annual sales."

Sol founded UNEEK USA after noticing a lack of creativity while searching for a specific type of product online, hoping to find a particular variety of certain products out there; however, there was an abundance of copies all selling the same item. The only difference was the multiple different brand names on these products. That's when he knew that there was a huge market out there for brilliant product ideas not on the market, and with that, UNEEK USA was born.

What kind of leader is Sol? Well, he is one that is not afraid of exhibiting some humor here and there. He jokingly refers to one of his skills as "GSD," otherwise known as "get stuff done." You can replace "stuff" with a different word and have the idea.

UNEEK USA is currently funding its first few projects; however, "We are open for people to invest with us," says Sol. if you want to invest, you can email us at Invest@uneekusa.com

Over his years in business, Sol has come to admire and emulate some key business leaders, including Warren Buffet. "I respect him because he invests in the everyday things that no one pays attention to, things that nearly always go up in value as the demand for them becomes stronger. I like that forward-thinking."

What kind of advice would he offer to anyone who wants to be an entrepreneur like him?

"Never let other people bring you down."

"Remember Walt Disney was fired by his newspaper editor because he supposedly lacked imagination and had no good ideas. Walt Disney went bankrupt and failed with several businesses. Yet, he never stopped. Look at where Disney is today: the owner of a billion-dollar company. I would tell any entrepreneur that sometimes you will fail. But you got to get up again and keep going."

