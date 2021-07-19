U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,242.92
    -84.24 (-1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,812.44
    -875.41 (-2.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,227.83
    -199.41 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,142.24
    -21.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.95
    -4.86 (-6.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.71 (-2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1990
    -0.1010 (-7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    -0.0087 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3970
    -0.6690 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,679.02
    -756.58 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.26
    -23.78 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.39
    -163.70 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Meet the startups competing in the Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals on July 22

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

There’s not much that thrills us more than a startup competition — and we mean deep down in our bones thrilled. That’s why we’re beyond excited to host the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) Global Finals on July 22 starting at 9:00 am (PT). This event is virtual and free to attend — but you need to register for your free ticket.

We’re serious when we describe this particular startup competition as extraordinary. Why? This pitch throw-down is all about startups determined to power a more equitable, inclusive and healthy world, and we need more of that visionary thinking put into action.

The competition just to reach the finals was fierce. More than 3,700 startups — from 92 countries — applied across XTC’s competition tracks: Agtech, Food & Water, Cleantech & Energy, Edtech, Enabling Tech, Fintech, Healthtech and Mobility & Smart Cities. Learn more about XTC here.

You know they’ll bring the heat and present a finely tuned pitch. And they’ll need it to impress this panel of judges — all of whom focus on sustainable impact.

So, without further ado, meet seven of the world’s best purpose-driven startups as they vie to be crowned the Extreme Tech Challenge 2021 global winner.

AgTech & FoodTech: Wasteless, a patented fully automated AI solution that applies optimal markdowns in real-time — based on products’ expiration dates and other factors — to reduce food waste and increase profitability.

CleanTech & Energy: Mining and Process Solutions, a non-toxic, natural alternative to cyanide and acid for the extraction of metals in mining operations.

EdTech: Testmaster, a mobile app that helps secondary students in West African countries successfully pass their matriculation exams. “The best private tutor in one’s pocket” delivers short, intuitive and accessible exercises and tutorial videos.

Enabling Tech: Dot Inc., the maker of the first tactile monitor that enables STEM education, visual works and games for the 285 million visually impaired people worldwide. Dot Inc. is expanding its technologies to help all disabled people to access public information in smart cities through barrier-free kiosks and IoT infrastructures.

FinTech: Hillridge Technology has developed weather-based parametric insurance for farmers to help protect crop yields and livestock.

HealthTech: Genetika+ combines genetics, patient history and unique brain biomarkers to help people suffering from depression, thereby helping to save patients’ lives, physicians’ time and healthcare payers’ costs.

Mobility & Smart Cities: Fotokite helps public safety teams save lives with elevated and actionable intelligence at the push of a button. Fully autonomous and field proven, Fotokite solutions are used daily by firefighters and first responders to assess, visualize and document their incidents within seconds of arriving on scene.

The Extreme Tech Challenge Global Finals take place on July 22. Join us and thousands of people around the world for this free, virtual pitch competition. Register here for your free ticket.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Origin Is About To Beat Rival Virgin Galactic To A Big Space Milestone

    Blue Origin will launch its first crewed flight Tuesday aboard a New Shepard rocket, which will carry founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Who Is Going to Pay $300,000 for a Ticket to Space? More People Than You Might Think

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock has gotten hammered this week, as investors are selling following the company's latest successful flight into space. UBS estimates that Virgin Galactic will be raising ticket prices from $250,000 apiece to between $300,000 and $400,000, and thousands of buyers could line up. The ticket price of $300,000 may seem crazy to you and I, but there are lots of people for which that's a drop in the bucket, and they're already spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars flying around on private jets.

  • All aboard the hyperloop: How your commute could be changing

    Think about the future of transportation, and you might envision the old animated show "The Jetsons," with everyone flying around in personal spaceships. Josh Giegel wants to start from scratch. The chief executive and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop foresees us zipping between cities in minutes, a future not as far off as you may think.

  • Northrop Grumman Moon Station Contract Passes $1 Billion in Value

    If you ask Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), they might tell you: Make sure you're the only company able to bid! As you may recall, roughly two years ago NASA announced plans to award Northrop Grumman a sole-source contract to build a "Minimal Habitation Module" that astronauts would live in while aboard the planned Lunar Gateway space station. At the time, it wasn't clear quite how much this contract would be worth to Northrop -- I estimated $339 million.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As Blue Origin Looks To Take Flight?

    Virgin Galactic launched founder Richard Branson into space on July 11, ahead of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos.

  • I Spent All Day Arguing About This Triangle Brain Teaser. Can You Solve It?

    Mathematicians reveal the real answer.

