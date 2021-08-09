MEET TAIWAN 2021 "Asia Super Team: Future Land" Incentive Travel Competition with US$50,000 First Prize

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEET TAIWAN's annual Asia Super Team incentive travel competition is officially back. The 2021 competition is centered around a new theme of "Future Land", inviting enterprise teams from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. A US$50,000 incentive travel package to Taiwan is up for grabs. Now is the time to recruit four colleagues to form a team and register before September 24, 2021 at https://asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com/sign-up-now.

Sign up Asian Super Team and challenge the Adventurer of Tomorrow now!

Sign up for the Asia Super Team event and become a Tomorrow Adventurer. The online competition officially starts in October 2021. This year, the Asia Super Team competition is getting an upgrade, with a new virtual interactive game platform and a new competition mode that is more instantaneous, more intuitive, and full of futuristic technology. Being all online, the competition will bypass epidemic conditions, so that all teams can experience the best of Taiwan's incentive travel in a stress-free and safe environment. Complete the online registration by September 24 and your team (a total of 4 people) will have a chance to qualify for the final competition. The champion team will win a package tour worth US$50,000 to Taiwan.

Stage 1 (7/31–9/ 24): Online Sign-up and Lucky Draw

Register online and be automatically entered in a lucky draw for a roundtrip ticket to Taiwan after completing an Incentive Travel Survey. A team of four colleagues may have a chance to be invited to Stage 2 to face the future for your country and enterprise.



Stage 2 (end of October): Final Competition for US$50 ,0 00

Invited teams, one each from eight Asian countries, will be announced on October 12 and can participate in the experiential competition later in the month. A unique combination of Taiwan incentive travel options and team building activities will be full of surprises. The final champion team will win a US$50,000 incentive travel package to Taiwan.

Find more information on Asia Super Team's official website at asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com.

SOURCE MEET TAIWAN, TAITRA