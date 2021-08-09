U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.25
    -13.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,005.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,048.25
    -47.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.90
    -16.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.64
    -1.64 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    -17.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.39 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -1.13 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3882
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1230
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,378.15
    -1,558.94 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.78
    +66.14 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

MEET TAIWAN 2021 "Asia Super Team: Future Land" Incentive Travel Competition with US$50,000 First Prize

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEET TAIWAN's annual Asia Super Team incentive travel competition is officially back. The 2021 competition is centered around a new theme of "Future Land", inviting enterprise teams from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. A US$50,000 incentive travel package to Taiwan is up for grabs. Now is the time to recruit four colleagues to form a team and register before September 24, 2021 at https://asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com/sign-up-now.

Sign up Asian Super Team and challenge the Adventurer of Tomorrow now!
Sign up Asian Super Team and challenge the Adventurer of Tomorrow now!

Sign up for the Asia Super Team event and become a Tomorrow Adventurer. The online competition officially starts in October 2021. This year, the Asia Super Team competition is getting an upgrade, with a new virtual interactive game platform and a new competition mode that is more instantaneous, more intuitive, and full of futuristic technology. Being all online, the competition will bypass epidemic conditions, so that all teams can experience the best of Taiwan's incentive travel in a stress-free and safe environment. Complete the online registration by September 24 and your team (a total of 4 people) will have a chance to qualify for the final competition. The champion team will win a package tour worth US$50,000 to Taiwan.

  • Stage 1 (7/31–9/24): Online Sign-up and Lucky Draw
    Register online and be automatically entered in a lucky draw for a roundtrip ticket to Taiwan after completing an Incentive Travel Survey. A team of four colleagues may have a chance to be invited to Stage 2 to face the future for your country and enterprise.

  • Stage 2 (end of October): Final Competition for US$50,000
    Invited teams, one each from eight Asian countries, will be announced on October 12 and can participate in the experiential competition later in the month. A unique combination of Taiwan incentive travel options and team building activities will be full of surprises. The final champion team will win a US$50,000 incentive travel package to Taiwan.

Find more information on Asia Super Team's official website at asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com.

SOURCE MEET TAIWAN, TAITRA

Recommended Stories

  • Dixie Fire: Firefighters tackle historic California wildfire

    The Dixie Fire has burned through more than 463,000 acres and could take weeks to extinguish.

  • REITs Are Back in Vogue as Real-Estate Market Makes a Comeback

    The 35 REIT exchange-traded funds hold $87 billion in assets.

  • Richmond Hill Residents one Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

    Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • Coinbase gives green light to Apple Pay and says Google Pay is next

    Coinbase has just launched facilities for Apple Pay, and says it will soon be opening up for Google Pay.

  • With mortgage rates at or near new lows, 15M are in the refinance sweet spot

    As delta variant uncertainty pushes rates lower, many can save $300 a month with a refi.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Money Fleeing China Stocks May Overlook Pricey India, UBS Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors pulling out of China due to the recent regulatory crackdown may overlook India, where stocks are looking pricey after their climb to successive records, according to UBS Group AG.“The perception of risks in China has gone up and may lead investors to take out money and deploy it into other emerging markets,” Sunil Tirumalai, head of India strategy, said in an interview. “However, given the expensive valuations for India, this money may flow into other markets.”While the

  • Asia stocks fight back, gold slides and oil takes a spill

    Asian shares fought back from early losses on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices briefly spooked sentiment, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Markets were shaken early by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales to take it as low as $1,684 an ounce. Brent also sank 2% on concerns the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would temper travel demand.