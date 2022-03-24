U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    +28.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,423.00
    +173.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,563.25
    +116.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.50
    +14.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.10
    +0.17 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.10
    +5.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.28
    +0.34 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3180
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5420
    +0.4290 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,113.10
    +832.37 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.69
    +28.08 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.03
    +15.40 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Meet Subnado -- the World's Lightest and Most Compact Underwater Scooter

·4 min read

HONG KONG, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waydoo, the maker of the Waydoo Flyer ONE efoil, will soon be launching its first-ever underwater scooter — the Subnado, on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. With a cylindrical body that's only 38cm long and 6cm wide and weighs only 1.4kg, it is currently the world's smallest and lightest product of its kind.

Underwater scooters are no stranger to most diving enthusiasts. Formally known as a diver propulsion vehicle, an underwater scooter is a piece of diving equipment that can be used in water to provide forward momentum for the user. Whether you are a good swimmer or not, an underwater scooter can greatly enhance the fun of swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, and other water sports alike.

Although most of the underwater scooters on the market deliver decent performance, there are a few general problems, such as bulky bionic batoidea shaped designs and their hefty weight. Additionally, many of them require carrying around a proprietary charger. Now, lightweight and convenience are the future of underwater scooters.

Scubajet Neo and Sublue Tini are two relatively lightweight underwater propulsion vehicles already on the market but still considerably bulky compared to the Subnado.

The Waydoo Subnado is currently the world's smallest and lightest underwater scooter. Its sleek aluminum body is only 60mm in diameter, with the propeller guard slightly wider at 70mm. With a diameter similar to that of a Coke bottle, it fits easily into a backpack.

The entire scooter weighs only 1.4kg, which is 1kg lighter than the tube-shaped Scubajet, and half the weight of the Sublue Tini. But don't be fooled by its compact size and lightweight: the Subnado packs uncompromising capabilities.

The Waydoo Subnado is carry-on luggage-approved. The vehicle is integrated with a 98Wh lithium-ion battery that can run for up to 56 minutes on a single charge, 11 minutes more than the Sublue Tini.

Designed with convenience in mind, the Subnado rocks a 100W-capable USB-C charging system which allows it to be charged with any USB charger. And with a 100W PD fast charger, it can be fully charged in merely 1.2 hours.

Engineers at Waydoo are pushing the boundaries of Subnado's battery technology even further. A reverse charging system capable of delivering up to 100W of output power makes the Subnado a portable power bank that charges your smartphone, GoPro, diving computer, and any gadgets in between.

When it comes to performance, the maximum speed of the three scooters is relatively close. While the Waydoo Subnado and Sublue Tini provide three gears and two-speed adjustments, the Scubajet Neo offers variable speed gear.

Furthermore, the Waydoo Subnado maximum thrust reaches 6.5kg, which is capable of driving a diver that weighs 65kg at a maximum speed of 1.4m/s.

Divers who really want to get their adrenaline pumping have the option of attaching two Waydoo Subnados to each arm and going as fast as 2m/s.

In addition to the freedom to control how fast you go in different scenarios, the Waydoo Subnado is the right choice for you if you are a deep-diving enthusiast. Thanks to its IP68 waterproof-rated body, the Subnado can be operated at a maximal depth of 60m.

The Subnado's proprietary quick-release mounting system and a wide selection of accessories give the vehicle a wide range of applications. In addition to the conventional handheld use, you may also mount the Subnado to arms, legs, surfboards, SUPs, and gas tanks.

With a simple yet intuitive controller that can be worn around your index finger and controlled with just a thumb, you can engage in activities like filming while steering the Subnado. By pressing and holding the controller for 15s, the Subnado will enter cruising mode. At that point, you can completely free your hands while going at a steady speed, permitting you to hold up a selfie stick hassle-free or pose for pictures.

You may also attach a ring mount to the front of the Subnado, which provides three mounting ports. This feature is fantastic for underwater videographers. Imagine bringing a waterproof action camera and a fill light on your next underwater adventure, and relive it through footages recorded while exploring the deep blue ocean with the help of a Subnado.

The Waydoo Subnado, with its breakthrough in portability and ease of use, will undoubtedly further popularize and promote the use of underwater scooters amongst water sports enthusiasts.

Waydoo Subnado VS. Sublue WhiteShark Tini VS. Scubajet NEO
Waydoo Subnado VS. Sublue WhiteShark Tini VS. Scubajet NEO

Suppose you wonder when the Subnado will be debuted. In that case, Waydoo plans to launch its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter from late March to early April 2022.

To receive updates on the launch date and stand the opportunity to get 50% off your Subnado purchase, please submit your email address on the product landing page. If you pay just $1 in advance, the 50% discount is guaranteed. Please feel free to contact Waydoo if you're interested in becoming a Waydoo reseller.

Contact: Alan Lu, alan@waydootech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-subnado--the-worlds-lightest-and-most-compact-underwater-scooter-301509770.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Waydoo Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds stunning color night vision to any car

    We have some exciting news for BGR Deals readers today. The best dash cam deal on Amazon right now saves you $100 or more off an awesome new model. But it’s not just a dash cam — it also adds stunning night vision in full color to any car! This is definitely a deal you … The post Amazon’s best dash cam deal also adds stunning color night vision to any car appeared first on BGR.