  • Before role in Surfside condo that fell, engineer had hand in another building mess

    Just a few years before structural engineer Sergio Breiterman signed off on the construction work at Champlain Towers South Condominium, he vouched for a new municipal building in Coral Gables that, within months of completion, “leaked like a sieve”, “smelled like wet dog,” and developed cracks in the garage due to a dangerous construction flaw, records from the city and newspaper articles from the time show.

  • Travelers’ Insurance for Space Travel Could Be on the Way

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to launch an aircraft into space Tuesday morning. The passengers on the flight might not have insurance now—but it could be coming for future flights.

  • Blue Origin sees clear skies for inaugural space flight by Bezos and crewmates

    (Reuters) -Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos and his three crewmates are engaging in a crash course of training on Sunday in preparation for his company Blue Origin's inaugural flight to the edge of space planned for Tuesday. The suborbital launch from a site in the high desert plains of West Texas marks a crucial test for Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, a 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters) and fully autonomous rocket-and-capsule combo that is central to plans by Bezos to tap a potentially lucrative space tourism market. The planned 11-minute trip from the company's Launch Site One facility is set to include the oldest person ever to go to space - 82-year-old trailblazing female aviator Wally Funk - and the youngest - 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen https://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-exploration-blueorigin/teenager-to-fly-with-bezos-in-inaugural-space-tourism-flight-idUSKBN2EL1ZJ?feedType=RSS&feedName=technologyNews.

  • Shaping the Future of Space: Highlights From Booz Allen and “Top Space Exec to Watch” Andrea Inserra

    The U.S. government’s increased commitment to NASA, the Space Force, and private public space collaboration brings a critical need for leadership, and those rising to the challenge oversee a variet...

  • Which countries could fall onto the 'amber plus' list this summer?

    Just when we thought our holidays were opening up, British travellers have yet another curveball to consider. July 19 has been the long-awaited date, when double-vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries no longer need to quarantine. Anticipating this milestone, British holidaymakers have travelled in their droves to holiday favourites including Greece, France, Spain and Portugal. They would not, they safely assumed, have to quarantine on return to the UK. On Friday, however, the Government

  • Egypt finds ancient military vessel, Greek graves in sunken city

    Divers have discovered rare remains of a military vessel in the ancient sunken city of Thônis-Heracleion - once Egypt's largest port on the Mediterranean - and a funerary complex illustrating the presence of Greek merchants, the country said on Monday. The city, which controlled the entrance to Egypt at the mouth of a western branch of the Nile, dominated the area for centuries before the foundation of Alexandria nearby by Alexander the Great in 331 BC. Destroyed and sunk along with a wide area of the Nile delta by several earthquakes and tidal waves, Thônis-Heracleion was rediscovered in 2001 in Abu Qir bay near Alexandria, now Egypt's second largest city.

  • Navy sea graves to be protected from looters by underwater drones, says First Sea Lord

    Royal Navy sea graves are to be protected from looters by underwater drones, the First Sea Lord has said, as US forensics teams work to identify British remains of past conflicts. Wrecks from Second World War battles in the Pacific have been raided in recent years by unethical scrap metal bounty hunters. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy, said there were “no easy answers” over the “very sensitive issue” of grave robbers disturbing Britain’s maritime war dead. Speaking to the T

  • Hubble space telescope's function is restored

    Engineers restore the Hubble Space Telescope to full operations, after a computer glitch in June.

  • Bezos to attempt his most ambitious delivery yet with Blue Origin spaceflight

    First human spaceflight of Blue Origin’s sub-orbital New Shepard rocket to launch in TexasHow billionaire space race could be giant leap for pollution Jeff Bezos in Colorado Springs, Colorado. ‘I’m excited, I’m not really nervous,’ he told CBS’s This Morning on Monday. Photograph: Reuters Photographer/Reuters The billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will attempt his most ambitious delivery on Tuesday, when he accompanies an octogenarian aviation pioneer, a college student and his own brother Ma

  • Moon’s ‘wobble’ could lead to higher flooding on coasts, NASA says

    People living in coastal areas may see record flooding caused by the moon in the next decade or so.

  • Biden calls out Facebook, Hubble up and running

    In today's top stories, President Joe Biden calls out Facebook over COVID-19 misinformation, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is back up and running and Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation is set to film soon.

  • Wally Funk Is Going to Space Aboard Jeff Bezos's Rocket. Here's Why That Matters

    A flight 60 years in the making

  • The Colony (Us Trailer 1)

    Cataclysmic conditions on Earth forced a mass exodus to a distant planet. Generations later, a manned mission hurtles back to assess living conditions on the desolate, mostly submerged world. The sole survivor of the expedition is attacked by a violent band of scavengers, themselves locked in battle with a far more sinister foe. Now, mankind’s very survival depends on the bravery and ingenuity of the lone astronaut.

  • Oliver Daemen: The millionaire’s son, 18, going to space with Jeff Bezos but only follows Elon Musk

    The conversation should be interesting