  • Ex-hacker reveals how cameras could be hidden in Airbnbs and hotels: ‘I’m sufficiently freaked’

    ‘This is so scary,’ one respondent writes in comments

  • Glass rethinks the smartphone camera through an old-school cinema lens

    Glass is a startup looking to fundamentally change how the camera works, using a much bigger sensor and an optical trick from the depths of filmmaking: anamorphic lenses. To improve the image, you need a bigger sensor, better lens or some kind of computational wizardry. "The limitations used to be about price, but now it's size," explained Glass co-founder and CEO Ziv Attar, who has worked in mobile imaging for over a decade, including at Apple.

  • U.S. stocks close lower Wednesday amid a sharp rise in oil prices and inflation worries

    All three major U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Wednesday amid a sharp rise in oil prices as the Russia-Ukraine war pressed on for about a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite each closed around 1.3% lower, while the S&P 500 fell 1.2%, according to preliminary FactSet data. While most of the S&P 500's 11 sectors booked losses, energy booked sharp gains and utilities saw a modest rise, FactSet data show. In oil prices, West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery rose

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Read How Okta's Client, Analysts View Recent Alleged Hack

    Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares lost steam after hacking group Lapus$ posted screenshots on messaging service Telegram of the group's access to Okta's admin and other systems. Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) CEO Matthew Prince disclosed resetting the @okta credentials of any employees who had changed their passwords in the last four months. Prince also admitted no evidence of any compromise to Cloudflare, which had multiple layers of security beyond Okta. Raymond James saw no evidence of ongoing malic

  • Casino Said to Weigh Sale of Stake in Renewables Firm GreenYellow

    (Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is weighing options for its stake in renewable energy provider GreenYellow SAS as the French retailer looks for ways to reduce its debt pile, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Sp

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater is Now Investing in Crypto

    Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund founded by investment tycoon Ray Dalio, has announced plans to back its first crypto fund. “The Hash” compares this with Sequoia’s entry into the digital asset space and how it could be a “green light” for other hedge funds to get involved in this industry.

  • Goldman Sachs green investing unit leads TemperPack Technologies capital raise

    Privately-held thermal insulation manufacturer TemperPack Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it closed a $140 million equity financing transaction led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Sustainable Investing unit, with participation from existing investors Arborview Capital, Grosvenor Food & AgTech, SJF Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners, Revolution Growth and Tao Capital Partners. Jeff Possick, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, led the deal. Based in Richmond, Va. and led by CEO

  • CEO optimism dips amid ‘unprecedented times’

    CEO optimism dipped in recent months as economic headwinds — from the invasion of Ukraine to high inflation to lingering supply chain challenges — took their toll on expectations for the rest of 2022.

  • Olympian Apolo Ohno Explains Why Athletes Love Crypto

    Olympic speed skater and Web 3 enthusiast Apolo Ohno discusses the growing involvement of athletes in crypto spaces through NFT projects and other ventures. Ohno explains his investment strategy with San Francisco VC firm Tribe Capital and the lessons learned from the 2021 Hybrid Trade lawsuit.

  • WSFS completes branch and systems consolidation after Bryn Mawr deal

    WSFS has consolidated 30% of the combined WSFS and Bryn Mawr Trust banking locations, shuttering 22 Bryn Mawr Trust branches and 12 WSFS locations.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks Hitting Fresh 52-Week Highs

    Looking ahead, Wall Street’s titans see tighter market conditions putting restraints on forward growth. The culprit isn’t so much consumer price inflation as it is high asset valuations after a 20-month bull run. Or, as Goldman Sachs noted, ‘all major asset classes [are expensive] relative to history.’ In this environment, with markets running hot, there’s simply limited upside remaining for 2022, despite the turndown that started the year. So what to do? For investors seeking the best portfolio

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in February for a Second Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes fell in February for a second month, suggesting high prices and rising mortgage rates may be keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before

  • SEC Wins Jury Trial Against Ex-LPL Broker Charged With Fleecing Federal Workers

    A jury hands down a unanimous verdict against the last broker standing in an alleged scheme to defraud federal employees of their Thrift Savings Plan retirement accounts.

  • Australian Dollar Overtaking Previous High

    The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see commodities scream higher.

  • For stocks, 'good news' is a relative term

    When it comes to sparking a move higher in stocks, news doesn’t necessarily have to go from bad to good, or from good to great.

  • Ava Labs Founder & CEO on Rapid Growth and Future Ambitions

    Emin Gun Sirer explains why the Avalanche network has seen sizable growth in token value and active wallets, attributing it the merits of their technology such as high transaction speed. Gun Sirer also shares plans for the network’s future expansion, exploring potential use cases for subnets.

  • Crypto Lender Nexo Spins Out $150M Venture Arm for Web 3 Investments, Acquisitions

    Cryptocurrency lender Nexo announced a venture arm with $150 million to invest in Web 3 projects and acquisitions.

  • Aegon sells Hungarian arm to VIG, acts to cut debt

    Aegon had announced the 830 million euro sale of its Central and Eastern European insurance, pension, and asset management businesses to VIG in 2020, but the Hungarian government initially blocked the deal. Late last year, however, the country's finance ministry said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with VIG that could enable it to take a 45% stake in the two companies' local unit, and the European Commission later ordered Hungary to withdraw its veto. Right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly said Hungarian companies or the state must hold majority stakes in sectors including finance, energy, media and trade.